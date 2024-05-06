malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

A Buy investment rating is awarded to Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares.

Previously, I reviewed PLMR's financial results for the final quarter of last year in my February 20, 2024 write-up. This latest update evaluates Palomar's most recent quarterly metrics.

The company's Q1 2024 bottom line exceeded expectations, and this has favorable read-throughs for its full-year performance. I stick to a Buy rating for PLMR. My updated valuation analysis, taking into consideration its latest results, indicates that Palomar is still undervalued.

Palomar's First Quarter EPS Was +16% Above Consensus Forecast

Last Thursday, Palomar issued an announcement revealing the company's financial performance for the first quarter of this year. The highlight of PLMR's latest quarterly results was the substantial increase in Q1 2024 earnings, which also beat the market's expectations by a wide margin.

In specific terms, the company's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS rose by +36% YoY from $0.80 for Q1 2023 to $1.09 in Q1 2024. Palomar's most recent quarterly bottom line performance translated into a meaningful +16% earnings beat as compared to the sell side's consensus normalized EPS estimate of $0.94.

In its Q1 2024 results announcement, PLMR attributed its good quarterly results to "strong contributions from our Crop and Casualty products."

Earlier, Palomar published a press release in January 2023 disclosing that it "entered into a new multi-year fronting arrangement with Advanced AgProtection, a managing general agent" to venture into the "~$20 billion United States crop insurance market." This move has clearly paid off for the company, as evidenced by its latest results. PLMR derived $38.7 million of gross written premiums (GWP) from crop insurance products in Q1 2024, which represented a significant 11% of the company's total GWP for the quarter.

Another bright spot for PLMR in the first quarter of the current year was the company's casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums for Palomar's casualty insurance business surged by +327% YoY to $39.8 million for Q1 2024. PLMR credited the good Q1 performance of its casualty insurance business to "considerable investments in casualty from, most importantly, a talent and leadership perspective" at its first quarter earnings call. As an illustration of the company's recruitment efforts, Palomar hired Brian Pushic in September last year to start a new Environmental practice for the casualty insurance business.

The market was definitely pleased with Palomar's first quarter financial results. PLMR's stock price went up by +3.7% on the day (May 3, 2024) following the company's Q1 2024 earnings release.

PLMR Is On Track To Meet Financial Targets

PLMR's key financial goals include "doubling our adjusted net income (using 2021 as a base) over a three to five year period" and achieving "an adjusted ROE" of "20%" or better as per its Q1 2024 earnings briefing comments. These targets were previously outlined at the company's June 2022 Investor Day.

It is reasonable to think that Palomar shouldn't have any issues meeting its financial targets.

In tandem with its first quarter results announcement, PLMR revised the mid-point of the company's FY 2024 normalized net profit from $112.5 million to $115.5 million. This implies that Palomar's expected normalized net income growth for this year will be +24%. More importantly, the company's $115.5 million earnings guidance for fiscal 2024 is more than double its FY 2021 bottom line of $53.4 million.

Separately, Palomar delivered an ROE of 22.9% for the first quarter of 2024. At its Q1 2024 results briefing, PLMR also highlighted that "the midpoint of our (normalized net income) guidance implies an adjusted ROE above our Palomar 2X target of 20%."

The company's favorable financial expectations for 2024 are supported by the better-than-expected performance of the new crop insurance business and positive indicators regarding reinsurance costs.

At its Q1 earnings call, PLMR indicated that it is currently "forecasting more than $125 million of premiums (for its crop insurance business) in 2024" vis-a-vis "the previous guidance of more than $100 million" as "production exceeded our expectations." This suggests that the new crop insurance business, which played a key role in Palomar's Q1 2024 earnings beat, is also likely to be a positive driver for the company's full-year performance.

On the other hand, Palomar noted at the first quarter earnings briefing that it is "in the midst of our placement" and "encouraged by the prospects of beating the "5% increase in the cost of reinsurance" assumption incorporated into its FY 2024 earnings guidance. PLMR's management commentary suggests that the company could possibly benefit from more favorable reinsurance pricing than what was expected earlier.

In other words, it is highly probable that PLMR can achieve its financial goals (set at its mid-2022 Investor Day) this year.

Updated Valuation Analysis

As per my February 2024 article, I have previously valued PLMR using a "Gordon Growth Model formula" which arrives at "a fair P/B metric" by "dividing [Return on Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]."

I have retained my existing Perpetuity Growth Rate and Cost of Equity assumptions at +3.0% and 7.5%, respectively. But I change my Return on Equity or ROE valuation assumption for Palomar from 21.0% to 22.5%. This takes into account the company's +2.2 percentage points YoY ROE expansion to 22.9% in Q1 2024.

My new target P/B valuation metric for PLMR is 4.33 times, which is +22% above the stock's consensus forward P/B multiple of 3.54 times.

Variant View

Palomar might fail to meet its 2024 guidance and prior Investor Day financial targets if certain risk factors materialize.

One key risk factor is that the company's new crop insurance business reports slower-than-expected growth for the full year.

Another key risk factor is that reinsurance pricing becomes unfavorable and PLMR's actual reinsurance costs turn out to be higher than what was anticipated.

Concluding Thoughts

I am still bullish on Palomar. PLMR's +16% earnings beat makes me confident that the company will continue to perform well for the remaining quarters of 2024. Moreover, the stock is trading at a discount to fair valuation as per my analysis.