EyePoint's Rally Amid Wet AMD Trial Progress

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock had rallied considerably ahead of key readouts in 2024. It's up 60% since my last evaluation in November. I assigned a "confidence score of 40 out of 100" with a "slight bearish tilt." The focus was on the DAVIO 2 trial outcome, testing EyePoint's EYP-1901, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E, in wet age-related macular degeneration [AMD], a condition that impacts up to 11 million people in the U.S.

In December, EyePoint revealed "positive" Phase 2 trial data in wet AMD, propelling its stock over 200%. After a single dose, EYP-1901 met its primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority in visual acuity compared to the market leader, Eylea (aflibercept) after six months.

Moreover, secondary endpoints, like treatment burden reduction, were met. Importantly, patients did not experience any EYP-1901-related ocular or systemic serious side events. However, the AE profile appears to favor aflibercept.

EyePoint is now preparing to advance 1901 to the first pivotal Phase 3 trial, LUGANO, in wet AMD. LUGANO is expected to begin in the second half of the year.

Despite the positive developments in wet AMD, demonstrating non-inferiority to Eylea, while a useful clinical strategy, may not be a successful market strategy. Both Eylea and Lucentis are well-established treatments for wet AMD, and 1901 will need to show clear efficacy and safety advantages over 12 months to be considered a relevant treatment. While 1901's potential for single-dose administration may be appealing, its efficacy over ~12 months remains to be seen. Finally, by the time 1901 enters the market, several biosimilars for Eylea, for example, could have hit the market and driven prices down, putting additional pressure on 1901 to demonstrate its cost-effectiveness in a complex reimbursement landscape.

EyePoint's 1901 Faces Setback in NPDR Trial

Today, EyePoint released less promising results for 1901 in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). 1901 failed to meet its primary endpoint, "improvement of at least two DRSS levels as of week 36," when compared to the sham. Only 5% and 0% of patients receiving 3 mg and 2 mg injections, respectively, met the primary endpoint, compared to 5% in the control group. The company will await 12-month data before making any big decisions about 1901 for NPDR.

The differences in pathology between wet AMD and NPDR may have made Phase 2 NPDR a more difficult challenge for 1901. Wet AMD is primarily characterized by neovascularization and is strongly influenced by VEGF, which TKIs are known to inhibit. NPDR, on the other hand, is characterized by other factors such as microaneurysms and hemorrhages rather than being primarily driven by VEGF, as wet AMD is.

Moving forward, EyePoint expects Phase 2 VERONA data in diabetic macular edema [DME] in early 2025. DME pathology is more similar to NPDR than to wet AMD. NPDR is an early stage of diabetic retinopathy that exhibits similar characteristics. So this does not look good for 1901. As a result of today's NPDR data, EyePoint's stock has fallen nearly 40%.

Financial Health

EyePoint wisely raised $200 million in a stock offering last December following wet AMD data. As of December 31, the company reported $281 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.7 million in marketable securities. Total current assets were $355 million, while total current liabilities were $63 million. This results in a healthy current ratio over 5, which indicates the company's ability to meet its short-term obligations.

The company reported $46 million in total revenues in 2023 (up ~11% Y/Y) from product sales and license and collaboration agreements. Total operating expenses were $121 million; about half of this figure is from R&D ($64.6 million).

Losses from operations totaled total cash burn of $75 million for the year ending December 31, 2023. Assuming similar operating losses in the near future, EyePoint has ~4 years of cash runway. However, this is an estimate based on historical data. Investors should anticipate EyePoint's expenses to increase as they advance 1901 in late-stage trials.

Risk Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

In light of recent events, I need to reconsider my "hold" recommendation for EYPT. Its stock tripled after it met the noninferiority endpoint in wet AMD, but a closer look at the efficacy and safety data, in my view, reveals more questions than answers. Since my last update, the company has increased its cash reserves, but its stock is more expensive, despite a recent 40% drop. Moreover, disappointing NPDR trial data does not bode well for DME data expected early next year. Finally, if 1901 reaches the market after proving noninferiority, it faces intense competition from existing treatments and may prove irrelevant if differentiation is not easily apparent.

EYPT's risk position within a risk-return quadrant is easy to model. There is considerable risk ahead for the company (e.g., clinical, regulatory, and competitive). Their healthy balance sheet and cash runway offer some solace, but EyePoint remains years away from significant revenue, as regulatory packages for large indications like wet AMD and DME will have to be robust. Moreover, the stock is quite volatile, with a 24M beta of 1.74.

It's difficult to model where the "return" will come from in the coming years. The odds of jumping over clinical, regulatory, and market hurdles are daunting. These low odds and the stock's past performance over an extended timeframe (five years) lead me to believe EYPT is likely to underperform the risk-free rate despite the considerable risk. Subsequently, I am downgrading EYPT to "Sell."

There are some risks to my "Sell" recommendation. If EYPT successfully develops and markets 1901 for indications like wet AMD and DME, it could lead to massive revenue opportunities. 1901's differentiated mechanism of action and low dosing frequency may appeal to patients and providers alike. Moreover, NPDR failure does not necessarily mean their trial in DME will be unsuccessful. Positive DME data may significantly boost EYPT's stock. Finally, other programs within EyePoint's pipeline (EYP-2301 and complement inhibition), despite being in preclinical/discovery phases, may offer upside.