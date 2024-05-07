Starbucks And McDonald's Still Play The Rent: The Case For Net-Lease REITs

May 07, 2024 7:00 AM ETO, ADC, EPRT
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Starbucks and McDonald's reported less-than-stellar quarterly results, with lower revenue, earnings, and same-store sales growth.
  • Both companies cited consumer pressures and declining industry traffic as reasons for their underperformance.
  • Net-lease real estate investment trusts like Realty Income, Agree Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust offer stability and growth potential in uncertain times.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table

mysondanube

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

I’m a Starbucks (SBX) fan.

I can’t help it.

That coffee calls me, as do some of their breakfast treats.

Like their oatmeal?

Sign me up, please.

That kind of combination just hits

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
116.75K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O--
Realty Income Corporation
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
EPRT--
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News