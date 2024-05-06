Sabine Scheckel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) in Jan’24, which I recommended a hold rating as underlying volume performance (on a 4Y stack basis) was still weak, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. Since my last update, KMB went up to $136 as KMB reported a strong headline result for 1Q24. I believe the market is overly optimistic on 1Q24 positive volume growth as volume growth on a 4Y stack basis has decelerated significantly. Therefore, I recommend a sell rating.

Investment thesis

On 23/04/2024, KMB released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw adjusted EPS of $2.01, $0.37 above consensus of $1.64. EPS was supported by $5.149 billion in sales, $1.911 billion in gross profits (37.1% gross margin), and operating profits of $898 million (17.4% EBIT margin). The key highlight was the strong headline organic sales growth [OSG] of 6%, which was supported by pricing and volume – which I believe drove very positive market sentiment as the quarter inflected positive volume growth for the first time since 1Q22. By division, Personal Care OSG saw 10%, Consumer Tissue OSG was flat, and KC-Professional OSG was up 2%.

Own calculation

I believe the positive volume growth in 1Q24 drove the strong share price action as the market believed that KMB is now on track to see volume recovery. However, I think the situation has actually gotten worse. Recall that in my previous post, I discussed using a 4-year growth stack:

I don’t think a y/y comparison makes sense for KMB volume performance over the past 2 years, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. As such, it makes more sense to look at the business over a longer time frame. Given that COVID happened in FY20, a 4-year growth stack (adding the previous 4 years annual growth. This is another way to illustrate growth). Note that management uses this “year-stack” approach as well) will be a more reliable indicator of growth.

Readers can see from my chart above that volume growth on a 4Y stack basis actually accelerated in decline from ~-5% to low-teens percentage decline. This is a big difference from what the headline 1Q24 volume growth seems to suggest. Digging deeper by segments on a 4Y CAGR basis, growth deceleration is apparent as well. In the Personal Care segment, volume growth decelerated from 0.4% 4Y CAGR in 2H23 to -0.8% in 1Q24; the Consumer Tissue segment saw volume decelerate at a greater magnitude from ~-1.3% 4Y CAGR in 2H23 to -4.5% in 1Q24; and the KC-Professional segment also saw deceleration from ~-6.55% 4Y CAGR in 2H23 to -7.6% in 1Q24. From this perspective, I see little sign of volume recovery. Playing devil’s advocate, assuming that KMB sees volume growth acceleration from 70 bps y/y in 1Q24 to 100 bps y/y in 2Q24, on a 4Y stack basis, 2Q24e volume growth will still be below 4Q23 levels. Also, 1Q24 tends to be a seasonally stronger quarter, making it less relevant when compared sequentially. In the call, management specifically noted that they see favorable consumption in March as a one-time usual course of business starting the new year and also that 1Q24 saw a stronger Chinese New Year. Hence, I think the market is overly optimistic about 1Q24 positive volume growth representing a trend.

Own calculation

Importantly, a large part of the 6% OSG is actually driven by 4% pricing, as I have previously discussed, and this positive impact comes at a price. I stand by my viewpoint that there is only so much room for KMB to raise prices, and eventually KMB will face:

Pressure from lower consumer demand as wages are not catching up with inflation (I used Argentina as a prime example as management called out the impact from this country). Tough comps when inflation eases, where KMB might even need to reduce prices since they have raised prices by so much over the past few periods (since FY19, pricing has gone up by ~25%).

In the quarter, pricing in Argentina contributed approximately 450 basis points to total company Organic Net Sales growth and accounted for most of the price-related gains in both Personal Care and Professional results.

Another area that I believe made the market confident about KMB performance is the improvement in gross margin (389 bps improvement vs. 1Q23). In my opinion, this improvement is unlikely to happen again for the rest of FY24. Instead, I expect gross margin to see pressure for the rest of FY24 as the increase in commodity prices (specifically, pulp and energy prices) starts showing up in the P&L (it does not immediately show up because of FIFO inventory accounting). In addition to commodity price pressure, KMB is witnessing ongoing inflation in logistics, labor, and distribution costs; rising and hyperinflationary markets are being hit hard by foreign exchange headwinds on imported materials. This all aligns with the fact that management guided net input cost inflation to reach the higher end of $200 to $250 million, which is a telling sign of margin pressure ahead.

FRED

FRED

Valuation

KMB

Own calculation

If we assume KMB can achieve management FY24 guidance and valuation continues to see support at the current 19x forward PE (historical average), the stock is at best trading at where it should be (no upside). However, I think the bar is high as management is guiding for 12% EPS growth, which seems implausible considering the volume growth strength and my expectation for gross margin pressure ahead.

Own calculation

Pre-Covid, KMB has historically printed OSG of low single-digits, which combined with EBIT margin expansion (KMB historically expanded EBIT margin when it touches the low-teens percentage range) could bridge to organic EBIT growth of mid-single-digit CAGR. If I were to use that as a baseline growth for FY24 organic EPS growth, it implies FY24 EPS to decline by 2% when adjusted for FX. Attaching 17x forward PE (below historical average since EPS growth is negative), this implies a 20% decline to the current share price.

Risk

KMB could take a more aggressive stance in raising prices, taking advantage of the hyperinflationary environment, to continue printing positive OSG. The strong headline OSG performance could lead the market to believe that pricing growth is sufficient to support OSG in the near-to-mid-term. The US Federal government's cutting interest rate could spur an increase in spending by consumers, driving volume growth to support KMB’s OSG growth (55% of revenue still comes from North America).

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for KMB is a sell rating. While the market seems overly optimistic about 1Q24 positive volume growth, a closer look shows that volume growth is still weak on a 4Y stack basis. Additionally, I still believe the price increases implemented are likely unsustainable and will lead to pressure from lower consumer demand and tough comparisons eventually. Finally, I don’t think the improvement in gross margin is going to be sustained due to rising commodity prices, inflation across various cost areas, and FX headwinds.