PayPal: Just Warming Up

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal released blowout Q1 earnings results.
  • Only 7% of PayPal's SMB volume is processed through PPCP and only 4% of US PayPal accounts have a debit card.
  • The company will no longer price-too-low — they will now price-to-value.
  • Despite raised guidance, management is still sandbagging guidance.
  • Management finally set the right tone this quarter.

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Introduction

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), the digital wallet and payment processing juggernaut, recently reported Q1 earnings that blew away expectations, sending shares higher the following day.

It's not so much that Q1 results left a positive impression on the

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.65K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News