Today, we take a more in-depth look at Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS). The stock sold off some five percent on Friday as the company's CEO waded into the controversy around the protests going on across so many college campuses recently, including at Columbia and Harvard. In my opinion, it was an unforced error, as there is usually little upside in company leaders taking sides around any controversial topic in what has become a very divided nation. As Michael Jordan once famously quipped on why he doesn't get involved in rendering political opinions publicly, "Republicans buy sneakers too." Fortunately, the company's CEO seems to be walking back from the controversial tweet early this week.

The sell-off Friday brought the loss in the shares to over 20% over the past month. Is this a buying opportunity, or were the CEO comments last week a potential "red flag"? An analysis follows below.

The company operates a telehealth platform that offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services. Hims & Hers is a big advertiser, and I am sure most investors have seen their ads around ED and hair loss products, as they have become a mainstay on cable TV. The stock currently trades just over $11.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $2.4 billion.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Results:

Hims & Hers reported their Q4 results on February 26th. The company posted a GAAP profit of a penny a share, expectations were for a two cent a share loss. Revenues grew just over 47% on a year-over-year basis to $246.6 million, in line with the consensus estimate.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Impressively, over 90% of the company revenues are recurring, and total subscribers grew 48% from the same period a year ago to 1.5 million.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Leadership provided initial FY2024 revenue guidance of between $1.17 billion to $1.2 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million to $120 million.

February 2024 Company Presentation

After HIMS posted its 4Q2023 results, there was a mixed reaction in the analyst community. Five analyst firms either maintained or downgraded the shares to a Hold/Neutral, including Jefferies and Truist Financial. Price targets proffered ranged from $7 to $18 a share. Seven analyst firms reissued or initiated Buy ratings on the stock, including Guggenheim and Citigroup. They offered up price targets ranging from $15 to $20 a share.

Conclusion:

Hims & Hers lost 11 cents a share on a GAAP basis in FY2023 on $878 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has the firm earning six cents a share in profit in FY2024 as sales shoot up to $1.19 billion. They project earnings of 21 cents a share in FY2025 on revenue growth of just under 25%.

February 2024 Company Presentation

The company has consistently delivered impressive sales growth over the past half decade. Sale growth will slow noticeably in coming years as it is coming off a much larger base. It should also be noted that the company became free cash flow positive in FY2023 for the first time. Hims & Hers also ended FY2023 with approximately $220 million in cash and marketable securities against no long-term debt, according to the 10-K filed for the fiscal year.

February 2024 Company Presentation

I believe the CEO remarks last week were a one-time blip and shouldn't factor into investment decisions around HIMS. Valuation seems to be more the barrier to buying Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock at current trading levels, and was the reason Jefferies declared (along with slowing annual revenue growth) when it downgraded the stock to a Hold in mid-April and lowered its price target to $15 a share from $17 previously.

The stock does trade at more than 50 times FY2025E EPS, even with the pullback in the share over the past month. The equity is a bit cheaper considering the net cash the company holds on its balance sheet. Therefore, I am passing on any investment recommendation around HIMS at this time. If the stock got down to the $10 level, I would probably initiate a small position in HIMS via covered call orders, as I have profitably traded this stock using this simple option strategy in the past.