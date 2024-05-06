Tyson Foods (TSN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Donnie King - President, Chief Executive Officer
John Tyson - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Melanie Boulden - Group President, Prepared Foods
Wes Morris - Group President, Poultry
Brady Stewart - Group President, Beef and Pork
Amy Tu - President, International
Sean Cornett - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Tom Palmer - Citi
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research
Ben Bienvenu - Stephens
Alexia Howard - Bernstein
Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Tyson Foods second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero.

After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on a touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded.


I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Cornett

Good morning and welcome to Tyson Foods’ fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

On today’s call, Tyson’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Donnie King and Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson will provide some prepared remarks, followed by Q&A. Additionally, joining us today are Brady Stewart, Group President - Beef, Pork, and Chief Supply Chain Officer; Melanie Boulden, Group President - Prepared Foods and Chief Growth Officer; Wes Morris, Group President - Poultry, and Amy Tu, President - International.

We also have provided a supplemental presentation which may

