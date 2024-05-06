JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Pentair plc's (NYSE:PNR) revenue growth should benefit from easier comparisons and the completion of channel inventory destocking in the Pool segment in the coming quarters. Further, strength in the Flow segment driven by IIJA funding and strong end-market demand should also contribute to revenue growth. While the Water Solutions segment faces headwinds from difficult comps in Q2 2024, the segment's sales should turn positive in the second half of 2024 with the help of good commercial end market demand, synergy benefits from Manitowoc integration, and easier comps in the 2H 2024. Apart from organic growth, the company has a healthy balance sheet which should enable it to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

On the margin front, I expect the operating margins to surpass the management's target of 22% exiting FY24. The consensus estimates are building in double-digit earnings growth and there is a potential for an upward revision in estimates. This can serve as a catalyst for stock and, hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the PNR stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I previously covered PNR in October 2023. While the company's pool segment was facing challenges stemming from normalizing demand and inventory reduction within the distribution channels at that time, I was optimistic about this segment returning to growth in FY24. The company recently reported its Q1 2024 results. While the Pool segment's sales declined 1.3% Y/Y in Q1 2024, it improved ~7% sequentially from Q4 2023, supporting my thesis.

In the Water Solutions segment, sales increased 0.4% Y/Y with a 0.8% Y/Y increase in core sales. The core sales growth was driven by higher selling prices in the commercial business, partially offset by lower sales volume in the commercial and residential businesses.

In the Flow segment, sales declined 1.9% Y/Y and 2.1% Y/Y organically due to a 12% sales decline in the residential flow business, which more than offset a 9% sales increase in the commercial flow business and a 2% sales increase in the industrial solutions business.

On a consolidated basis, the company's sales declined 1.1% Y/Y to $1.017 billion. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency translation, core sales declined 1.1% Y/Y in the quarter.

PNR's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I believe the company's sales growth should benefit from the completion of inventory destocking in the Pool segment and good demand in the Flow and Water Solutions segment. In addition, the company has a healthy balance sheet and M&As should also support sales growth.

Over the past year, volume declines in pool business negatively impacted the company's sales. The pool business saw demand normalization in FY 2023, after the peak demand period for new pool construction in FY21 and FY22. Additionally, channel partners, who built excess inventory in line with good demand in FY22 and as a result of longer lead times due to supply chain disruptions, also started destocking their inventory as demand normalized and supply chain conditions improved. This led to volume declines in the Pool segment.

However, the good news is inventory destocking is largely behind us, and, on its last earnings call, management noted that channel partners are now buying in line with the end customer demand. Further, management noted that demand conditions have returned to normalized levels. If we look at Y/Y comps for the pool segment, they are much easier in Q2 2024. Compared to the ~16.1% Y/Y decline in pool segment core sales in Q1 2023, the core sales decline worsened to~27.9% Y/Y in Q2 2023. This 11.8 percentage point easier comp coupled with inventory destocking ending and demand normalizing bodes well for Y/Y growth in the pool segment sales in Q2 2024.

Moving to the Flow segment, the company is experiencing a good demand in the industrial and commercial sectors driven by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) which is supporting the increasing need for upgrading and maintaining aging infrastructure in the U.S. Furthermore, the segment's end market is also seeing healthy demand from fire suppression and wastewater pump businesses within the segment from increased construction of data centers. So, the growth outlook for this segment also looks good.

Lastly, the company's Water Solutions segment is also experiencing good demand in the commercial sector driven by the healthy opening of quick-service restaurants across the country as food and beverage chains are focused on expanding their footprint. These food and beverage restaurants need a good water filtration system for hygiene, food quality, and taste, which is creating a good demand for the company's products. Further, with the integration of Manitowoc Ice, the segment should also see synergy benefits.

This segment does face some headwinds from tough comps as core sales in Q2 2023 were up 9.2% Y/Y as core sales versus 1.7% Y/Y growth in Q1 2023 but in the second half comparisons are becoming easier again. So, I expect the sales to be down for Q2 2024 but turn positive again in the back half of this year.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company's core growth prospects. In addition, the company has also done a good job in terms of de-levering its business post-Manitowoc acquisition. The company's net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) should reach around 2x by the end of Q2 2024 and this should enable management to do accretive M&As if opportunity arises and add to organic growth.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company's margins benefitted from price increases, favorable mix, and productivity gains in the Flow and Water Solutions segment. These positives effectively offset the impact of inflationary cost increases related to labor costs and raw materials. As a result, the total operating income margin expanded by 90 bps Y/Y to 21.4%.

Segment-wise, the segment income margin improved by 350 bps Y/Y in the Flow segment and 110 bps Y/Y in the Water Solutions segment. Meanwhile, in the Pool segment, the margin contracted by 110 bps Y/Y due to lower sales volume and investments in transformation.

PNR's Total Operating Income margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

PNR's Segment Income margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Management is implementing various strategies like value-based pricing, footprint optimization, and sourcing initiatives to improve margins. On its recent Investor Day in March, management shared its target to reach a 24% operating margin by FY26. On its last earnings call, management guided for the company to reach ~22% operating margin exiting FY2024.

I believe the company's guidance is likely to prove conservative. The company plans to realize $75 mn in productivity savings this year. Out of it, only $4 mn was realized in Q1, and the rest of $71 mn is expected to ramp up linearly as the year progresses. Considering consensus revenue estimates of $4.22 bn, $71mn in cost saving would add to 168 bps improvement in margins. (Calculation (71/4220) x 100 percentage points = 1.68 percentage points = 168 bps)

The company reported a 21.4% operating margin last quarter and the operating margin run rate exiting this year should be 23.1% (= 21.4% + 1.68%) based on productivity savings alone.

Add to that benefits from operating leverage given the improving revenue outlook with the destocking ending and seasonal ramp-up in the pool business, we should easily see an operating margin run rate beating management guidance exiting FY24. So, I believe there is a good chance that the company's 24% margin goal should be reached earlier than 2026 and revised upwards.

Overall, I believe we are in the early innings of cost savings, and we can see a meaningful improvement in the company's margins in the coming quarters.

Valuation

PNR is currently trading at 18.81x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $4.23 and 16.66x FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $4.78. Over the last 5-years, the company has traded at an average forward P/E (non-GAAP) of 17.67x.

At the time of my previous article on PNR in October 2023, the stock was trading low to mid-teen P/E multiple and I made a case for P/E multiple re-rating. The stock is up a nice 36% since then and its P/E multiple has already re-rated. I don't see a further upside for the valuation multiple. However, if we think about double-digit earning growth which consensus is expecting, and potential upward revision in estimates if the company's margin targets prove conservative, even with the P/E multiple remaining constant, the stock can see a good upside. So, I continue to maintain my buy rating on the stock.

Risks

I anticipate operating margins to surpass the management's target of 22% for this year through productivity savings and operating leverage, with the potential for an upward revision in the FY26 targets of 24%. However, if management is not able to deliver the expected benefits of productivity initiatives, the margin upside that I expect may not materialize.

Inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In case any future acquisition goes wrong, it may negatively impact stock price.

Takeaway

The company's revenues should improve in the coming quarters supported by comparisons getting easier and channel inventory destocking ending in the Pool segment and good demand in the industrial and commercial sectors in the Flow segment. While the Water Solutions segment faces challenges from tough comps in Q2 2024, the segment should see positive sales momentum in 2H 2024, driven by strong commercial end-market demand, synergy benefits from Manitowoc integration, and easier comps. The margins should also expand thanks to productivity savings and operating leverage as the revenue outlook is positive. This, combined with a reasonable valuation, makes PNR stock a good buy.