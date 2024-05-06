TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 12:03 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.39K Followers

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Oakland - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Patrick O'Donnell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Matt Siler - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies
Andrew Lazar - Barclays
Matt Smith - Stifel
Carla Casella - J.P. Morgan & Chase
William Reuter - Bank of America
Jim Salera - Stephens, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the TreeHouse Foods First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Matt Siler of TreeHouse Foods for the reading of the Safe Harbor Statement.

Matt Siler

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and posted our earnings deck, both of which are available within the Investment Relations section of our website at treehousefoods.com.

Before we begin, I would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC.

On September 29, 2023, we completed the divestiture of our Snack Bars business. Consistent with prior quarters, we will discuss our results on an adjusted continuing operations basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most direct comparable GAAP measures can be found in the release and the appendix tables of today's earnings deck.

Recommended For You

About THS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THS

Trending Analysis

Trending News