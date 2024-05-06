Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been quite a while since I looked at shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), in fact, it was the fall of 2022 when I believed that no clean sheet was seen for the shares.

The company has been struggling for years, with inflationary pressures hurting margins, which were reported at multi-year lows at the time. All this made me very cautious amidst still demanding valuations, certainly in a higher interest rate environment.

While the company has seen some operating momentum in recent times, cautionary words prevail, as this is a GDP play at best which trades at a largely fair valuation.

Cleaning Product & Tissues

Kimberly-Clark aims to provide better care for a better world. In business for over 150 years, its products are found in over 175 countries, with an estimated 25% of the world population using its products every day!

The company is organized under three segments, with personal care being responsible for just over half of sales. About a third of sales are generated from consumer tissue and the remainder from K-C Professional. Half of sales are generated in North America, and the remainder abroad, yet the home market is responsible for about two-thirds of profits.

The company holds leading positions in diapers, pants, feminine care, facial tissues with brand names like Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle, Kleenex, among others.

About The Performance

If we look at the nominal numbers, the company has really not made any real progress over the past decade. Back in 2014, Kimberly generated nearly $20 billion in sales, basically at par to the 2023 revenue numbers. Amidst the impact of inflation, operating profits have come down modestly to $3 billion over this period of time. The company managed to buy back about 10% of its shares over this period of time, and all of this resulted in very mediocre earnings per share growth.

This has been reflected in the share price as a $100 stock in 2014 rose to the $130s in 2016, after which share have largely traded in a $100-$150 trading range forwarding to today.

In February, the company posted a 1% increase in 2023 sales to $20.4 billion as deflationary trends allowed for gross profits to increase by 13% to $7.0 billion. Note that organic sales growth came in at 5%, with divestment hurting reported sales growth in a smaller manner, accompanied by sizeable currency headwinds.

GAAP earnings fell by 9% to $1.76 billion, equal to $5.21 per share, yet this included an impairment charge. Adjusted for this expense (and some other smaller items) adjusted earnings per share rose by nearly a dollar to $6.57 per share, driven by the (gross) margin gains.

Net debt of $6.9 billion is perfectly manageable as EBITDA by my accounts comes in at around $3.8 billion, for a very moderate leverage ratio. For 2024, the company guided for low to mid-single digit organic growth rates, with currencies expected to shave off 3% from the reported sales growth, suggesting flattish revenue trends. Adjusted earnings per share are seen up by high single digits, although that reported growth is held back by a stronger dollar as well (or better said, weaker foreign currencies), set to reduce earnings growth by about 4%.

In a steady fashion, the company hiked the dividend by 3.4%, now paying out dividends at a quarterly rate of $1.22 per share.

Improving The Business

In March, management announced the so-called "next phase of the company's transformation" which is based on customer centricity. This involved a greater and continued focus on innovation, optimized supply chain infrastructure, and wiring the organization for growth. In all, the company aims to cut costs by $200 million per annum and grow the business at a faster pace than it has done in the past, and versus the markets in which it competes.

That said, some skepticism seems fair, as Kimberly-Clark has embarked on a long range of restructuring programs in the past, with little to show for (at least at the time).

Perhaps already part of this strategic reset: the company reached a $640 million deal to sell its Australian personal equipment business to Ansell. Following these initiatives, shares have risen from the $120s to $136 recently, levels at which the 338 million shares of Kimberly-Clark command a $46 billion equity valuation, or $53 billion enterprise valuation based on the net debt load of $7.1 billion in the first quarter. This indicates that the deal with Ansell is really a bolt-on divestment, taking place at just over 1% of the enterprise valuation here. The press release by the acquirer shows that activities generate $272 million in sales and $66 million in EBIT.

This suggests that Kimberly-Clark obtained a 2.3 times sales multiple, with the entire business itself valued at over 2.6 times sales. This feels a bit soft, as the divested assets are quite profitable certainly, in fact, they are percentage-wise more profitable than Kimberly-Clark.

Late in April, the company posted its first quarter results, a quarter in which the company saw revenues fall by a percent to $5.15 billion, although that deflationary pressures on the input side helped margins, with gross profit margins marking a spectacular improvement.

GAAP earnings rose by 14% to $1.91 per share, with adjusted earnings reported as high as $2.01 per share. The company positively updated the guidance in terms of sales and earnings growth, although it expects more currency headwinds as well as a greater negative contribution from divestment.

Currently, I see no reason why earnings should not come in around $7-8 per share this year, which frankly means that the company trades at 17-20 times earnings, with the business gradually becoming better, as it improves its pace of growth. Moreover, pro forma net debt will fall to about $6.5 billion, as leverage is far from an issue here.

And Now?

Quite frankly, I am impressed with the first quarter earnings report, as solid execution implies that earnings might approach $8 per share this year. If this is reality, multiples compress to about 17 times earnings, which looks a lot more reasonable already here.

Hence, it really seems as if some momentum has returned to the business, aided by a new recovery plan, as these are early green shoots. The sale of the Australian asset seems to take place at a non-demanding multiple, but the deal is tiny. While the current momentum is welcomed, we have seen at various times in the past that momentum cooled down as well.

Given all of this, Kimberly-Clark should really be seen as a GDP alike growth business and trades at a very reasonable valuation, with the company now paying out a fair 3.6% dividend yield. For me, Kimberly-Clark Corporation remains a very fair story, nothing exciting, but a decent truly long-term dividend candidate which hopefully should get some operating momentum induced, after the capital gains have been non-impressive over the past decade.