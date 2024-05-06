After hitting their highest levels in a decade back in 2022, soybean futures have been in a pronounced slump since then, with prices falling over 30% to levels not seen in over three years. The soybean market's underperformance has been a source

Clif Droke is the chief analyst for the Cabot Turnaround Letter. He has covered equities and commodities, specializing in gold, since 1997 and has worked for Cabot Wealth Network since 2020.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOYB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.