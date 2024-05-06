CalypsoArt

Introduction

One of the things I do daily is to check on my dividend (growth) watchlist. This list currently holds 26 stocks I want to potentially add to my portfolio if the timing is right.

I'm specifically watching one stock on this list, which is Waste Management (NYSE:WM), the largest operator in the industry with the same name.

Waste Management is a company I desperately want to own, as it perfectly fits my investment strategy of buying companies with wide moats, secular growth, and operations in critical supply chains.

Owning a part of the North American waste management industry would add tremendous value to my portfolio, which holds key companies in other areas, including transportation, aerospace, healthcare, and energy.

Even better, waste management is an anti-cyclical industry with significant secular growth opportunities.

This is what I wrote in my most recent article, published on February 26:

[...] the company is an increasingly important player in the circular economy, where an increasing amount of waste is used as future input for new products. I believe the overview below, used in an article from Geissdoerfer et al. (2020), perfectly shows the options we have for recycling at multiple stages of various supply chains, which come with fantastic long-term benefits. Geissdoerfer et al. (2020)

According to Grand View Research, we are dealing with a market expected to grow by 5.2% per year through 2030, with an increasing focus on recycling and other value-added operations.

Grand View Research

On top of that, using the same source, we are dealing with an increasingly concentrated market, as Waste Management and its peers have used aggressive M&A to expand their footprints.

Using the market dashboard below, we see that while market growth is "medium," the pace of market growth is actually accelerating, supported by stronger innovation and a low risk of product substitutes (it's hard to replace traditional waste management services).

Grand View Research

While this industry may not be as fancy as semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and whatnot, it offers the perfect foundation for long-term wealth generation with a highly favorable risk/reward profile.

As we can see below, the nation's largest waste management companies, Waste Management and Republic Services (RSG), have "crushed" the S&P 500 over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll elaborate on my plans to buy Waste Management, using its latest earnings and my view on its ability to generate substantial returns for its shareholders for many years to come.

So, let's get to it!

A Fantastic Business Model

The other day, someone asked me what my biggest investment mistakes were over the past few years. As cocky as it may sound, my biggest mistakes weren't stocks that I bought but stocks that I did not buy.

As I have a multi-decade investment horizon (I'm not an active trader), I don't sell stocks quickly, which means I don't have a big list of transactions to assess.

What I do have is a deep regret for not buying Waste Management when I called it a "Superior Dividend Stock" on August 21. Since then, shares are up 33%.

A big part of this surge is based on three pillars:

Solid growth in general waste management operations.

in general waste management operations. Inflation protection in times of sticky inflation (more than half of its operations are priced on the open market. The remaining contracts are index-based).

in times of sticky inflation (more than half of its operations are priced on the open market. The remaining contracts are index-based). Secular growth in waste management (i.e., sustainability).

At the end of last year, the company reported its earnings. During its earnings call, the company highlighted significant improvements in its recycling and renewable energy businesses.

This includes a substantial recycling upgrade in Germantown, Wisconsin, and the commissioning of a new renewable natural gas ("RNG") facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

While renewable gas is currently competing with extremely cheap natural gas, I'm very bullish on RNG due to the company's ability to turn trash into value-added projects and because I expect natural gas prices in North America to converge with (much higher) international prices.

Waste Management

Moreover, with regard to my pricing power comments, the company is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric approach to pricing, adopting a customer lifetime value model to drive profitability and customer retention.

Essentially, by using customer-specific analysis, WM was able to tailor pricing strategies to meet individual customer needs, resulting in improved customer retention and higher overall profitability.

Even in its 2022 Investor Presentation (the most recent one), the company showed that its efforts have led to strong pricing power.

Waste Management

Generally speaking, all of these sustainability and pricing efforts are ways to turn a massive existing business into a higher-margin operation by simply improving the value of existing infrastructure, customer relationships, and "valuable" waste.

Furthermore, the company noted that the adoption of technology and automation has resulted in significant reductions in labor costs and repair and maintenance expenses.

This includes improvements in routing efficiency through programs like Next Day Optimization ("NDO") and automation of residential routes.

