PDI: 13.7% Yield Attractive Despite Section 19 Notices

May 06, 2024 12:15 PM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)BIT, BKT, BTZ, DBL, DLY, DSL, GOF, PAXS, PCN, PDO, PFL, PFN, PHK, PTY, WDI2 Comments
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • While many investors love PIMCO's Dynamic Income Fund because of its big monthly distributions (13.7% yield), others have been very traumatized by recent share price volatility and declines.
  • We review the distribution and price volatility sources, the Section 19 notices (distributions exceeding income/gains) and risks (misleading data sources, tax considerations, and the potential for distribution “rightsizing”).
  • We conclude with our strong opinion on who might want to invest in PDI.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dollar Plane

PDI's Big 13.7% Yield, Blue Harbinger

ekinyalgin

Many investors love PIMCO's Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) because of its strong track record of paying big monthly distributions. Whereas some others are traumatized by the dramatic share price volatility (mostly related to interest

And if you are looking for additional big-yield opportunities, be sure to check out our new report: Top 10 Big Yields: BDCs, CEFs, REITs and More. There are ample attractive big-yield opportunities out there (if you know where to look).

However, at the end of the day, do what is right for you. Disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing continues to be a winning strategy.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
19.65K Followers

Writing my blog blueharbinger.com since 2015 | Posts≠advice

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News