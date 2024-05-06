DKosig

Akamai's (NASDAQ:AKAM) pursuit of cloud computing has created some hype around the stock in recent quarters. It is not clear that this is warranted, though. Akamai's pursuit of cloud computing is a risky strategic move due to the upfront costs involved and comes in an uncertain macro environment where many companies are gambling on infrastructure build-outs.

I last wrote about Akamai in December, suggesting that caution was warranted despite the company's accelerating growth. The stock is down by approximately 17% since then. While Akamai's pursuit of cloud computing opens up a large new opportunity, the business is capital intensive and Akamai lacks a competitive advantage.

Akamai reports first quarter results after the close of trading on Thursday, May 9.

Market Conditions

Internet traffic growth appears to have largely normalized after the distortions induced by COVID, but market conditions are still relatively difficult due to pricing pressure.

On its fourth quarter 2023 earnings call, Akamai suggested that gaming and video were both improving. New connected devices (CTV, tablets, printer drivers, etc.) were much weaker than the prior year comparable period though.

While Fastly (FSLY) may be the more relevant comparison, both Cloudflare (NET) and Fastly reported Q1 results that disappointed the market, which doesn't bode well for Akamai. F5 Networks (FFIV) is also pursuing a similar strategy to Akamai and reported weak Q2 FY2024 earnings.

Akamai Business Updates

Akamai is positioning its compute service as a full-stack solution for compute at the edge. The company believes that its Connected Cloud will be the most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery. This involves large capital investments that will pressure the company financially if they do not pay off though. Akamai now has 25 compute regions globally and continues to add to the functionality of its cloud service.

Akamai currently has around 4,000 PoPs that run function as a service and plans on adding support for virtual machines and containers through its Gecko (Generalized Edge Compute) initiative, which the company believes provide better performance, scalability and cost. Gecko will be offered at larger existing Akamai PoPs (around 100 cities by the end of the year), the company needs to add additional servers to support this though. Potential use cases for the service include AI inferencing, multiplayer gaming, social and streaming media, immersive retail, spatial computing, and IoT. In terms of AI workloads, Akamai already has GPUs deployed and is deploying more. In the past these have been used for graphics, but they could also be used for AI. Akamai has suggested that it is performing inferencing with CPUs as it has a better ROI.

While there may be some advantages to offering an integrated cloud and edge network, I question whether Akamai's service will have broad appeal, particularly given the company's legacy edge network architecture. In comparison, Fastly has a more modern architecture that utilizes a smaller number of powerful server clusters. I have previously written about Fastly's technology, and it is worthwhile understanding the pros and cons of each company's approach.

Akamai appears pleased with its cloud computing business so far, although its impact on the company's financials has been limited. For example, Akamai is migrating its applications to its own cloud infrastructure, which should provide significant cost savings. The company's gross profit margins are currently near all-time lows though.

It will be interesting to see how the continued growth of edge computing and security begins to impact the delivery business in coming years. Akamai has suggested that large media companies can spend 10x more on compute than delivery. Because of this, it may make sense to give away delivery in order to win profitable compute business. This may lead to further pressure on delivery pricing, harming companies with relatively large exposure to delivery.

Akamai remains the leader in delivery, but the company’s focus appears to be moving away from this business. Akamai plans on becoming more selective in regard to less profitable delivery opportunities. Akamai also plans on better aligning pricing with costs. For example, it plans on charging a premium for higher-cost delivery destinations and negotiating different pricing for API traffic versus download traffic.

Financial Analysis

Akamai generated $995 million revenue in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% YoY. Security revenue was up 18% and contributed nearly half of the company’s total revenue. Akamai’s Guardicore Segmentation Solution was an area of particular strength. Akamai’s API Security solution is also seeing early traction. Akamai’s compute revenue was $135 million, up 20% YoY.

First quarter revenue is expected to be $980-1,000 million, up 7-9% YoY. While this is somewhat soft, seven of Akamai’s top 10 CDN customers’ contracts come up for renewal in the first half, which will likely cause an initial drop in revenue. Akamai expects 6-8% revenue growth in 2024, with 14-16% security revenue growth and 20% compute revenue growth. This guidance implies a meaningful deterioration in delivery revenue in 2024, some of which is likely due to the company abandoning lower quality traffic.

Figure 1: Akamai Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

While the number of job openings mentioning Akamai in the job requirements has fallen significantly over the past 18 months, this figure has rebounded slightly in early 2024. It is too early to say whether this is a sustainable trend and what impact it will have on the business though.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Akamai in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Akamai's gross profit margins remain under pressure, but its operating profit margins have improved in recent quarters, despite increased investments in R&D. I expect margins to remain under pressure in the near-term though as a result of pricing pressure and growth investments.

Figure 3: Akamai Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Akamai) Figure 4: Akamai Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

Conclusion

While Akamai's valuation doesn't demand much in the way of future performance, the company is at a critical point and risks being disrupted by competitors like Cloudflare and Fastly. The pursuit of security and compute will require increased investment for many years. If this isn't successful, Akamai will have wasted a large amount of cash and will have seen its competitive position undermined. The outcome of Akamai's cloud computing investment likely won't be known for several years though.

In the near term, there has been too much optimism surrounding software and cloud infrastructure in recent months, which creates significant downside risk for companies unable to meet elevated expectations. Earnings and commentary from Akamai's peers also suggest that conditions are still difficult. If Akamai reports soft growth or margins, the stock could fall back into the $80s.