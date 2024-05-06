Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) continues to delight its customers with what the company calls real food, and it continues to delight its shareholders with consistent execution which is driving significant market-beating returns.

Bears and naysayers, who continue to focus on the company's near-term multiple, aren't as delighted, though.

Following another remarkable quarter, it's time to update our view on Chipotle, a controversial compounder.

Introduction

I started covering Chipotle on Seeking Alpha last year.

In my first article, I showed why the underlying assumptions in its valuation aren't as unreasonable as the headline P/E shows, but I still rated the stock a hold.

Then, following an unjustified post-earnings selloff, I explained why the stock started approaching fair valuation.

Finally, after their Q3'23 report, I pulled the trigger and upgraded the stock to a Buy, which turned out great, as the stock is up 67% since, almost three times the market's return.

Lastly, two months ago, I downgraded the stock back to a Hold, as I was worried, it got a little ahead of itself. Still, I encouraged investors who didn't have a position at the time to initiate one and build it on dips, as I still viewed Chipotle as one of the most attractive growth stories in the market.

I still believe those articles are relevant, as they provide the framework for investing in Chipotle. It's an exceptional business, but the stock could get to overvalued territories occasionally, especially during times when the market puts a low discount on long-term returns.

With that, let's quickly revisit our investment thesis.

Revisiting Our Investment Thesis

Take out a napkin because this is all you need to understand why Chipotle is a great investment.

Chipotle had 3,479 stores as of the end of Q1'24, with the majority located in North America. That's less than half the number they expect to have a decade from now, and much less than other mature food chains. This means their geographic expansion runway is huge, and they're executing on it with 8%-10% unit growth annually.

Chipotle is one of the most efficient franchises on a per-location basis, generating more than $3 million in annual sales per restaurant. This is growing fast, and management set a target of $4 million. Having a differentiated relatively healthy and reasonably valued offering, Chipotle consistently outperforms the industry in same-store sales growth, which is driven by traffic, price increases, and throughput, all of which are trending in the right direction even in the current economic environment. This results in an additional 4%-8% growth a year.

Lastly, Chipotle's management team is exceptional, and they are operating a very efficient and lean business, leading to consistent margin expansion, and maintaining a strong net cash position.

All the above results in one of the simplest and clearest long-term 20% EPS growth stories in the public market. If you've been paying attention to the likes of Charlie Munger and Peter Lynch, you should know that eventually, the stock follows earnings, even if the starting price is seemingly high.

First-Quarter Progress & Highlights

Chipotle had $2.7 billion in sales in the quarter, up 14.1%, beating consensus estimates by $30 million. Growth was balanced between comparable sales growth of 7% and new units contributing the rest.

Comparable sales benefitted from higher traffic of 5.4%, and a 1.6% increase in average check, which also reflects pricing actions made by the company.

Average restaurant sales grew to $3.1 billion, up from $3.0 billion in Q4'23 and $2.9 billion in Q1'24. At this pace, Chipotle will reach its $4.0 million AUV target in less than four years.

Adjusted EPS came in at $13.37, up 27.3% from the prior year period, due to a combination of buybacks and margin expansion.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

At the restaurant level, the company achieved record lows in food, beverage, and packaging costs, and also came at historically low levels in labor and occupancy. This resulted in a restaurant-level margin of 27.5%, up 190 bps from Q1'23, and 209 bps from Q4'23. Importantly, management guided for further improvements in Q2, which aligns with historical seasonality, even despite the tough comp.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Chipotle financial reports.

On overhead, we can see a sharp increase in G&A, which was primarily a result of a non-recurring legal reserve increase, and a higher SBC bonus for managers. Other items, which include depreciation & amortization, pre-opening costs, and impairments, all declined sequentially. As a result, the operating margin was a March-quarter record of 16.3%.

In the quarter, Chipotle opened 47 restaurants, and it remains on track to reach its guidance of 285-315 openings in the year. In addition, management upgraded their comparable sales guidance from mid-single-digits to mid-to-high single digits.

Overall, this was another impeccable quarter from Chipotle, which is something we've learned to expect.

Valuation & Investment Strategy

Unfortunately, Chipotle's extraordinary performance over the last several years is fully acknowledged by the market, which gives the company a 57x P/E multiple over 2024 earnings.

I wish I could say consensus estimates are too low, but I view them as completely reasonable, projecting 15% revenue growth this year, and a 100 bps improvement in profit margins.

Looking at the near-term valuation and prospects, I can't say Chipotle is a bargain.

However, we need to understand Chipotle is among a unique group of companies, that always seem richly valued, yet they continue to provide market-beating returns. Such companies include the likes of Costco (COST), Ferrari (RACE), and Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF).

Those companies have very different businesses, but I think they share something in common. The market views their long-tail earnings growth as so certain, that it puts a very low discount rate.

However, in Chipotle's case, I find that there's something else to the story. The truth is, I can't find a single company with a better long-term 20% growth story. Therefore, it should be valued through a long-term lens.

Here's my 2028 forecast for Chipotle:

Created and calculated by the author based on Chipotle's financial reports and the author's projections.

In 2028, I expect Chipotle will have ~5,230 units, based on 8.75% annual unit growth, which is below the mid-point of management's guidance. I expect AUVs will reach $3.7 million, which is below the current pace.

I expect a profit margin of 16.6%, through continued improvements in restaurant-level margins and operational leverage. Again, this is below the current pace of margin expansion.

I estimate the company will continue buying back shares at the current rate of slightly above 1%.

This results in 2028 EPS of $124.8, up from $44.6 in 2023. For context, this is in line with consensus estimates.

I take a 44x exit multiple, which would reflect around a 2x PEG, which is significantly lower than the 5-year average.

This results in an annual return of 15% even from the current seemingly high valuation.

Honestly, I believe Chipotle will surpass every single one of my estimates, but I find them reasonably conservative, which makes me feel comfortable basing my analysis on them.

So yes, the starting valuation is somewhat scary, but it's important to look at it in the right context. Strategically, I advise current shareholders to add on dips, and those who don't own the stock should consider initiating a position and increasing it opportunistically.

One important note is that a 50:1 split is coming in June, which could help smaller portfolios add the stock, but might also increase volatility.

Conclusion

It's hard to buy a stock that's trading at a 57x multiple. However, if all there is to investing is looking at P/E multiples, everybody would have been Warren Buffett.

In Chipotle's case, I find it more than reasonable to pay a high price considering the company's growth trajectory and extraordinary execution.

Following another remarkable quarter, I reiterate a Hold rating for the stock, but advise investors who don't currently own shares to initiate a position and buy on dips.