duckycards/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) recently reported the sale of the aerospace business segment and a number of restructuring measures that allowed a significant reduction in the debt. With better EPS than expected recently reported and analysts expecting better figures in Q2 2024 and Q3 2024, BALL is becoming more and more appealing these days. Besides, the fact that clients seem to be accepting annual pass-throughs of inflationary costs could bring FCF margin growth. There are some risks coming from the total amount of debt and aluminum supply issues. However, I believe that BALL could trade at higher marks.

Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation is one of the leading producers of aluminum packaging solutions for various products, including cans for the beverage market as well as personal care and other household products.

During 2023, the company recorded more than 106 billion packaging units distributed globally. Three-quarters of the company's net revenue came from its aluminum packaging business, while the remaining quarter came from activities related to the commercial airline industry. This part of the business was acquired by the company BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY).

The company has more than 50 production facilities distributed throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, dedicated to the manufacturing of both cans and aerosol containers. Among its clients are some of the most recognized manufacturers of beverage products globally, such as Corona, a leading beer in the US domestic market with great international sales, for which Ball manufactured the can of its most recent product. In addition, the company entered into development agreements with some companies such as Groove Co, a brand of beauty and personal care products.

The relationship with its clients for those who produce customized packaging is based mostly on long-term contracts, and often, the companies share interests regarding the decarbonization of industrial processes, an issue in which they have demonstrated commitment by generating significant investments in the remodeling of BALL's production plants.

The activities of the company are carried out via four segments, among which is the recently detached aerospace business segment. The three remaining segments are oriented to the production of packaging solutions based on aluminum, and differ by the region in which they maintain their activities.

On February 13, 2024, the company received approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and completed the divestiture of the aerospace business on February 16, 2024, for a purchase price of $5.6 billion, subject to working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments under the terms of the Agreement. The result, using the net assets of the aerospace business as of December 31, 2023, is an estimated pre-tax gain of $4.8 billion and an estimated $4.5 billion in after-tax proceeds. Source: 10-K

Thus, we have the North American segment, which is currently the one that represents the highest income for the company, the European segment, which also has reach to Turkey, and the South American segment. In all three cases, the operation is similar, with production plants established in areas close to those of their clients, amortizing distribution and logistics costs.

Recent earnings included better than expected EPS Normalized Actual, which does not include the EPS attributed to the sale of the aerospace business segment. Quarterly revenue was lower than expected because of the sales decline related to the aerospace business segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With that about the recent earnings, it is worth noting that analysts out there are expecting EPS growth in Q2 2024 and Q3 2024. I believe that we could see increases in the demand for the stock in the next seven months. In this article, I offer my expectations for the future. I designed two case scenarios with different outcomes.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet: Significant Debt Reduction

As of March 31, 2024, the company reported cash worth $1.7 billion, with total current assets worth $6.5 billion and a current ratio close to 1x. I believe that given the total amount of cash and the current ratio, Ball reports a substantial amount of liquidity. With properties worth $6.6 billion and goodwill of about $4.2 billion, I believe that investors may not be afraid of the total amount of debt.

Source: Quarterly Report

With short-term debt worth $281 million and long-term debt of $5.5 billion, total liabilities stand at close to $12 billion. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x, so I believe that the balance sheet remains quite healthy.

Source: Quarterly Report

Senior notes include interest debt close to 0.8% and 6.8%, so I think that the WACC may be close to 7%-8.5% under the best and the worst-case scenario. The company may have to pay certain large debt payments in 2024 and 2025, however, given the total amount of cash and FCF reported, I would not expect any problem.

Source: Quarterly Report

It is worth noting that the company reported an impressive decrease in the total amount of net debt. The proceeds obtained from the sale of the aerospace business segment were used to reduce the total amount of debt outstanding.

During the quarter, incremental volume growth, favorable cost management and the immediate use of aerospace business sale proceeds combined with cash on hand resulted in strong results, $2.8 billion of debt retirement and the initiation of our multi-year share repurchase program. Source: Quarterly Report

In my view, as soon as more investors do study the new financials, the demand for the stock may increase.

