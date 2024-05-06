Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My thesis

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) operates in a promising cloud industry, which demonstrates rapid growth and has a potential to sustain this pace for longer. However, DOCN's revenue growth has already notably decelerated, and Wall Street analysts expect future revenue growth to lag compared to the total addressable market growth. I tend to agree that DOCN's revenue growth is highly likely to lag because the industry looks like a "Red Ocean" now with several hyper-scalers rapidly expanding their footprint in the cloud business. DOCN's valuation also does not look good, especially considering the extremely high competition risk. Therefore, I consider DOCN to be a Strong Sell.

DOCN stock analysis

According to DOCN's latest annual report, DigitalOcean is a leading cloud computing platform offering on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers at startups and growing digital businesses. The company's platform is used across various use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML.

The company's offerings span mostly across Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). In its latest investor deck, the company references IDC's projection of a 23% CAGR for cumulative IaaS and PaaS markets for individuals and companies with less than 500 employees between 2024 and 2027.

DOCN's investor deck

The market opportunity and its projected growth looks like a solid positive trend for DOCN. However, it appears that Wall Street analysts do not expect the company's revenue to grow in line with the total addressable market (TAM). According to the consensus data provided by Seeking Alpha, DOCN's revenue is projected to demonstrate sub-20% revenue growth each year between 2024 and 2027.

Seeking Alpha

The cautious stance of Wall Street analysts is fair because DOCN competes with the largest technological companies in the world. DigitalOcean's offerings compete with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, Google's (GOOGL) Cloud; and IaaS/PaaS solutions of other prominent companies like IBM (IBM), Alibaba (BABA), and Oracle (ORCL). In its 10-K report, DOCN's management states that all these big players mostly focus on large enterprise customers, but I have to disagree here. First, the current $114 billion total addressable IaaS and PaaS market of small and medium businesses (SMB), as demonstrated in the first screenshot, is too significant to be ignored by big players. Second, I have searched through websites of all these large players, and they all offer cloud solutions for SMBs. Therefore, the competition risk is extremely high for DOCN.

In the chart with Wall Street consensus, we see that DOCN's FY 2024 revenue is expected to be $767 million, which represents a mere 0.67% market share. FY 2027 revenue is expected by Wall Street to be $1.17 billion compared to the projected $213 billion TAM. This means that analysts expect DOCN's market share to deteriorate to around 0.55% by FY 2027. This forecast looks fair if we compare DOCN's investments in research and development (R&D) compared to its giant competitors. According to the below chart, DOCN's R&D investments are lower than industry leaders by tens and hundreds of times.

Data by YCharts

When I see such a gap, I understand that DOCN is extremely unlikely to be able to compete with these giants. And the big problem for DigitalOcean is that technology hyper scalers are not only alternatives. According to Jason Moth from, there are at least ten competitors among small names, all having their own advantages compared to DOCN.

mamboserver.com

With such an intense competition from several players of different caliber, I am not surprised that DOCN's revenue has decelerated significantly within the last few quarters. It is also important that DOCN's scale has not expanded that much yet to say that comparatives became too high to sustain rapid growth.

Seeking Alpha

DOCN is expected to release its Q1 earnings on May 10 and Wall Street analysts expect revenue to show a 10% YoY growth again. This figure is useless without context, so please refer to the below table where I show the Q1 revenue growth demonstrated by cloud businesses of AMZN, MSFT and GOOGL. All regarding these players' cloud revenue growth was obtained from crn.com.

DT Invest based on crn.com

Cloud businesses of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google demonstrated much faster growth than DOCN is expected to deliver in Q1, despite operating on incomparable scales. That said, DOCN's market share is already deteriorating at a rapid pace, and I do not expect the competition to ever ease in this rapidly growing industry. Therefore, it appears that DOCN's chances to survive in such a fierce competition are extremely low.

Intrinsic value calculation

DOCN is a growth stock, and its intrinsic value represents the present value of its future cash flows. First, I must determine the discount rate. I rely on the CAPM model to figure out DOCN's WACC and my calculations are described in detail in the below working.

DT Invest

My CAPM calculations suggest that DOCN's WACC is 9.9% and I incorporate it to my discounted cash flow (DCF) model. I use Wall Street estimates for years 1-4, which I described in the stock analysis section. For year 5, I use 10% as a rule of thumb revenue growth relying on revenue demonstrated in recent quarters. I use a 15.3% levered free cash flow (FCF) margin and expect it to improve by 100 basis points per year. My optimism is backed by revenue growth expectations and notable improvement demonstrated by DOCN in recent years. Given the intense competition, I give DOCN a 3% perpetual growth rate.

DT Invest

Based on my calculations, the stock is fairly valued with a modest 4% premium to intrinsic value. However, there is one tricky moment with DOCN's WACC. The cost of equity is high at 15.2% and the discount rate was moderated only due to zero-interest convertible notes, which can potentially become stocks, and this will have a substantial adverse effect on the DCF model.

DT Invest

In case a 15.2% WACC is implemented, DOCN's intrinsic value drops to $1.35 billion, and it is more than twice lower than the current market cap. Therefore, it is difficult to conclude that DOCN is attractively valued.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

DOCN's business model appears to be efficient because the company demonstrates a solid operating margin profile and its FCF is already positive despite operating on a small scale. Let us also recall that DOCN has thousands of customers using its platform across 190 countries, which means that the company has a solid footprint.

Data by YCharts

These two factors are solid reasons why DOCN might become an acquisition target at some point in future for one of the tech hyper-scalers. While I do not expect DOCN to be able to compete with giants over the long-term, some of them might see robust potential synergies from the acquisition. This might lead to a generous offering to buy out DOCN from the market which will be a massively positive catalyst for the share price and will work against my bearish thesis.

Summary

DOCN appears to be weakly positioned in the industry it operates. The company's revenue growth pace is already behind hyper-scalers and the competition from them is unlikely to ever ease, considering their vast investments in R&D as all of them bet big on their cloud businesses. There are also several smaller players who are competing with DOCN. The valuation does not look good as well. To summarize, DOCN appears to be a Strong Sell given all the unfavorable factors I have described in my thesis.