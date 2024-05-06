MercadoLibre Q1 2024: Growing Despite Difficulties In Argentina

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
160 Followers

Summary

  • MercadoLibre released strong Q1 results, exceeding revenue and earnings estimates.
  • The company showed strong growth in Brazil and Mexico, as well as in its fintech unit, MercadoPago.
  • Despite economic challenges in Argentina, the company's profitability and valuation remain attractive.

Yellow Mercado Livre delivery van parked in the street of Sao Paulo

Alfribeiro

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares. The company released its 1Q24 results on May 2, beating revenue estimates ($4.33 billion, exceeding estimates by $460 million) and earnings (EPS of $6.78, exceeding estimates by $0.83). The company continues to show strong growth in Brazil

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
160 Followers
I am an equity analyst with extensive experience in investment funds. My focus is to cover the results of LatAm companies and international companies with operations in Brazil. I am a supporter of long-term investment philosophy, fundamental analysis, and recommending investments with a good risk-return ratio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News