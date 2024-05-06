RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is probably my most frequented store as a customer, and for that reason, its shares have been personally intriguing to me as a potential investment for quite some time because I can keep something of a regular pulse on it. Over the last few years, as I have thought about it, the shares have seen a trend of decline.

WBA 10Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Above we see how much it's declined in the past decade, from over $70 to less than $20! With a big brand at this historic low and a turnaround plan in the works by management, many naturally wonder if it is time to buy. For my part, I feel good about it but think that some risks persist, making it a Hold for now.

Brief History

The trend of the stock price was associated with stalled growth midway through the decade and declining free cash flow (note that these are annual results for fiscal years ending August).

Author's display of 10-K data

As seen here, revenues had trouble moving up after breaking $130 billion (which I will note is a sign of how large this company is).

Breakdown of Revenues (2023 Form 10K)

Most of this is attributable to their U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment. About three-fourths of that segment's revenues are typically pharmacy products, with about a fourth being non-pharmacy products (other drugs, first aid, food, beverages, et cetera).

Author's display of 10K data

Yet, even as revenues never fell below $120B again, free cash flow took a dive in 2019, well before difficulties posed by COVID and its aftermath, beginning an ongoing challenge for the company to manage its operating expenses. FCF was narrowly positive for the whole of fiscal 2023.

5Y Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

As cash flows declined, so did the dividend. After a decade of increases, the quarterly distribution was nearly halved starting in calendar year 2024.

Q2 2024 Updates

A look at the cash flow situation for the first six months of fiscal 2024 is not assuring, with numbers turning decidedly negative.

Cash Flow Statement (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

While capex declined compared to last year, operating cash flows shifted from positive to negative. One should also note the significant outflow for M&A. Walgreens has had to try a number of things to raise cash, such as sale-leasebacks, liquidation of other assets, new debt, and issuance of non-controlling interests.

While I did mention the dividend cut already, even the current amount seems unsustainable and difficult to justify. That any cash was even spent on share repurchases is something I find additionally odd.

Q2 2024 Form 10Q

The good news is that long-term debt and operating lease obligations have been reduced. I want to turn attention to the LT debt going forward, however.

2023 Form 10K

Using the most recent maturity schedule from their last 10-K, we can see that over $4 billion of this debt is due within three years. With these tight cash flows, the company will need to achieve their turnaround quickly enough to repay this.

The Turnaround Story

The winds of change first began to blow with the appointment of Tim Wentworth as CEO in October, followed by other changes to the executive team.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

As I see it, the three key components of the strategy for a turnaround are:

Cost reduction.

Tapping into their pharmacists.

Broadening the vaccine service beyond COVID.

The first point is easy to understand, for all the reasons I just mentioned about cash flows. The goal for 2024 has been a $600M reduction in capex, and given the figures I quoted earlier, they have been making progress there.

The second and third points require real brain power to pull off. Namely, Wentworth is zeroing in the Walgreens's strong brand and large footprint and wants to enhance the opportunity to provide medical care at WBA's pharmacies.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

In the Q2 2024 earnings call, Wentworth mentioned:

Earlier this year, we talked about pausing the rollout of additional micro-fulfillment centers as we work to optimize the model that gives our pharmacists and technicians the ability to spend more time on customer-facing activities and less time on core dispensing...Not only is this better for the patient, it improves team member retention and talent acquisition as they perform more of the clinical activities that they are so well-trained to do... We are on a mission to achieve provider status for our pharmacists given their influence...These are highly trained clinical professionals just five miles or less from most Americans whose scope of practice goes well beyond dispensing medications and includes immunizations, patient counseling, and point-of-care testing for infectious diseases.

As such, Wentworth sees a real chance to unlock the deep value of Walgreens's cadre of pharmacists, with benefits that are attractive to both payors and patients.

Furthermore, he believes Walgreens provides a gateway to customers for the dissemination of vaccines and indicated:

Five to 10 years ago... pharma had pretty much-abandoned vaccines on a large-scale basis... Today we see it as one of the key areas of innovation inside pharma companies. And the exciting part for us that is underappreciated is that in every case, those companies look to their core ability to get to patients as being able to leverage what we do at Walgreens and what our industry does. And we have a unique position in that. The conversations I have with the CEOs of major pharma companies that are driving these innovations suggest to me that that model where we're paid fairly for the work that we do at the back of the store is a model that the future not only needs, but is going to reward our shareholders.

Thus, there are real opportunities to improve business, drive sales, and strengthen customer relationships that WBA wasn't really trying before. Considering management's remarks in their latest 10K (pg. 45) about how the decline in COVID vaccinations was a major driver of operating losses, I agree that there ought to be potential for a more evergreen vaccination service, not just one tied to a specific pathogen.

Success on those three points, while avoiding major setbacks to their other operations, is what I will be watching going forward.

Inflation and Interest Rate Risks

While many might place WBA in the class of medical stocks, in my view, it's mainly a retailer and has the financials of one.

While I mentioned only about a quarter of U.S. retail pharmacy sales are for goods outside the pharmacy, this is still an important part of the business and where inflation has created margin squeezes across all retail while also deterring customer spending.

With drug costs, however, price increases have exceeded the pace of inflation. While patients can have these costs subsidized or covered by plans, this is not true of every patient, and the simple answer is that more of them will be deterred from spending, and that will hurt WBA's business.

Continued inflation would not only hurt sales, but I believe this would also make their debt difficult to refinance at the low rates seen on their maturity schedule. Naturally, the Fed will be disinclined to cut rates if higher inflation persists. Thus, even successfully refinancing in this case would increase their interest expense potentially by hundreds of millions and chip away further at what's left for WBA shareholders.

Valuation

With negative cash flows and earnings currently, I cannot do my preferred method of Discounted Cash Flow, but we can look at previous share prices and P/E multiples and at least get a "rule of thumb" valuation to imagine a good price, post-turnaround.

10Y Price and P/E History (Seeking Alpha)

Aside from the more recent, intense periods that drove the P/E high or negative, the ratio gradually drifted from the low-20s to the single digits over the decade. As a large-cap retailer with over $100B in revenues, I think it's unlikely to have large growth, but a successful turnaround could turn it into a steady, single-digit grower, and a P/E below 10 would offer an attractive multiple for that level of growth. Given the financial history, this could be potentially in the range from the current share price to the upper $20s.

Conclusion

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a strong brand that most Americans know and have probably visited many times. This familiarity and access is the key to Wentworth's and his new team's plan to turn the business around, namely by giving customers and patients more value from pharmacists and standardizing the vaccination service that sprang out of necessity under COVID.

Yet, despite the good start to 2024 with trials of these efforts showing good results, declines in capex, and debt reduction, I always remember what Peter Lynch has to say on turnarounds: It's okay to wait for them to happen first.

Considering the drag the continued dividend bears on cash flows, the $4 billion+ in principal due in the next three years, and potential strains of continued inflation on this retailer, there's good reason to prepare for the worst. Now might not be the right time to buy, but folks who have it in their portfolio are already getting a 5% dividend from a strong brand, so for now, I'm content to rate it a Hold.