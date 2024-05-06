We Are

This is my quarterly update on Apollo (NYSE:APO) and its insurance (aka retirement) subsidiary Athene. We will summarize the last quarter, play with valuations, and dive deeper into Athene including its preferred stocks.

I would refer to my old articles for those unfamiliar with Apollo's structure. But for convenience, I will explain it briefly below.

The company consists of an alternative asset manager Apollo ("old Apollo") and an annuity provider Athene. Apollo charges various fees for managing third-party assets, including those on Athene's balance sheet. Athene's dominant business is issuing fixed annuities including group annuities (aka pension risk transfer ("PRT")), and reinsuring annuities originated by other insurers. Being technically a life insurer, Athene does not underwrite any life business.

GAAP accounting makes APO's results difficult to understand, as the company must consolidate multiple investees it controls through its private equity business. Management and almost everybody else uses non-GAAP statements that conveniently split results into three segments. Apollo's management and other fees result in fee-related earnings ("FRE") that are recurring and keep growing along with the growth of fee-generating assets under management ("FGAUM").

Apollo's second segment is Principal Investment Income ("PII") which mostly consists of carry, i.e. performance rewards that the company earns upon exiting private equity investments with returns above certain thresholds. This segment is much smaller than FRE but also lumpy since exit timing is unpredictable and dependent on favorable market conditions.

Athene's spread-related earnings ("SRE") constitute the third segment, as the company generates spread by investing annuity premiums at a higher rate than is credited to retirees.

Alt managers are attractive due to several secular tailwinds - please check my previous articles. On top of it, a couple of Apollo-specific factors make the company particularly appealing compared with peers even before number-crunching. First, it is still relatively undiscovered. I wrote articles about 6 of 7 big alternative managers - Blackstone (BX), Brookfield (BAM) (BN), Ares (ARES), KKR (KKR), Blue Owl (OWL), and Apollo (I did not cover Carlyle (CG)). My posts about Apollo attract a smaller audience, especially compared with such darlings as Brookfield or Blackstone but also others. On average, my articles on Brookfield draw 5-10 times more clicks than on Apollo! Never mind that Apollo has delivered better returns! This is favorable for Apollo.

Secondly, Apollo's results are largely predictable. Alt managers are generally cyclical, meaning their results depend on periodic flagship fund launches and exits from private equity positions that generate carry. Apollo differs, as it depends mostly on the organic growth of Athene's high-grade balance sheet. The ranks of retirees grow, they need lifetime income and flock to Athene's annuities. The gradual decline of the defined benefit pension plans further exacerbates this demand.

Update on valuations

Here are the Q1 main results:

Whether you pick Q1 or LTM Q1, Apollo's progress, mostly organic (!), cannot fail to impress. It relates to FRE, SRE, and Adjusted Net Income ("ANI"). PII struggles but is relatively unimportant even in better times (PII deserves much smaller multiples than FRE or SRE).

Since ANI is similar to non-GAAP earnings, many authors use P/ANI as a quick valuation metric for Apollo and other alt managers. Alas - this approach does not work, as I explained in my last piece on Apollo. In the same piece, I detailed a simplified SOTP model that I have used consistently to value APO. The model estimates APO's current intrinsic value at $90-122 vs. $86-118 at the end of 2023 (I am using the standardized tax rate of 20%). Meanwhile, the stock is trading not far from the range mid-point.

Apollo keeps forecasting FRE growth of 15-20% and SRE growth in low double digits, but routinely beats this forecast, particularly on the SRE side. This is unsurprising, as the SRE forecast relies on long-term trends that ignore an extremely favorable environment caused by high interest rates. It makes annuities more attractive than otherwise.

Interest rates may go down a bit toward the end of the year but are expected to remain irresistible for annuity-lovers. SRE will likely grow above Apollo's forecast in 2024, though slower than in Q1. Under this scenario, Apollo's value may increase by about 20% in 2024 or close to $120 plus dividends.

Growth is but one lever that should pull the stock higher. There is at least one more. In my SOTP model, I use conservative 20-25x multiples for APO's FRE business and rather aggressive 10-15x for Athene's SRE. The market thinks differently.

The best comp for APO's FRE business is arguably Ares. Without being ultra-precise, it is trading at a ~30x multiple of its FRE (Ares does not have SRE and its carry is small). For LTM, APO's FRE is $1,833M. Applying 20% tax and 30x multiple produces 1,833*0.80*30 ~ $44B for Apollo's FRE business. Following my model, we can discard PII earnings and holding costs, as the former are always bigger than the latter. That allows us to value the SRE business as the difference between the market cap and the value of the FRE business or $69-$44= $25B.