Source: Ycharts

Hypothesis 1: Restructuring And Sale Of Non-Core Assets Could Bring Significant Increase In The FCF Margin Growth

The company has been undergoing a process of restructuring its business for some years, including the sale of the aerospace segment, the discontinuation of its activities in Russia, and the sale of interests in peripheral businesses such as South Korea.

The company announced that it was pursuing the sale of its aluminum beverage packaging business located in Russia. As a result, Ball performed a Level 3 expected cash flow recoverability analysis, using an income valuation approach with various scenarios, including a near-term sale of the business, to estimate the fair value of the long-lived assets, and recorded an impairment loss of $435 million during the second quarter of 2022. Ball sold its minority-owned investment in South Korea. Consideration for the transaction was cash of $120 million, of which $110 million was received at closing and is presented in business dispositions, net of cash sold. Source: 10-k

I believe that the recent changes in the organization may bring significant improvements in FCF margin growth. There are other authors that linked restructuring efforts and FCF growth. Besides, the Strategic Management Journal did provide information about restructuring, and FCF.

The free cash flow hypothesis and agency theory prescriptions are used as the basis for developing a model of restructuring. A simple analysis of variance method is used to decompose restructuring transactions and outcomes into the three effects. The results support the hypothesis that financial and portfolio restructuring are motivated, in part, by agency costs. Decomposition of variances indicates that restructuring is equally explained by free cash flow and the interaction of governance and takeover threat with free cash flow. Source: Strategic Management Journal

Hypothesis 2: The Buyback Program May Accelerate The Demand For The Stock And Lower The WACC

The company noted that among the objectives for this year, there is a program to buy back shares in the market. As part of a strategy to increase liquidity, Ball intends to distribute close to $1.5 billion in the form of stock repurchases and dividends.

In 2024, we are positioned to achieve comparable diluted earnings per share growth, generate strong free cash flow and return in excess of $1.5 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. Source: Quarterly Report

In my view, these efforts to distribute the cash obtained from the recent sale of businesses may bring the attention of more investors. As a result, we may see an increase in the demand for the stock and a lower cost of capital.

It is also worth mentioning that the share count decreased in the last seven years. Further decrease in the total number of shares outstanding may lead to increases in the implied stock price.

Source: Ycharts

Hypothesis 3: Further Reduction In The Total Amount Of Debt Could Enhance The EV/FCF Ratio

I believe that the reduction in the debt that we saw in 2023 and 2024 may continue in the near future. In this regard, it is worth noting that the Financial Debt/EBITDA declined from close to 7x in 2018 to around 4.4x. In my view, further decrease in the net debt/EBITDA ratio may lead to higher EV/FCF or EV/EBITDA. As a result, we could see an increase in Ball's Valuation.

Source: Ycharts

Hypothesis 4: If Clients Accept Annual Pass-through Of Inflationary Costs, I Would Expect FCF Margin Growth

Under my best-case scenario, I assumed that clients would continue to accept cost increases due to inflation. In this regard, it is worth noting that in the last quarter, Ball Corporation reported operating earnings growth y/y in the beverage packaging segment in North and Central America thanks to the annual pass-through of inflationary costs. If this happens in the coming years, I believe that we may see increases in the FCF margin growth.

First quarter segment comparable operating earnings increased year-over-year largely due to the annual pass-through of inflationary costs net of current year inflation, benefits from fixed and variable cost out actions and improved operational performance despite year-over-year headwinds driven largely by our customer exposure to a U.S. mass beer brand disruption and a benefit associated with a U.S. virtual power agreement termination in the first quarter of 2023. Source: Quarterly Report

My Best-Case Scenario With Successful Assumptions Implied A Valuation Of $100 Per Share

Under my best-case scenario, I considered the recent sale of the aerospace business segment. As a result, I believe that the net income in 2024 may decline to close to $219 million as compared to that in 2022. In 2023, the aerospace business segment included a net income close to $219 million.

Source: 10-k Source: 10-k

I also considered previous cash flow statements, and I assumed that my previous hypotheses were correct. Given previous cash flow statements, I believe that my numbers are conservative. My financial figures for the next ten years are not very different from those reported from 2014 to 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under this case scenario, my expectations are beneficial. I included a 2034 net income of $2.140 billion, with a 2034 net income growth of 3.85%. From 2024 to 2034, I assumed that the median net income would be close to 4.85%.

