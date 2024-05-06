Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) reported positive results from its phase 3 BOND-003 study, which used its monotherapy immunotherapy drug known as cretostimogene for the treatment of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] with carcinoma in-situ [CIS] with or without Ta or T1 papillary tumors.

Why should investors care about this stock with these recently reported positive results from this late-stage study? That's because this reported data was not the ultimate outcome. Instead, it is expected that top-line data from this phase 3 BOND-003 study using this drug for the treatment of this specific patient population will be released by the end of 2024.

If the final primary endpoint is met regarding this study, then it leads to another catalyst for investors to stay focused on leading into the following year. That is, CG Oncology could be in a position to file a New Drug Application [NDA] of cretostimogene for the treatment of this specific NMIBC patient population by the 1st half of 2025. Even better, there is another trade opportunity to look forward to regarding this biotech in the near term. It has been studying its drug cretostimogene in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ. This is being evaluated in the phase 2 CORE-001 study and data from it is expected to be released at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology [ASCO] 2024 Annual Meeting, to be held on June 2nd, 2024 at 9:00-10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Cretostimogene For The Treatment of Patients with High-Risk BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

One of the phase 3 programs being explored by CG Oncology would be the use of cretostimogene as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder [NMIBC] with or without Ta or T1 papillary tumors. The specific study being used to advance this drug for the treatment of this patient population is known as the phase 3 BOND-003 trial. The primary endpoint for it is the complete response rate achieved at any time point for these patients over a 36-month period.

As I noted above, it was just revealed that it was able to report positive results from this late-state study. It was revealed that 75.2% of patients [79 out of 105] achieved a complete response [CR] at any point, with a cutoff date of April 1st, 2024. What's different about this study is to prove a large portion of the patients achieve a response when treated with cretostimogene and, thus, is a single-arm study.

There is no placebo component being put in place to compare to this drug. Bladder cancer, as the name suggests, is a type of disease that occurs with the cells of the bladder to become cancerous. The bladder is an important part of a person's body because it is responsible for storing urine. There are some symptoms that these patients with bladder cancer experience, and they are as follows:

Frequent urination.

Pain when urinating.

Unable to urinate.

Constant infections of the bladder coming about.

The global bladder cancer market size is projected to reach $7.52 billion by 2030. However, it is important to note that the focus of CG Oncology is to specifically treat NMIBC patients. This is still a sizeable population to address. How so? That's because about 75% of bladder cancer patients have NMIBC. NMIBC in essence means that the cancer itself is only in the inner lining of the bladder and has not yet penetrated the muscle layer wall of it.

If this data has already been released from this phase 3 BOND-003 study, then what is left for shareholders to focus on? Well, this was only an updated look into the trial results. Final top-line results from this late-stage study, using cretostimogene for the treatment of these high-risk NMIBC patients with or without Ta or T1 papillary tumors, are expected by the end of 2024. Should the primary endpoint be met with statistical significance, then this opens the door for the company to file an NDA of cretostimogene for this patient population in the 1st half of 2025.

Expansion Opportunity Of Cretostimogene In Combination Regimen

Another important advancement to note for CG Oncology would be the use of cretostimogene for the treatment of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, in a combination-tested setting. In essence, it is testing the use of this drug in combination with Keytruda [pembrolizumab] for the treatment of this NMIBC patient population. It is doing so in a phase 2 study known as CORE-001.

It is important to note that this specific program is being done as a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). This trial is enrolling a total of 35 patients who are to be treated with cretostimogene + Keytruda over a 12-month period. Thus, the primary endpoint of this phase 2 CORE-001 study is a complete response [CR] achieved over 12 months.

The truth is that this combination treatment might be more ideal compared to that of monotherapy by itself. How so? Consider that preliminary data with high-risk NMIBC patients that took cretostimogene + Keytruda, the overall CR was 85% [29 out of 34 patients]. Where investors might be able to benefit from this program is that a near-term catalyst is approaching for it. It is expected that it will release final results from the phase 2 CORE-001 trial, using cretostimogene + Keytruda for the treatment of high-risk unresponsive NMIBC patients, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology [ASCO] Annual Meeting. Such a medical meeting is expected to take place between May 31st - June 4th of 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, CG Oncology had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $187.7 million as of December 31st, 2023. However, since then, it has been able to complete its initial public offering [IPO] and raise a substantial amount of cash. On January 29th, 2024, it closed its initial public offering with the sale of its common stock, generating aggregate net proceeds of $400.4 million after deducting expenses.

The good news is that it should have sufficient cash for an extended period of time and I believe that there is no risk of near-term dilution being done. The reason why is that it has given cash runway guidance that it should be able to fund itself through 2027.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in CG Oncology. The first risk to consider would be regarding the release of final data from the phase 2 CORE-001 study, which is using cretostimogene for the treatment of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. The hope is that the release of the final data will show that the addition of Keytruda results in a superior overall CR or duration of response [secondary endpoint]. There is no assurance that the primary endpoint will be met, nor that the market will view these results in a highly positive manner from ASCO.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the release of data at the end of the year, using cretostimogene as a monotherapy for the treatment of high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. Even though the data I reported directly above shows that the overall CR was found to be 75.2%, there is no assurance that the final data will show a superior CR. Should things go well upon the release of final data, then this could lead to an NDA filing of cretostimogene for the treatment of this specific patient population. Upon filing of this NDA, there is no assurance that the FDA will accept this regulatory application in its present form.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding cretostimogene being used for several other expansion opportunities. The goal is to target the two NMIBC patient populations I noted above; however, there might be an opportunity to expand the use of it towards other targeted populations. This would be regarding the targeting of intermediate-risk NMIBC and also high-risk BCG-naive and BCG-exposed NMIBC. There is no guarantee that this company will be able to eventually expand the use of this immunotherapy drug towards the treatment of one or either of these indications.

Conclusion

Even though CG Oncology has just reported positive results from the phase 3 BOND-003 study, this doesn't mean that it doesn't have any other catalysts to look forward to. Especially, when it comes to this particular late-stage study. As I stated above, the newly released data was not the final look at it. It is expected that final results from the phase 3 BOND-003 study, will be released by the end of 2024.

In the near term, you have the ASCO data to be presented as well. If this biotech can ultimately succeed in targeting several of these bladder cancer patient populations, then it will be able to go after a large, multibillion-dollar market. The global bladder cancer market size is projected to reach $7.52 billion by 2030. With positive data just released from the BOND-003 phase 3 study, plus a few catalysts expected in 2024, I believe that CG Oncology, Inc. investors can benefit from any potential gains made.