ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 11:04 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.38K Followers

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Preiss-Riley - Executive Director, Head of Communications
Ameet Mallik - CEO
Kristen Herrington-Smith - Chief Commercial Officer
Mohamed Zaki - CMO
Patrick van Berkel - Chief Scientific Officer
Jose Carmona - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yun Zhong - Jefferies
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities
Unidentified Analyst - RBC Capital Markets
Brian Cheng - J.P. Morgan Chase

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ADC Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nicole Riley, Head of Communications. Please go ahead.

Nicole Preiss-Riley

Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financial results and business updates. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section. The event is being recorded, and the slides accompanying this call are available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Latest Events and Presentations section. On today's call, Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer; and Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our first quarter 2024 financial results. We will then open the call to questions when we will be joined by Kristen Harrington-Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; and Mohamed Zaki, Chief Medical Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the statements made during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

