Once praised as a darling of Wall Street and taunted by investment analysts as one of the best stocks for exposure to the Chinese stock market, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has greatly disappointed investors with its stock being crushed with a return of -58% return in the last five years, despite e-commerce and cloud businesses performing well lately, on the opposite side of the Pacific Ocean.

Price Development (Seeking Alpha)

A combination of the CCP's crackdown on Chinese technology companies resulting in a hefty fine of $2.8 billion back in 2021 alongside structural economic problems in the country, Alibaba's once formidable dominance is fading.

As someone who was born in a totalitarian communist regime in Eastern Europe, seeing the wealth of people being wiped out overnight, I am very skeptical of investing in any Chinese companies (or in any other totalitarian market per se), given the absolute grip on power by the CCP, controlling private companies as they see fit, without the protection of investor interests.

To make things worse, the ever-present fear of delisting the ADR shares in the US due to geopolitical tensions over Taiwan combined with the VIE listing structure, where the holding company lacks the equity interest in the Chinese operating company, thus no direct ownership of BABA's shares brings on additional layers of risks which I am not recommending investors to undertake.

With BABA's marketplace dominance fading, re-structuring not yielding any benefits yet, poor cloud-unit growth, and talent leaving the company, I am initiating coverage of Alibaba with a "Sell" rating, even after the major multi-year stock price slump.

If you are one of the investors buying BABA's shares because the stock is cheap, do not forget that even cheap companies can get cheaper.

What's Next For Alibaba?

After being accused of monopolistic behavior back in 2021 by regulators in China, Alibaba's business has been under the spotlight and fined for its practices, pressuring its market dominance, and given the lack of focus, competitors gained market share.

With the stiff competition in the Chinese e-commerce market, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), the e-commerce company behind Pinduoduo and Temu, one of the main competitors of BABA has delivered revenue growth of 246% in the last three years compared to BABA's growth of only 13.6%, which led to a virtual parity of market cap of both companies, despite BABA being significantly more mature.

Market Cap (Seeking Alpha)

However, the falling revenue is not the only concern, in fact, the company's free cash flow, a metric I widely use to understand the profitability of e-commerce companies, has been steadily on the decline since mid-2023.

This highlights the challenge the business is facing in money generation, even as EBITA has increased by 2% during the last quarter.

Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

As Chinese e-commerce market share data are limited, in the US, we observe a rapid rise in Temu's and Shein's popularity with its ultra-low-cost offerings, especially during a high-inflation period.

AliExpress remains a competitive contender, but the heavy marketing spending by the competitors may lead to a competitive advantage in the years to come, further pressuring BABA's market position.

International e-commerce represents 10% of BABA's revenue.

US Unique Visitors (InsiderIntelligence.com)

To avoid the scrutiny of the authoritarian regime in the country, Alibaba has announced plans to split the business into six separate companies with each company being able to pursue an individual IPO and raise capital separately.

However, in my view, this move will likely erode the remaining competitive edge. The six entities were broken down as such:

Global Digital Commerce

Local Services

Cloud Intelligence

Taobao Tmall Commerce

Digital Media and Entertainment

Cainiao Smart Logistics

Even though splitting the company may relieve the regulatory scrutiny, the risk of the execution and how much value it will unlock for shareholders stays.

Back in 2020, Alibaba planned a $35 billion fintech IPO of Ant Group, but it was blocked by regulators.

With IPOs hitting rock bottom as a result of elevated interest rates, pressuring the valuations of companies, and low risk-appetite of investors, Alibaba has failed with its efforts (at least for now):

Alibaba abandoned its plan to spin off its Cloud Intelligence Group valued by international firms at less than $25 billion. A far cry from the $40 billion Alibaba was hoping for.

valued by international firms at less than $25 billion. A far cry from the $40 billion Alibaba was hoping for. Cainiao Smart Logistics listing was pulled given the weakness of the IPO market in Hong Kong. Alibaba is aiming to raise at least $1 billion.

listing was pulled given the weakness of the IPO market in Hong Kong. Alibaba is aiming to raise at least $1 billion. In the meantime, Alibaba decided to postpone the plan of spinning off its grocery delivery unit, Freshippo, citing the need to better evaluate the actual value.

When I think of a lucrative cloud business, four major players come to mind with established market share:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Microsoft's Azure saw 31% growth last quarter

(MSFT), Microsoft's Azure saw 31% growth last quarter Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), AWS saw 17% growth last quarter

(AMZN), AWS saw 17% growth last quarter Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), Google Cloud Unit saw 28% growth last quarter

(GOOG), (GOOGL), Google Cloud Unit saw 28% growth last quarter Alibaba, Cloud Intelligence Group showed a 3% growth last quarter

As MSFT, AMZN, and GOOGL operate in the Western world, heavy private spending in the cloud infrastructure is driving the double-digit growth.