In other words, it's like a parcel company improving operations, except that WM picks stuff up with much lower cyclical risks and competition.

Based on this context, we see that these aren't just fancy initiatives but measures that have led to actual improvements.

On a twelve-month-trailing basis, the company's operating margin is 19.4%, higher than at any point in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the next part of the article.

Strong Growth & Shareholder Distributions

Speaking of its financial results, in the first quarter, the company reported an operating EBITDA increase of roughly 15%, supported by a strong operational performance in collection and disposal and a 240 basis points improvement in operating margins.

Waste Management

Despite traditionally low margins during this period, WM exceeded expectations, with the operating EBITDA margins reaching 29.6%.

While temporary roll-off volumes saw softness due to macroeconomic factors impacting homebuilding and industrial segments (it's not 100% anti-cyclical), commercial collection and MSW volumes showed a positive performance.

Waste Management

This led to a very favorable outlook.

Due to company initiatives and favorable business developments, the company is expecting its highest-ever full-year operating EBITDA margin range of 29.7% to 30.2%.

This forecast implies an improvement of more than 100 basis points compared to 2023.

Furthermore, as we can see below, WM revised its outlook for both operating EBITDA and free cash flow, raising expectations by $100 million.

Waste Management

But wait, there's more!

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to key priorities, including disciplined pricing strategies, technological innovations to enhance cost efficiency, and strategic investments in sustainable growth initiatives, which are the three factors we discussed in the second part of this article.

As a result of its strong performance, the company hiked its dividend by 7.1% on March 1. It now pays $0.75 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 1.4%.

This dividend is protected by a low 40% payout ratio and comes with a history of 20 consecutive annual dividend hikes and a five-year CAGR of 8.4%.

Data by YCharts

The company is also increasingly buying back stock. In 1Q24, the company spent $250 million on buybacks, slightly less than the $300 million it spent on dividends.

Over the past ten years, WM bought back 14% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

Now, it's time for the (somewhat) bad news.

Valuation

WM's qualities have not gone unnoticed.

Shareholders are up 16% year-to-date, which has pushed the valuation to a blended P/E ratio of 31.9x, way above its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 21.7x (the blue line in the chart below).

FAST Graphs

The good news is that this is warranted.

Using the FactSet EPS estimates in the chart above, the company is expected to grow EPS by 18% this year, potentially followed by 10% and 13% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

If we apply a 25.1x multiple (the 10-year average), we get a fair price target of roughly $227, 9% above the current price.

Hence, I stick to a Buy rating.

However, I do not feel comfortable to put a lot of money to work at these prices. In order to establish a full position, I need the valuation to come down.

Given that the WM stock price has run into resistance, I'm "hoping" for a correction in the weeks ahead.

I would love to get a shot at buying this stock in the $170-$180 range.

FINVIZ

The risk is missing even more upside if the stock price continues its uptrend.

Takeaway

Investing in Waste Management aligns with my strategy of securing long-term wealth through resilient industries.

The company's solid growth, inflation protection, and secular growth opportunities would make it a fantastic holding for my portfolio.

Despite its premium valuation, Waste Management's trajectory suggests continued growth and shareholder value.

While I aim to capitalize on a potential correction for a more favorable entry point, missing out on its upward momentum remains a risk.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Steady Growth : WM has a history of solid growth in its waste management operations, providing a reliable revenue stream.

: WM has a history of solid growth in its waste management operations, providing a reliable revenue stream. Inflation Protection : With over half of its operations priced on the open market, WM offers a hedge against inflation. Other contracts are tied to CPI indices.

: With over half of its operations priced on the open market, WM offers a hedge against inflation. Other contracts are tied to CPI indices. Secular Growth : WM taps into the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.

: WM taps into the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Strong Financial Performance : Recent earnings report highlights impressive operating margins and EBITDA growth.

: Recent earnings report highlights impressive operating margins and EBITDA growth. Dividend Growth: WM's consistent dividend hikes, backed by a low payout ratio, offer attractive income potential.

Cons: