BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 12:30 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX) Stock
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Victoria Meissner - VP, Strategy & IR
Ugur Sahin - Co-Founder & CEO
Ozlem Tureci - Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder
Jens Holstein - CFO
Ryan Richardson - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America
Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Jessica Fye - JPMorgan
Brendan Smith - TD Cowen
Etzer Darout - BMO Capital
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
William Maughan - Canaccord
Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer
Ellie Merle - UBS
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Yifeng Liu - HSBC
Suzanne Van Voorthuizen - VLK

Operator

Welcome to BioNTech’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Victoria Meissner, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Victoria Meissner

Thank you. Good morning, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining BioNTech's first quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, the slides we will be using on this call and the corresponding press release we issued this morning can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the next slide, you will see our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Additional information about these statements and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this call are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date of this conference call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

On Slide 3, you can find the agenda for today's call. Today, I am joined by the following members of BioNTech's management team. Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Ozlem Tureci, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder; Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Richardson, Chief Strategy Officer.

