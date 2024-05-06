Alfribeiro

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares. The company released its 1Q24 results on May 2, beating revenue estimates ($4.33 billion, exceeding estimates by $460 million) and earnings (EPS of $6.78, exceeding estimates by $0.83). The company continues to show strong growth in Brazil and Mexico, as well as in fintech KPIs.

As I highlighted in my coverage initiation report in April, the economic transition in Argentina could initially impact results, and that is exactly what happened. However, the risks were already expected, and the PEG remains discounted compared to history, offering a good risk-return ratio.

Update On MercadoLibre's 1Q24

Before we discuss the drivers behind the results, it is important to highlight that the company made some reclassifications. Basically, there were three changes.

(1) the first update excludes internal peer-to-peer transfers from the MercadoPago TPV ($7 billion in 1Q24).

(2) the second update reclassifies the interest income and expense lines of MercadoPago below the operating result to above the operating result. In 1Q24, this reclassification increased net revenue by $99 million and cost by $44 million, with a positive net impact of $55 million on gross profit and operating result. The reclassification had no impact on net profit.

(3) the final update refers to the "MercadoEnvios", where a change to MELI's terms and conditions transfers its role to "Primary" in most shipping transactions. Transportation revenues in these transactions are accounted for on a gross basis, with associated expenses accounted for in cost.

This latest review had a positive impact of 293 million on net revenue and a negative impact of $308 million on cost, with a negative net impact of $15 million on gross profit and operating income and a negative impact of $10 million on net profit.

Some Reclassifications (IR Company)

The company justified the update as it considers these lines of revenue and costs as operational. It also states that it aligns fintech revenue and cost reporting with those of its fintech peers. The justifications seem plausible, and with this addendum out of the way, let's look at the company's results.

Revenues - Commerce Impacted By Argentina, Fintech Stands Out

In the E-Commerce segment, operations in Brazil and Mexico were mainly responsible for GMV growth, showing growth of 30% y/y Fx-neutral. Meanwhile, Argentina recorded growth of 214% y/y Fx-neutral, but below annual inflation due to fewer items sold.

Total Commerce Revenue By Destinations (IR Company)

The company recorded a take-rate of 22.0%, an increase of 4.2 p.p. y/y, but do you remember the reclassifications? They impacted the take-rate by 2.7 p.p. Excluding this effect, the take-rate would have been 19.3%, driven by a higher sales value, fixed fees and Mercado Ads.

Commerce Take Rate (IR Company)

For its fintech unit, the company expanded its credit portfolio by more than $600 million compared to the previous quarter, the largest increase since the beginning of 2022, to $4.4 billion. The short-term delinquency rate over 90 days fell to 17.9% from 18.7%.

Credit Portfolio and Delinquency (IR Company)

Finally, acquiring TPV grew 26% y/y, reaching $30.6 billion. However, Argentina once again showed a drop in USD due to the devaluation of the Argentine Peso.

Acquiring TPV (IR Company)

On a consolidated basis, MercadoLibre recorded revenue of $4.3 billion, with strong growth of +36% y/y. If we had excluded the reclassification changes, revenue would have been $3.9 billion, however, the reclassifications have no effect on net income, which we will talk about later.

Costs and Margins - Problems Today Can Be Catalysts In The Future

The company recorded an EBIT of US$528 million, but when excluding the reclassification effects, the EBIT is US$488 million, which is in line with analysts' expectations.

Interestingly, the situation in Argentina is complex at the moment, but this could be a big trigger if the country manages to recover. It is worth remembering that Milei was elected with a speech about eliminating inflation, and the country is making excellent progress in combating rising prices.

Argentina Prices Rose 20.6% In January From 25.5% in December (Bloomberg)

I say this because Argentina, where MercadoLibre was founded, represented 15% of its EBIT in the first quarter, up from more than 50% in the previous year. And as we saw above, in this last quarter MercadoLibre was unable to overcome inflation in sales growth. Now, let's check the company's debt situation.

Debt - Situation Is Healthy

The company is an excellent cash generator, in addition, it has conservative liability management and a decreasing leverage ratio.

Leverage Evolution (IR Company)

After analyzing revenues, costs and debt, we arrive at the company's profitability.

Net Income - Strong Growth

The company recorded a net income of $344 million, showing strong growth of 71.1% y/y. This growth is due to a gain in operational efficiency, which the company invests with mastery. As an example, MercadoLibre is so efficient in its logistics that in several cities in Brazil it can deliver on the same day, and this is a great competitive advantage for the company.

The company also presented margin gains with a margin of 7.9% and a growth rate of 1.6 p.p.

Net Income Margin (IR Company)

The trends continue to evolve positively for MercadoLibre, which definitely justifies the valuation with such strong profit growth and corroborates my thesis of buying the shares. Now, let's see if the company's valuation remains attractive.

Valuation Remains Attractive

For high-growth companies like MercadoLibre, and with few comparable peers, it is appropriate to use historical PEG:

PEG Ratio (Koyfin)

As I wrote in my coverage initiation report, MercadoLibre's valuation is quite peculiar. It's difficult to make any multiple comparisons with Amazon (AMZN) (American retail giant), or Sea Limited (SE) (Chinese retail giant).

Therefore, it is appropriate to analyze the company based on its historical PEG, and we see that the company trades at the lowest PEG in the last year, which seems like a great opportunity to me.

In my opinion, a valuation of 1.7x PEG is justified as long as earnings are growing above 70% per quarter. Therefore, my recommendation remains to buy the company's shares, and the quarterly result helped to corroborate my thesis of starting coverage.

Now, let's see if there have been changes in the Quant Rating and Factor Grades results since the last report.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating and Factor Grades

Since my coverage start report, none of the ratings have changed:

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the F rating in valuation, it is necessary to remember that the SA tool has little PEG weight in the rating, and this ends up distorting the company's valuation. In my view, if the company continues to deliver strong results like this, the current valuation is attractive.

Potential Threats To The Thesis

In structural aspects, the Argentine economic transition remains the main risk (and possible opportunity) of MercadoLibre's thesis in my opinion. When we discuss the general situation, the current result raises some points of attention.

The so-called net interest margin, which measures the gain in granting credit, minus default expenses, decreased on a sequential basis. In 1Q24, the margin was 31.5%. In the last quarter of 2023, it was 39.8%.

NIMAL (IR Company)

Additionally, the company experienced a 110 bps Q/Q and 150 bps y/y increase in NPL from 15 to 90 days due to holidays, which reduced collection's activity at the end of the quarter. A change in the composition of risk groups and credit cards also contributed.

It is important to monitor whether these increases are, in fact, punctual. The risks of MercadoLibre's thesis are diverse, so it is important that investors study them to be more assertive in their investment.

The Bottom Line

MercadoLibre continues to trade at the lowest PEG in the last year. After the results, with a solid 71% growth in profit, it becomes even clearer that this is a good investment opportunity.

As mentioned, the company has impeccable execution of its Commerce and Fintech operations in Brazil and Mexico, and Argentina can emerge and contribute to the results again if its economy stabilizes.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying MercadoLibre shares. Despite the competition, investors should pay attention to the opportunity to acquire the company at the lowest PEG recently. In this case, the risk-return ratio seems very positive to me.