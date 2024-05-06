Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 2:02 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Stock
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

DeAnne Gabel - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Ted Christie - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Klein - Chief Commercial Officer
Scott Haralson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore Partners
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Andrew Didora - Bank of America
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank
Chris Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna
Dan McKenzie - Seaport Global

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Pam, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spirit Airlines First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to DeAnne Gabel, Senior Director for Investor Relations. You may begin.

DeAnne Gabel

Thank you, Pam. Presenting on today’s call are Ted Christie, Spirit’s Chief Executive Officer; Matt Klein, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Scott Haralson, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us are other members of our senior leadership team.

Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions from the analysts. Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on the company’s current expectations and not a guarantee of future performance. There could be significant risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, various risks and uncertainties discussed in our reports on file with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

In comparing results today, we will be adjusting all periods to exclude special items unless otherwise noted. For an explanation

