KR stock has overtaken the $50 resistance level

We are long-term bulls on The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The last time we wrote on the stock was in August 2022, as seen in the screenshot below. In that article, we compared Kroger with Walmart (WMT) to argue for its following long-term competitive advantage:

… the key reasons that made us favor Kroger include its more compressed valuation, higher total shareholder yields, and better growth potential. Kroger's automatic fulfillment centers, combined with loyalty programs, provide a strong catalyst to fuel growth in the long run.

The stock prices have spent most of the time moving sideways at a price of $40 to $50 since our last writing, as seen in the chart below – until recently. Early this year, Kroger stock has broken out of the doldrums. After notably underperforming the broader market since our last writing, the share prices have surged more than 20% YTD and now hover around a 52-week high and definitely overtaken the $50 resistance level in our view.

Looking ahead, we see the stock well poised to break out the next multi-year resistance level of $60 in the near term. The remainder of this article will elaborate on the technical signs and fundamental catalysts that can support such a breakout. And you will see that besides plenty of long-term catalysts, the pending Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) merger is a key catalyst in the near term.

KR stock: technical signs pointing to a breakout

The next chart takes a closer look at the trading pattern in the past few months. First, we want to draw your attention to the trading windows highlighted by the yellow box. This is the part of the multi-year consolidation range of $40 to $50 we just mentioned. As seen, this range has indeed attracted the largest trading volumes in the past few months.

Then in early March, KR stock prices decidedly broke out of this consolidation range with large volume as seen. After that, the price range that has attracted the largest trading volume shifted to the range shown by the green box, around ~$56. To us, this is a clear indication that the large number of investors in the $40~$50 range has now been replaced by more bullish investors who are more optimistic about the upside potential (or have become more bullish themselves).

If you recall from the early chart above, the all-time-high price for the stock is around $60. Given the above technical signs, we believe the stock will challenge this level soon.

And given the fundamental catalysts to be discussed next, we are optimistic that the challenge will be successful.

KR stock: growth potential and Albertsons merger

The chart below summarizes KR stock’s growth grade. As seen, the stock has demonstrated remarket growth and the market has very upbeat expectations for its FWD growth potential except revenue (which I will revisit later). To cite a few examples, KR’s levered free cash flow grew at 58.46% YOY, far above the sector median of 18.50% and also its 5-year average of 44.84%. Looking ahead, KR’s free cash flow per share growth rate is expected to be a whopping 38%, again, vastly above the sector median and its 5-year average. The growth rates in terms of Operating Cash Flow paint an equally strong picture.

I certainly share the above optimum and see plenty of catalysts that can support it. The catalysts argued in my earlier article (automatic fulfillment centers and loyalty programs) are certainly still valid. In particular, Kroger has been investing aggressively in its e-commerce platform. The platform has been gaining momentum and I see more success ahead when combined with the progress it has made in the automatic filling centers recently.

A new development since my last writing involves its planned merger with Albertsons. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the company’s merger with Albertsons. The decision was based on the view that the proposed transaction would harm both consumers and workers by diminishing competition in markets where both food retailers now compete. Kroger plans to contest the lawsuit and expects hearings to begin in mid- to late summer.

This is a wild card, as I see valid points in both sides’ arguments. On KR’s side, its argument is that the acquisition would allow it to invest in lower prices, so it can better compete with larger, non-union rivals, such as Amazon.com, Walmart, and Costco. Thus, the gist is that the merger, instead of diminishing competition, would enhance competition by better positioning KR.

As such, I do not see the point of speculating on the outcome of this merger. However, the point I do want to make is that the current market valuation creates an asymmetric reward/risk profile, as detailed next.

KR stock: valuation is too low

The chart next summarizes KR stock’s valuation grade in comparison to the sector median. My takeaway is that KR’s valuation is too low. For example, KR’s P/E ratio (TTM) is 11.5x only, substantially below the sector median of 17.83x by more than 35%. Other metrics such as Non-GAAP FWD P/E show a similar discount.

In my mind, such large discounts imply that the market’s working assumption is a failed merger. And to me, such an assumption creates an asymmetric reward/risk profile. If the merger indeed fails, I won’t lose too much because the current valuation already priced this failure in. But if the merger ends up being successful, I will win big because this is not what the market is expecting.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risk, I won’t spend too much time going over the risks generic to the retail sector (like inflation, etc.). Instead, I will focus on a risk that, I think, is more peculiar to KR – the sluggish revenue growth mentioned above. If you recall from an earlier chart, KR’s revenue growth was a sluggish 1.20% in the past year and is expected to be even lower this year (0.67%). I do see a set of challenges, which are likely to persist in the near future. The softened topline is mostly due to the spending from lower-income customers, in my view, a typical issue under inflationary pressure. I don’t see such pressure going away given the latest CPI data. KR also recently terminated its agreement with Express Scripts on low-margin pharmacy, which also means the loss of a revenue stream for good.

All told, my conclusion is that the upside potential easily outweighs the downside risks. As such, I reiterate our BUY rate on Kroger stock. While there are certainly headwinds as its top-line growth is lagging, I am very optimistic about the strong free cash flow generation given the success of its recent investment in fulfillment centers and e-commerce. In the near term, the combination of low P/E and the Albertsons merger creates a highly skewed risk profile in my view. It’s a situation where I don’t lose much if the merger fails, but I win a lot if it succeeds.