In other words, based on comps, the market values Athene at ~$25B. I like that it is now higher than Athene's book value ex-AOCI which was $20.4B in Q4 (I do not know it for Q1 yet). The market started grasping Athene's uniqueness - it seems the only US life insurer trading above the book.

This value can also be translated into a P/E ratio using the same 20% tax rate as $25/(3.23*0.80) ~ 9.7.

This unassuming multiple is what the market pays for the business that has delivered an ROE of 15-17% for a decade+ without a slip. If you showed me an independent insurance company of Athene's size and balance sheet quality with the same multi-year ROE and multiples, I would sell Berkshire to pounce on it.

In my opinion, the market is still far off from truly appreciating Athene. It technically belongs to the life insurance industry, and it suppresses multiples. This is another lever that can move Apollo gradually higher, and I will attempt to outline the timeline below.

Athene

In this section, I will review only two Athene-related issues important for its preferred stocks. But first, I will present two slides from the recent presentation to make sure you sense the scale of Athene's progress:

At the end of 2023, Athene redomiciled to Delaware from being a Bermuda corporation. What was the reason?

Initially, standalone Athene was set up as a Bermuda corporation to enjoy tax advantages. However, after the merger with Apollo in 2022, Athene became a full US taxpayer and these tax benefits were no longer available. On the contrary, for a US taxpayer, it is advantageous to be domiciled in the US because the senior debt's interest becomes tax-deductible.

Besides immediate savings, this step may have longer-term consequences. Historically, Athene issued only senior debt and preferred shares to beef up its capital. With tax-deductible interest, it makes sense to issue subordinated debt as well. It receives more favorable treatment from the rating agencies, and in the future, Athene may issue subordinated debt partially replacing preferred capital.

The second issue is about Athene's ratings. Let me quote Apollo's CFO:

We continue to see the business generating attractive earnings growth as we've consistently done over the prior 14 years. We expect to generate organic volumes of $70 billion in 2024, fueled by the growing need for retirement income and our strong market positioning. Supporting this expected growth is our fortress balance sheet. Athene is exceedingly well capitalized with $22 billion of regulatory capital and $2.6 billion of excess equity capital. To put this in perspective, Athene is the largest company with ratings up to A+ in the US life insurance industry. But interestingly, the amount of excess capital we hold exceeds its AA level and we are committed to further improvements in our ratings profile.

In the US, only two life insurers - MetLife (MET) and Prudential (PRU) - have AA ratings that bring them enormous benefits. Athene's balance sheet conforms to AA metrics today, and Athene's management expects to get upgraded to AA- but not immediately. What is the stumbling block? Let me quote the CEO of Athene USA:

But we would like to get to the double AA minus category, and we certainly think that's achievable over time if we continue to deliver executing the strategy that we have and perform as well as we have over time. I think that one of the holdbacks that we had a few years ago and we're making headway there is what they're ready to do is diversification, but with the expansion into the pension group annuity market and then the further expansion we've had into other regions of the world, such as in Japan, we're getting a lot more geographic and product distribution than we had previously. And I think we're – rating agencies are observing that.

I guess (or speculate) that the market will fully recognize Athene's value no later than rating agencies start upgrading or perhaps, 2-3 years from now.

Athene's preferreds

14 months ago, I published "Apollo's Athene Preferred Stocks: 20%+ Opportunity", in which I suggested buying Series D preferred (NYSE:ATH.PR.D). It has delivered ~24% since. It trades at ~$18 now vs. below $16 back then. What to do next?

Several series of Athene's non-cumulative perpetual preferred stocks trade at ~6.7-6.8% yield - (ATH.PR.A), (ATH.PR.B), (ATH.PR.C), and ATH.PR.D. (ATH.PR.E) trades at ~7.3%. I think that ATH.PR.D is still the most attractive of them because it trades well below par. It can be called on 12/30/2025 at $25, but I would not rely on it. However, the issue still has potential.

All of Athene's preferreds have low credit risks and may be eventually called and/or replaced by subordinated debt. It will happen only if interest rates go down materially.

In 2021, when interest rates were ultra-low, Series D was trading above par. Return to this environment seems unlikely today, but there is one more factor in play. The rating upgrade that we discussed in the previous section can also pump up the price.

The combination of gradual easing and upgrades can move Series D to, say, $22 in 3 years, which will result in ~13-14% of annual total return. The risks of this strategy are rather low and the potential return is high enough to keep holding the preferred.