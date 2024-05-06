QQQE: Any Q2 Outperformance Unlikely To Be Sustained

da-kuk

One of the most important changes in 2024 has been the fading leadership of the "Mag 7" and the rotation into lagging sectors. The more diversified S&P 500 (SPY) has outperformed the technology focused Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) since Jan. 24. Of course, we do not know how long this will last, but it may be prudent to hold the "Mag 7" at reduced weightings and reduce exposure to sectors with high valuations. This is where the Direxion Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF (NASDAQ:QQQE) can come in useful.

Introducing QQQE

As its name suggests, QQQE is the equal weighted version of the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). As the fund page explains, QQE tracks the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

The Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (NETR) includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on Nasdaq, but instead of being weighted by market capitalization, each of the constituents is initially set at 1.00%.

Quarterly rebalancing attempts to keep the 100 stocks at 1% weighting, but the weights do shift slightly away from 1% as a look at the top 10 holdings illustrates.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

As each stock weighting is relatively small, I tend to think of the portfolio as a mixture of sectors rather than individual stocks. Technology still makes up the majority of the portfolio, but is 37.57% weighted instead of the 49.32% in QQQ.

QQQE Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Healthcare is a surprise second place. The sector exposure is quite different to the QQQ.

QQQ Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

The expense ratio is a disappointing 0.35% which is high for a passive fund. A dividend of 0.89% is larger than that of QQQ, but hardly a major attraction.

What's Wrong With Equal Weighting?

Long term, QQQE has significantly underperformed QQQ.

Data by YCharts

This is a consistent relationship and a feature in all equal weighted ETFs in recent years. Quite simply, ETFs with concentration in leading stocks have outperformed. However, this is not necessarily an in-built feature or disadvantage that equal weighted ETFs have permanently. In fact, this Vaneck article argues that the edge in performance is actually with equal weighted ETFs for several mathematical reasons.

Equal weighting outperforming market capitalization weighting can be explained by the statistical distribution of individual stock returns being skewed, which is contrary to the assumption that researchers generally make.

I'm not sure I agree with all the arguments in the article. Stocks that perform well over the long term have good fundamentals and therefore continue to grow their market caps and weighting. Success is rewarded.

That said, there will be periods where equal weighting ETFs will outperform.

QQQE Outperformance

QQQE has only two notable periods of outperformance vs. QQQ since it was launched in 2012. Both of these periods lasted about a year, with the last occurrence from December 2021- December 2022, which was of course the period of the last broad market sell off when QQQ dropped sharply on Fed tightening.

QQQ / QQQE (TradingView)

2012-2013 was the other period of QQQE outperformance when "taper tantrum" sent yields higher and QQQ lower. Both these periods also saw the S&P 500 (SPY) outperform QQQ.

Not surprisingly, when long-term yields trigger a stock market correction, diversification away from long duration stocks is a positive. The question today is whether 2024 will be like 2012-2013 or 2021-2022?

Probably not. Long-term rates are currently rising, but the Fed made it quite clear in their May meeting that further hikes are very unlikely. On top of that, we have just witnessed a large reaction to the tightening cycle. The QQQ/QQQE downtrend ended as recently as January 2023. It seems unlikely there will be another large reaction to rising yields unless inflation expectations become unanchored.

One other reason for QQQE outperformance could come from negative earnings reactions in heavily weighted QQQ stocks, but this has certainly not been the case this earnings season. Six out of the "Mag 7" have already reported and only Meta (META) dropped following its report. Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report on May 22, but won't be able to change the theme that earnings were generally positive.

All this suggests QQQE is not on the cusp of a sustained period of outperformance. There may be a smaller/shorter rally in Q2 due to the sector rotations we have seen so far in 2024, but I'm not sure this is a good enough reason to hold QQQE over QQQ.

Risks

Diversification does not insulate QQQE from broader market sell offs. In 2020, QQQE fell more than QQQ. And while QQQE outperformed QQQ in 2022, it still fell -36% from the 2021 high to the 2022 low.

As mentioned earlier, if inflation expectations become unanchored and long-term yields break above 5%, there may be a case for switching to QQQE and reducing exposure to long duration stocks such as NVDA and sectors such as technology.

Conclusions

Since QQQE was launched in 2012, there have only been two sustained periods when it outperformed QQQ. Both of these were triggered by yield rallies and the last occurrence ended as recently as January 2023. The conditions don't look right for another sustained period of outperformance, although sector rotations and a consolidation in the technology sector may lead to a brief tailwind for QQQE in Q2.