In the case of BABA, the company remains the largest player in the Chinese market, followed by Huawei and Tencent, but data suggest Huawei's market share is catching up.

In China, instead of private spending, the government and state-run companies are responsible for the majority of the growth in the cloud space.

Yet, growth in this very competitive market remains a key challenge for BABA, as securing major contracts may prove to be difficult as state-run enterprises may not be inclined to work with companies under the spotlight of government, avoiding any damage to reputation.

BABA is in a challenging position to re-accelerate the business which was perceived as its next leg up.

To compound the issues, the restrictions on exports of cutting-edge chips to China from the US and European partners, present challenges for BABA to monetize AI in its cloud offering, a trend that we see across all the major players in the Western World.

To save face, during the last earnings call, BABA announced a multi-year $25 billion buyback plan, alongside insider purchases valued at over $200 million combined by the founder Jack Ma and chairman Joe Tsai.

Naturally, the sizeable buyback program, repurchasing 14% of BABA's outstanding float implies that management believes the company is significantly undervalued.

Yet I do not share the same view, given the lackluster growth forward and too many execution risks being under the spotlight of the Chinese government, presenting very poor risk-adjusted returns.

Revenue Forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Moving forward, investors argue that diminished regulatory oversight by Chinese authorities may unlock value for shareholders, but in my view, the reputational damage has already been done.

Even if Chinese stocks rally, if the CCP signals the end of their interventions into private entities, what is the guarantee similar pressure will not be exerted in the future?

I used to be an investor in BABA myself. However, I completely divested my stake back in 2021 as the first regulatory cracks (common for authoritarian regimes) started to appear.

Even though BABA had great business potential and a management team with a successful track record, the CCP is responsible for its demise as the company could no longer focus on defending its market share, and instead of prioritizing growth, the company had to face legal challenges to meet the government requirements to continue operating.

Valuation

For most of its history, BABA was considered to be a growth stock and it traded like one.

Since it went public in 2014, the average valuation was 27.3x its earnings.

If we exclude the outlier 3.1x growth of EPS in 2015, the company managed to grow its EPS at a rate of 12.65%.

BABA was also one of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19-induced e-commerce bubble, during which the company managed to achieve EPS growth as high as 30% in 2020 and 33% in 2021.

However, once the e-commerce bubble deflated and the company was fined $2.8 billion by the Chinese authorities, cracks started to occur with EPS growth falling to -16% in 2022 and -4% in 2023.

When I look back at my analytics, at a time when I was buying BABA's shares back in 2019 and 2020, the expectation was for growth of anywhere between 20% to 25% EPS annually to continue for the remainder of the decade.

Naturally, these expectations have never materialized, and instead, the company has faced pressure, today trading at 14.83x its P/E GAAP ratio.

PE Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

If we consider the forward growth, which is very cyclical if you ask me, I am no longer seeing a growth stock:

FY2025 : EPS of $8.39E, -4% YoY growth

: EPS of $8.39E, -4% YoY growth FY2026: EPS of $9.53E, 14% YoY growth

EPS of $9.53E, 14% YoY growth FY2027: EPS of $9.69E, 2% YoY growth

Given these are analysts' expectations with 56% accuracy, there is a "flip a coin" chance that BABA will deliver better or worse results.

Indeed, if the scrutiny of the regulators disappears over the next 12 to 24 months, there is a good chance the stock may rally.

But is it a risk worth taking?

No, I do not think so.

This is guesswork at best, instead of identifying fundamentally strong companies at a good valuation, something I prefer to do as I like calculated risk.

Do not forget that even cheap can get cheaper.

Takeaway

Like I said, Alibaba used to be seen as a safe bet to gain exposure in the Chinese stock market.

The company has enjoyed reasonable top-line and bottom-line growth with its monopoly-like position in e-commerce and cloud business.

The cracks started to appear in 2020 when Chinese regulators opened an investigation into its monopoly position, fining the business $2.8 billion and blocking its Ant Group IPO.

Instead of focusing on the retention of its e-commerce dominant market position, the company had to focus on compliance with regulations.

In hindsight, this very well highlights the risks of investing in companies operating under authoritarian rule, with absolute ignorance towards investor interests.

Moving forward, I am expecting BABA's shares to remain under pressure given the lack of growth, even as the valuation is favorable by conventional standards, hence my "Sell" rating.