GDX ETF prices vs. gold prices

As gold prices gain momentum, investors have resumed their enthusiasm for gold miners, which are typically viewed as a leveraged play on gold in traditional wisdom. As an example, the chart below summarizes the current ratings on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) from Seeking Alpha writers in the past 90 days. As seen, the ratings are overwhelmingly bullish, with an overall Buy rating and an overall score of 3.85.

However, a quick reality check would begin to dampen the enthusiasm. The following chart compares the price returns from gold prices (approximated by the SPDR Gold Shares, GLD) and GDX in the past year. As seen, gold prices indeed enjoyed a terrific rise of more than 13%. However, GDX on the other hand, suffered a loss of more than 5%, resulting in a whopping relative lag of more than 19%.

Broadening the horizon does not help to make the picture better and probably serves to make it worse for GDX. The next chart shows the price change of GDX and GLD over a three-, five-, and 10-year period (see the last three rows). According to the data=, the GDX ETF has lagged gold in all periods. For example, over the last 10 years, GLD price has increased by more than 70%. But GDX only gained about 37%.

So the question is logically why? In the remainder of this article, I will explain the leading factors to cause (and likely keep causing) gold miners' performance to deviate from gold prices. These factors are the time delay in developing/expanding mining facilities and also the rise in production costs.

GDX ETF: Why the lag is likely to continue?

This is where we need to open up the hood and look into the specific holdings in GDX. As seen in the chart below, the ETF holds a total of 58 stocks, all gold mining stocks. The chart also shows GDX's top 10 holdings, which make up 60.92% of the GDX ETF. Among these holdings, the top three are Newmont Corp (NEM) at 12.23%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) at 8.38%, and Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) at 7.51%. As seen in the next chart below, all these top holdings underperformed gold prices in the past year. So now we know that GDX’s underperformance is not caused by the bad luck of holding a mining stock that severely underperformed gold prices.

Now that we know the specific holdings, we can start analyzing the factors causing the lag in more depth. As aforementioned, the top factor in my view is the time lag of developing/expanding mining facilities. The following report provides an excellent analysis of this delay between gold prices and gold miners and the gist takeaway is quoted below (with the highlights added by me):

In some cases, the period between the discovery and production of gold mines is between 15 and 18 years. This means that once miners have exhausted and expanded current mines, there will be a lull due to the current lack of investment in exploration. This issue points to a perennial problem within the mining sector. The World Gold Council has charted five cycles of bull (rising prices) and bear (declining) markets since the 1970s, but it seems that each time a lean period occurs, spending is slashed to keep afloat, instead of investing in exploration. This exacerbates the problem the next time a bull period rolls around, leaving miners slow to react and bring new mines online to capitalize on high prices.

Such delays discussed above are certainly playing out on GDX’s leading stocks. For example, I think GOLD stock’s production could actually drop in the near term due to its Cortez mining facility. The capacity at this facility may be limited by the supply of oxide mill (a critical input for gold production) in the next few quarters. For NEM, its recent acquisition of Newcrest is still working through the integration process. I certainly expect the integration to lead to more production capacity and possibly also lower costs in the longer term. However, I expect the integration to take time for the reasons quoted above. In the near term, I do not expect the capacity to ramp up immediately and actually expect higher costs during the synergistic process, as discussed next.

Production cost could continue rising faster

The profit of mining companies scales with the gap between gold prices and production costs. So if, hypothetically speaking, production costs rise faster than gold prices, the mining companies' profit would actually shrink despite the rises in gold prices.

Except, unfortunately, this is not so much a hypothetical discussion in my view under current conditions.

As seen in the next chart, NEM quarterly operating expenses increased substantially in 3~4 years. To wit, NEM’s operating reached $1.46B in the most recent quarter, translating into an annual increase of 54%, far above the price appreciation of gold.

And NEM is not a one-off example. The following chart below describes GOLD stock’s total operating expenses during the same period. As you can see, its operating expenses have been on average $136.26M per quarter in the past five years. However, its most recent financial figures report an expense of more than $286M. This is more than double the average, which again easily outpaces the rate of gold price appreciation in the past five years.

Looking ahead, I see the forces that drove up their costs to remain in the foreseeable future. The top forces in my mind are high fuel/energy prices (gold production is energy-intensive), labor costs, geopolitical tension (many mining operations are in less stable regions), and also general inflationary pressure.

Other risks and final thoughts

On the positive side, GDX provides excellent diversification. As aforementioned, GDX holds shares in a basket of 58 gold mining companies across different counties. And many of them produce other raw materials together with gold. Secondly, there's a good reason behind the traditional wisdom of viewing miners as a leverage play on gold. For one thing, GDX’s historical price volatility (according to Yahoo data) is about 0.96 in the past five years on a monthly basis, compared to about 0.14 only for GLD prices. Near-term events and market sentiment can swing GDX prices in a much wider range than GLD prices and thus create outside return potential in a short time frame. Finally, GDX might also have some tax benefits compared to gold. Holding gold (either via an ETF or via physical bars) is taxed at higher rates because gold is considered a collectible. But GDX holds stocks, which are typically taxed at lower rates, especially the gains are long-term capital gains.

To sum up, the thesis of this article is twofold: A) to explain why gold miners lag gold prices, and thus B) why I disagree with the prevailing Buy rating on GDX. To be perfectly clear, there's certainly nothing wrong with holding GDX, either as a bet to express your short-term view or as a long-term diversification to your portfolio. However, given the historical lessons I’ve learned and the ongoing forces surrounding GDX’s leading holdings, I see it as a very likely scenario for GDX to keep lagging gold prices in the next few years.