Jozsef Soos/iStock via Getty Images

A year ago, I initiated coverage for Saab AB (publ) with a Buy rating, as I believed the company had strong upside potential driven by expanding defense budgets. Moreover, contrary to many other defense contractors, Saab was already seeing increased demand translating to sales, and I believed that underappreciated stocks of European defense contractors provided compelling upside. A year ago, I put a price target of $72.50, representing more than 25% upside.

The stock is now trading more than 40% higher, easily outperforming the broader market return over the same period. This provides a good time to update my price target and rating for the stock.

Saab AB Is Seeing Strong Demand For Its Products, Translating To A Strong Backlog

Saab AB

Saab’s backlog grew to SEK 158 billion, which is roughly $14.5 billion, and is up 19% year-on-year. Moreover, we see that its book-to-bill ratio has exceeded 1 for six consecutive quarters now, and we see that 75% of the bookings are from international customers. That is down from the 81% in the same period last year, but also shows that demand from Sweden for defense equipment is also growing.

Also interesting to note is that we see that the backlog is front loaded and at higher levels than a year ago. To me, this is a sign that revenue growth in the near future is firmly supporting by the company’s backlog.

Saab AB

The strong backlog and the front-loaded nature has also translated into an upgrade to the organic sales outlook, which now stands at 15 to 20 percent, up from a range of 12 to 16 percent with a medium term CAGR maintained at 15%.

Saab Earnings Grow Double Digit

Saab AB

Saab is targeting operating income to grow exceeding sales growth, and they delivered in the first quarter. Sales grew 24% to SEK 14.185 billion on stable gross margins, translating to 28% growth in EBIT. Net income was pressured moderately by higher financing costs and a higher tax rate, but still provided for 7% income growth.

Aeronautics sales grew 32% to SEK 4 billion, driven by strong sales of the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. An example of demand from the European continent driving sales is the recent order from Hungary for the Gripen fighter jet. Higher sales also translated to the bottom line at higher margins, driving a 69% growth in EBIT.

In the Dynamics segment, sales were up by 5% which is quite modest. The translation to the bottom line was not quite favorable, as EBIT declined 14% as margins declined from 17.1% to 14%. The decline in profit is mostly driven by relatively low Q1 deliveries in the Ground Combat product line, but shipments are expected to go up in the quarters to come, which should provide a favorable base for cost absorption.

With the aggression on the Eastern flank, demand for surveillance solutions has also increased and that translated to 28% higher sales in the Surveillance segment with EBIT improving by 43%. Kockums, which provides naval solutions, saw 34% growth in revenues as more revenues from high profile naval projects were recognized while volume and customer mix drove margins higher, resulting in a 59% jump in EBIT. Combitech, which provides solutions in the areas of digital security, IT and AI, saw revenues increase by 9% and stable margins translating to 10% year-on-year growth.

Saab AB

Interesting to note is that the 12-month growth rate in sales is 23% compared to the 3-year growth rate of 14%. This clearly shows that the current defense landscape has accelerated sales growth for Saab. It also indicates that the 15% to 20% growth rate is supported by the 12-months trend and perhaps is even a bit conservative. Furthermore, it also strongly suggests that the medium-term outlook with annual growth rates of around 15% is not unrealistic. EBIT margins have also grown, and as volume grows, further favorable cost absorption is likely going to have a positive impact on margins.

Is Saab Stock A Buy Or Sell?

The Aerospace Forum

Saab AB stock has performed extremely well, and I believe that even after the 40% run up in its share prices over the past 12 months, there is additional upside. I implemented the forward projections as well as the balance sheet data and cash flows into my valuation model, and we get to 18% upside when using the company median EV/EBITDA and even 26% when using the industry median. As a result, I feel comfortable marking Saab AB stock a buy.

Conclusion: Saab Has Strong Growth Trends For Years To Come

A year ago, I already noted that Saab was one of the first companies to see an expanding defense budget and demand for defense equipment translate into sales, and we see that over the past 12 months, sales have shown an acceleration in growth rates which underpins my earlier remarks. The company expects further growth, and its backlog is also reflective of that. This growth should drive better fixed cost absorption and increase margins. I believe that with the current defense landscape and the current stock price, there remains compelling upside for investors to buy Saab AB stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.