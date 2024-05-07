Rare Stock Picks In April 2024 - From 28 Discerning Analysts

May 07, 2024
Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting April 2024 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

Although the S&P 500 gave up a portion of the steady gains earned over the past three months, it is still up YTD. Has the minor sell-off created any buying opportunities?

Below is a list of April Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) - Stephen Read, who manages the hedge fund HIT Capital, says its leading drug candidate has a 44% probability of success with a large addressable market and a potential 6x return. - Sellas Life Sciences Group: A Lottery Ticket With An Estimated 6x Payout

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) - Dalrymple Finance, who provides deep fundamental research to hedge funds and other institutional investors, says the stock is at an inflection point as clinical trials for its smoking cessation drug have produced excellent results, the path to the NDA filing is clear, and it is financed to completion and the analyst believes a buy-out in 2025 is a likely event. - Achieve Life Sciences: An Excellent Drug Addressing A Large Market Could Drive 5x Returns

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) - Jussi Askola, CFA, who is President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique, says that although MPW is very speculative, there is recent good news that increases the probability of significant returns, including progress at Steward Health, asset sales and a dividend announcement. - Very Good News For Medical Properties Trust

Financials

Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) - Value investor Value Digger highlights the low valuation, positive outlook, steady increase in assets under management, fortress balance sheet and rich dividend. - Silvercrest: Dividend, Fortress Balance Sheet, Low Valuation, Positive Outlook

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) - The Insiders Forum, who specializes

