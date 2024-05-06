Universal Music Group: How Long Will They Stay Under The Radar?

Martin Wahlborg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Another quarter, another beat from Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF). It continues to amaze me how underrated this company is, despite having Bill Ackman as a big shareholder, and despite being the most prominent name in the music industry, with the strongest portfolio of artists, by far.

But what do we care? We continue to generate market-beating returns with not much volatility.

Let's see how the company fared in the first quarter of 2024.

Introduction & Investment Thesis In A Nutshell

I've been covering UMG on Seeking Alpha since February of last year, maintaining a Buy or a Strong Buy rating throughout the period. I'm proud to say that no matter which article you pick, if you had chosen to act based on my analysis, you'd have generated market-beating returns.

My investment thesis in Universal Music is very simple.

The company has an unreplicable capability of discovering and building artists all over the world, as well as managing the biggest stars, with a portfolio that includes the majority of the music you listen to, no matter what it is.

The music industry has been growing fast ever since streaming came into play, and there's almost 0% churn from music subscriptions as a whole (some people change from Apple Music to Spotify, but barely anyone decides to give up a music service entirely). Up until 2022, it was a market-share war, but now, as the industry is more balanced, the service providers are focusing on monetizing subscribers through ads and price increases, which contribute to Universal's top line. Furthermore, social media apps like TikTok and Instagram are becoming major music platforms.

Universal's scale and market presence give the company unparalleled strength when negotiating with said platforms, resulting in the most attractive economics in the value chain.

All that comes at a very reasonable price, partially due to the fact it's a European company that goes under the radar, and partially because, for some reason, the market seems to underappreciate the company's strength in light of risks like AI and the recent TikTok saga.

With that, let's dive into the recent developments, first-quarter results, and our updated estimates.

The End Of The TikTok Saga

Three months ago, Universal took its music off of TikTok, as a power move in a new contract negotiation. Some commentators argued that this was a mistake, citing the lack of support from artists.

In reality, I believe the majority of UMG's artists trusted the company so strongly, that they didn't feel the need to raise their voice, especially because it might have hurt them individually in different ways.

Back then, Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG's CEO, said TikTok wasn't willing to pay even remotely what other platforms are paying, essentially trying to exploit its popularity to avoid paying a fair share to artists. As I said three months ago, even though TikTok is a huge platform, I viewed UMG as more experienced in such negotiations and estimated it has more leverage, especially because it didn't really have much to lose, being that TikTok was less than 1% of its revenues.

After the shutdown, the numbers showed TikTok is losing popularity (not necessarily attributed to the shutdown itself), while UMG said it sees no impact.

And now, after a three-month breakup, the two sides reached an agreement. According to CFO Boyd Muir, the agreement provides substantial improvement in the total value that they derive from the relationship.

Once again, UMG created what they call a win-win-win-win situation, where the artists, the platform, the industry, and them, all come out better off. Nobody else in the industry has such power, and this is why UMG should receive a premium over the other labels.

First-Quarter Financials

Being a European company, quarterly reports are voluntary, and therefore they don't provide a complete look into the company's results.

Universal Music Group Q1'24 Earnings Release

That said, we can get a pretty good grasp. Revenues grew 7.9% on a constant currency basis, reaching €2.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was €591 million, up 13.2%, reflecting a 150 bps improvement. Analysts were looking for €567 million.

Universal Music Group Q1'24 Earnings Release

Diving into the company's segments and the different revenue streams, we can see that the core categories, which include streaming and subscriptions, grew at a double-digit pace, whereas the other line items declined.

Over time, physical revenue as well as downloads should become a smaller portion of revenues, which means underlying growth is higher than what's currently reported.

Universal Music Group Q1'24 Earnings Release

We saw a similar trend in Music Publishing, although synchronization revenues (similar to licensing for Recorded Music) suffered from a timing impact.

One major change in the quarter that I'm monitoring closely is the significant acceleration in streaming revenues, which are generated from ad-based memberships. This accelerated to 10.3% on a constant currency basis, after four consecutive quarters of being either flat or down.

This aligns with what we're seeing across the advertising landscape, and hopefully this will continue. However, management said it's too early to tell if it's going to continue, primarily due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Overall, this was another quarter that checked all my boxes.

Valuation & Outlook

Universal Music Group is the leader of a three-headed oligopoly in the music industry, which consists of UMG, Sony (SONY), and Warner Music Group (WMG).

I believe all three have significant staying power, despite investor concerns about AI, or a supposable decreasing need for labels in the era of social media.

In reality, I find labels to be as important as ever, to protect artists from potential infringements, and help them in standing out of the pack at a time when everybody has global reach.

The truth is, even artists like Taylor Swift and Drake, who have unlimited resources, choose to rely on UMG.

With regards to AI, as someone who still collects vinyl and travels all over the world just to see his favorite bands, I might be biased. However, I don't see a world where machine-generated music replaces true art. If anything, it might be another monetization opportunity, as regulators all over the world are starting to protect celebrities' likenesses.

Putting those concerns aside, I believe the outlook for the music industry, and therefore UMG is for high-single-digit growth well into the future. According to Statista, we ended 2023 with 900 million digital music users worldwide, and they forecast 1.2 billion by 2029, reflecting a ~5% CAGR. Meanwhile, ARPU is projected to increase by around 1% annually.

To me, both numbers are extremely conservative, considering we're seeing 10% price increases by the DSPs, which I expect to occur more frequently from now on.

Anyway, their conservative numbers provide for a baseline 6% growth from music subscriptions. This doesn't include social media which I expect to grow faster than music subscriptions, as well as merchandising, performances, and other forms of engagement.

Taking all of that into account, I estimate UMG will grow revenues at a high-single-digit CAGR for the rest of this decade, in line with management's goals. In addition, I expect they will achieve their target of a mid-20s EBITDA margin, as they progress through their cost-cutting initiatives and revenue mix shifts toward higher-margin businesses.

Created by the author based on data from UMG's financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 8.0%, which is based on the stock's historical average, I estimate UMG's fair value at €31.3 a share, or $33.5 per ADR. This reflects a 22x EV / EBITDA multiple, based on my estimate for 2024.

Conclusion

Despite several headwinds over the last year, which include a tougher ad market, AI noise, and a dispute with TikTok, Universal Music Group was able to improve profitability, maintain high single-digit growth rates, and drive market-beating returns.

The company shows time and time again its importance for the music industry and the surprisingly strong positioning it has against huge names like TikTok.

Despite being up 50% in the last year, I still find UMG slightly undervalued, and reiterate a Buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.