Now, I also included 2034 depreciation and amortization of about $115 million, along with business consolidation and other activities worth $22 million, and a deferred tax provision of at least -$0.18 million.

For 2034, I also anticipated pension contributions of -$18 million, along with changes in receivables of around $22 million. In addition, with changes in inventories of close to $13 million, I included changes in the amount for accounts payable of close to -$41 million.

I estimate that the accrued employee costs will be almost imperceptible, along with other current liabilities worth around -$4 million. Therefore, I concluded that for the fiscal year 2034, we will have a CFO of $2245 million, from which I deduced 2034 capex close to $453 million, thus achieving 2034 FCF of $1792 million.

Source: My Expectations

If we also include a WACC of 7.30%, the NPV of future FCF would be $6797 million. I also used an EV/FCF ratio of 35x, which implied a terminal value of $62.722 billion and an NPV of the TV of $28.895 billion. BALL currently reports an EV/FCF 5 Years Median of 49x, so I think that 35x FCF appears conservative.

Source: Ycharts

Adding both NPVs, I obtained a total EV of $35.692 billion. Discounting the net debt of $4081 million, we obtain equity of $31611 million. Hence, I obtained a share price of $100.

Source: My Expectations

My Worst-Case Scenario With Unsuccessful Assumptions

Under my worst-case scenario, I assumed that my previous hypotheses were not correct. As a result, net income growth, FCF growth, changes in working capital, and other items from the cash flow statement are worse than in the best-case scenario.

I studied previous changes in accounts payables, changes in working capital, and capital expenditures to come out with my figures.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 net income close to $1781 million, representing a net income growth of 0.27%. In addition, I included 2034 depreciation and amortization of about $191 million, accompanied by business consolidation and other activities of $31 million, and a deferred tax provision of at least -$13 million.

In 2034, Ball Corporation would also present pension contributions of -$22 million and changes in accounts receivables of $35 million. In addition, I included 2034 changes in inventories of close to $60 million and changes in accounts payable of -$163 million. My results also included 2034 CFO of $1886 million, from which I deducted 2034 capex close to $456 million, thus achieving 2034 FCF of $1430 million.

Source: My Expectations

If we assume a WACC of 8.51%, the NPV of future FCF would be $5.598 million. Besides, using EV/FCF of 29x, the NPV of TV would be close to $16898 million. If we add both NPVs, we can expect a total EV of at least $22.496 billion. Note that DCF models include the sum of both the NPV of the terminal value, and the NPV of future FCFs. If we deduce net debt of $4081 million, we would obtain an equity valuation of $18.415 million. Finally, the implied valuation would stand at $58 per share.

Source: My Expectations

Competitors

Despite being the dominant company in the markets in which it participates and having almost 50% of the aluminum package business in South America, it should be noted that in these markets there are only 5 majority participants, with a low number from small and regional producers.

The competition also comes from companies that manufacture packaging solutions with other products, such as glass or plastics, thus in this sense, competition varies according to each market, since the increase in the use of glass in beer packaging in Brazil grew by 7% over the last year, indirectly decreasing demand for aluminum solutions.

Risks

Due to the magnitude of its operations as well as its current financial strength, it is difficult for me to imagine risk factors for the company in the short term. In any case, this business coexists with clear signs of temporality in demand as well as significant variations in variable costs in terms of raw materials and distribution. Along with this, the company receives its aluminum supply from only 6 companies, thus the disruption of relationships or any complications could affect production capacity. In addition, there is no certainty in the forecasts regarding the objectives for this year, and the share repurchase program could grant lower than expected margins to distribute income among its shareholders.

Conclusion

Ball Corporation recently reported the sale of a number of business segments, including the sale of the aerospace business segment. As a result, Ball successfully reported a decrease in the net debt/EBITDA figure, which, I believe, makes the company more appealing. I think that there is a buying opportunity because the market is getting wrong the recent debt reduction. Given the fact that some clients are accepting annual pass-through of inflationary costs and the ongoing restructuring efforts, Ball Corporation may deliver future FCF margin growth in the coming years. There are many risks regarding the total amount of debt, aluminum supply issues, and the competitors. With that, I believe that BALL appears quite undervalued.