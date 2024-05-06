nicolamargaret/E+ via Getty Images

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) is a global manufacturer of treated wood products and supplies.

I have covered Koppers since July 2022. Despite the positive operating and stock price momentum, my latest article, from February 2024, maintained a Hold rating. The reason for my Hold rating is that Koppers end markets are cyclical and that, using cycle-average measures of profitability, the company trades at elevated multiples. This leaves little room for improvement and elevates downside risks significantly.

In this article, I review Koppers 10-K for FY23, 10-Q for 1Q24, and earnings calls for 4Q23 and 1Q24. I conclude that some of the company's segments show signs of a reversion in their positive cycle, leading to marginally lower gross margins and significantly lower profit margins.

The market dropped the stock by 17% after the 1Q24 earnings release. If the drop continues, Koppers might become an opportunity.

Company recap

Koppers operates in three segments globally:

Railroads and Utilities: Treated wood products for railroads (crossties) and utilities (poles).

Performance Chemicals: Copper-based chemical products for wood treatment in homebuilding settings.

Carbon Materials: Carbon-based raw materials used for wood treatment and metallurgy.

The end markets for these segments are generally mature but volatile. The reasons for the volatility are raw material price volatility, mainly in untreated wood, copper, and coal tar, and demand volatility, caused by the products' customers being CAPEX cyclical industries like railroads, utilities, and homebuilding.

The company's end market volatility is expressed mainly in cyclical returns on capital and cyclical gross margins (first chart below). Despite this volatility, Koppers has consistently grown its operating assets across the cycles, which has led to each cycle generating more operating income than the preceding ones (second chart below).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

4Q23 and 1Q24 results

Generally lower margins: When looking at the results of 4Q23 and 1Q24 combined, we find a deceleration in revenue growth in the railroads and utilities and performance chemicals segments, and a significant contraction in the carbon materials segments.

This is coupled with pricing challenges in all segments, leading to lower gross margins. These lower gross margins trickle down through Kopper's operationally and financially leveraged income statement, to result in 50% lower net income vis-à-vis last year for 1Q24.

Data by YCharts

Starting with railroads and utilities, the segment closed the year growing at 14% rates, and opened 1Q24 growing at 6% rates, a significant deceleration. Further, the revenue increase has been led by pricing and not volumes. These pricing increases are contractually mandated when some raw materials rise in price, but the company indicated that it is unable to pass all costs to customers. The EBITDA margin suffered.

Railroads lower service strategy: Particularly interesting in the railroad segment are the company's comments in both 4Q23's and 1Q24's earning calls, that it will pursue a lower service strategy with some clients to reduce costs, given the inability to increase prices outside what is recognized in the contracts for these clients. Management commented that quality and inventory availability will be reduced for these clients because they are prioritizing cost at the expense of quality and service.

Brown Wood acquisition: In the case of utility poles, management remains really bullish on the end market for utility poles. Management believes that utilities will need to invest more in this segment as part of the megatrend of investment in electrification and infrastructure.

Koppers is investing in this segment. In 4Q23, it announced the acquisition of Brown Wood for $100 million in cash (the transaction will close in 2Q24). This acquisition should increase peeling, drying, and treatment capacity by about 50%, with newly installed machinery, according to management. The acquired company brings about $100 million in sales, and management believes it can add between $15 and $25 million in EBITDA between 2025 and 2026. Koppers also opened a new drying and peeling facility in Louisiana, which added to other CAPEX projects should increase.

Performance chemicals resisting: The PC segment also decelerated, from 16% growth in FY23 to only 2% in 1Q24. FY23 revenue was driven by price increases after losing margins in 2022. Without that inflationary price recoup, the segment stopped growing. However, that lack of growth is actually healthy, considering that construction and home renovations are challenged after the higher interest rates.

Carbon materials down: Carbon materials were down 4.5% in FY23 and 20% in 1Q24. This was mostly driven by price, as CMC enjoyed a bull run in FY22 because of the Russo-Ukrainian war (Russia is a big exporter of coal tar). The market was also affected by lower aluminum production.

Revisiting the valuation

The above challenges are not unexpected for Koppers. Its markets are cyclical, sometimes doing very well and sometimes not, in terms of volume and pricing. However, I believe some market participants forgot about the company's cyclicality and preferred to think that the previous upcycle was permanent. As the pricing challenges of 1Q24 caused a slight gross margin increase, they translated to a significant net income fall. The stock suffered, falling almost 20% on Friday. These violent falls and recoveries are part of Koppers' history, too.

Data by YCharts

My valuation method for Koppers is to apply the company's cycle average ROCE (below calculated as operating income over total assets for simplicity) to its total assets to derive a cycle average profitability figure for its current asset base. This method accounts for both the company's cycle and the long-term trend of asset growth. Below, I am using the 2016-2024 average ROCE because the company made several divestments and acquisitions between 2014 and 2015, making previous period figures not as meaningful in my view.

Data by YCharts

Using the above figures and considering that Koppers will add $100 million in assets in 2Q24 from the Brown Wood acquisition, we arrive at a cycle-average operating profit of about $170 million for Koppers. Using a tax rate of 30% leads to NOPAT of about $120 million.

Data by YCharts

Moving down the income statement, we have to consider debt, which currently stands at about $800 million but will increase to $900 million to finance the Brown Wood deal. This debt pays on average SOFR + 2% or about 7.5% ($500 million pays SOFR + 2%, another $500 million pays SOFR + 3%, and the company has swapped in place fixing SOFR at 4% for a $400 million notional, compared to the current SOFR of 5.3%). As mentioned in my last article, I believe this debt is sustainable both in terms of maturities and interest payments, considering the company's operating income during the valley portion of its cycle.

Considering the above, we can expect interest expenses of about $70 million. This is coincident with management's comments on the 4Q23 call. This leaves $100 million in pre-tax income and $70 million in net income, on average, across the cycle.

Data by YCharts

Using Friday's market valuations, we arrive at an EV to cycle-average NOPAT multiple of 14x and a market cap to cycle-average net income multiple of 13x.

I think these multiples are not low enough to consider Koppers an opportunity, especially when taking into account that market prices tend to overshoot on the upside but also on the downside. I believe that if the company's cycle turns negative, there will be better opportunities to purchase the stock down the road.