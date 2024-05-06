GE Aerospace: First Standalone Results Back Up Premium Valuation

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
756 Followers

Summary

  • GE Aerospace reported strong execution in its first standalone quarter, growing revenues and orders by 16% and 34% YoY respectively and upgrading its full-year guidance.
  • Similar to recent results by peer RTX, original equipment showed a strong Q with total orders surging 80% YoY for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.9x while services growth slightly weakened.
  • Better pricing and a favorable mix across segments drove margins 140bps higher to 19%, positive working capital impacts further drove a 100%+ YoY growth in FCF.
  • I reiterate shares at Overweight and increase my YE24 price target by 21% to $200/sh on higher estimates and an adjusted 28x multiple on 26E FCF/sh (~10% premium to the closest peer Safran).

New General Electric logo installed on former Alstom building

creisinger

I initiated my coverage of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) following the long-awaited spin-off of General Electric's last remaining other division, Vernova, in early April. Since then, shares have continued their strong performance, being up ~12% vs. roughly flat peers. Despite my last note being only one month

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
756 Followers
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News