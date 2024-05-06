Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 12:29 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Stock
SA Transcripts
Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Ulsh - VP of IR
Billy Cyr - CEO
Todd Cunfer - CFO
Scott Morris - COO

Conference Call Participants

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Mark Astrachan - Stifel
Peter Benedict - Baird
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Brian Holland - D.A. Davidson
Bill Chappell - Truist
Bryan Spillane - Bank of America
Robert Moskow - TD Cowen
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Jon Andersen - William Blair

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Freshpet's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Rachel Ulsh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Rachel, you may now begin.

Rachel Ulsh

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Freshpet's first quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. On today's call are Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Morris, President and Chief Operating Officer, will also be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements related to our long-term strategy focused 2027 goals, pace in achieving these goals, prospects for growth in the new technologies and 2024 guidance.

Words such as believes, could, estimate, expect, guidance, intend, may, project, will or similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those associated with such statements and inaccuracies and third-party data. Please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company's press release issued today

