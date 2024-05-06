Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is probably in one of the higher cost basins, the Haynesville, even though the Haynesville producers will likely make money in the long run. Sometimes, though, high costs are not the only consideration when looking toward the future.

Several previous articles noted that this producer acquired its acreage beginning in 2020 when there were few buyers. That has likely led to low location costs that are considerably below the industry average. The Haynesville also has attractive transportation costs compared to the Marcellus, as both ship natural gas out of the Gulf of Mexico. There is even more to consider. While Comstock will idle rigs when natural gas costs are low, it is likely to be an above-average profitability company for other reasons.

Comparative Basin Cost

If "all things were equal," the Haynesville may not be your first choice when looking at dry gas producers. That is because the Haynesville has some expensive wells compared to other basins.

Antero Resources Comparison Of Basin Producer Costs (Antero Resources May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

This comparison is not perfect, as it includes rich gas and dry gas producers. Rich gas producers in Appalachia have higher costs that go with a higher value revenue stream. Therefore, a comparison that includes a mixture of dry gas and rich gas producers can be somewhat misleading. But the chart above gives a very general idea as to where the effective cost basins are for dry gas production. The Marcellus Basin is one of the lower cost dry gas basins in the United States (when we are talking about the dry gas part of the basin).

The green area of the bar graph is the maintenance capital. Maintaining production is a function of several things besides well cost (such as the rate of growth). But the Haynesville is known for its well cost. It is demonstrated in that all three producers have high maintenance costs when compared to Marcellus and Utica Shale producers, even though they likely do not have the same basin strategy.

This Leads To

When natural gas prices are low, then the basin that is most likely to cut back production will be the Haynesville Basin.

Antero Resources Presentation Of Rig Decline (Antero Resources March 2024 Corporate Presentation)

(Note: This presentation has been replaced by a current presentation. I therefore referenced a past article).

As the slide above notes, the Haynesville is indeed bearing much of the expected production decline. Since Comstock Resources is located in the Haynesville, it is no surprise that the company has been steadily idling rigs as the natural gas prices have weakened.

To make sure that liquidity is adequate, Comstock Resources announced a roughly $100 million purchase of stock by the controlling investor, Jerry Jones. This was followed by a $400 million debt offering.

Many have gotten tired of waiting for the production of natural gas to follow that rig decline.

" The industry is responding to lower natural gas prices through sharp reductions in rigs and completion crews. As a result of this decreased activity, U.S. natural gas supply has fallen by approximately 6 Bcf/d from the peak in December 2023 to under 100 Bcf/d today. This supply moderation combined with the significant expected demand growth from LNG exports and increasing power demand is expected to balance the market as we enter 2025."

This was from Paul Rady, CEO of Antero Resources Corporation (AR), in their latest earnings release.

What needs to be understood is that the rig count and hence production will likely continue to decline as long as it is unprofitable for companies in areas like the Haynesville to drill and produce natural gas. Obviously, it is never a straight line. But clearly the trend is down. What some investors have trouble with is understanding that all a warm winter would likely do is extend the decline until supply and demand come into balance.

There is also likely to be a lag once natural gas production begins to trend upward. That lag could easily lead to high natural gas prices for a while until things balance out yet again.

Effect On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources had already announced that they were cutting back on the number of active rigs when management announced the fourth quarter earnings.

The fact that the rig count has dropped as much as it has, combined with the fact that production is now dropping, means that this stock will not have to endure hostile industry conditions much longer. That is beginning to get Mr. Market excited.

Resources First Quarter 2024, Cash Producing Cost Trend (Comstock Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Since Comstock has relatively low production costs as a dry gas producer (and a very efficient one at that), the company does have cash flow during the downturn. This does put the company in a better cash position than some higher cost operators.

The low production costs combined with a low location cost for wells, and a location close to the Gulf Coast export facilities enables this company to recover at least some Haynesville high-cost well disadvantages.

Almost no company talks about location costs because land does not depreciate and therefore does not show in costs. But it will affect company profitability as it is part of the total costs of producing natural gas.

Comstock Resources Drilling And Completion Costs Per 1,000 Feet (Comstock Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

What will also likely help is that the current downturn is very likely to lead to lower costs, as it did back in fiscal years 2020 and then in 2021 until something approaching normal activity was restored. Since by then, natural gas prices will be stronger, the first wells drilled until service and other outside costs strengthen are likely to have a faster payback due to the lower cost trend shown above because expecting the cost recovery pattern of 2021 (shown above) to repeat would be reasonable.

Stock Price Action

Production is declining, as Antero Resources management noted. Meanwhile, demand usually continues to rise the whole time to help supply and demand come into balance. If anything, weak natural gas prices are likely to accelerate demand growth.

Cyclical stocks frequently begin to rally before investors see industry improvement because the market looks forward. Giving the market something to look forward to is the declining supply of natural gas combined with rising demand. Some have noted that the stock price has bounced off its lows "for no good reason."

Comstock Resources Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 5, 2024)

But Mr. Market sees the improving industry conditions ahead. More to the point, since the evidence of that is clear, Mr. Market now expects a recovery in the future. So, Mr. Market will value these stocks with higher profits in the future instead of "forever low" commodity prices.

The stock price action, shown above, should be expected to continue even if the beginning of a stock price recovery is rocky or volatile.

For many investors, the declining rig count shown previously does not mean much when the supply continued upward until recently, and then natural gas prices did not instantly respond. One thing about a free market is that the process is usually messy rather than well-organized with direct causes and relationships. That means the investor needs some faith that certain relations will hold, even if that relation does not show immediately.

Eventually, less production will result in a commodity price rise or production will fall further until that commodity price rise happens. Contrary to the belief of some investors, a warm winter simply extends the correction process.

There are worries that the stock price recovery could abort, and the stock could hit new lows because the company just reported a loss. Most of the time, Mr. Market realizes that the loss is part of the business cycle (and now it is part of the past as well) and prices cyclical stocks at a value based upon average profitability. Now, the market can get carried away with excess pessimism at a market bottom as well as excess optimism at a market top. But that just means more potential profits for an investor who knows how to handle the situation.

Natural gas stocks are best purchased when the market believes that low prices will last "forever." Once Mr. Market leaves these stocks for dead, then all an investor needs to do is wait for the recovery to begin and decide when during the business cycle to get out and wait for the next cycle.

Summary

One of the signs of a good contrarian investment opportunity is a fear of natural gas stocks when there is evidence that the supply of natural gas is going down while the demand for natural gas is increasing. Ironically, it seems like no one feared that natural gas stocks would go down when the prices headed towards $10 MCF a little while back. But now, with natural gas prices about as low as I have seen them in some time, there are many worries about natural gas stock prices going lower. It is typical of Mr. Market to be pessimistic at market bottoms and optimistic at market tops.

But this is what makes contrarian investing so difficult to execute. You have to go against the main crowd to consider an investment when it seems like "everyone" is shouting "NO!" In this case, not only does the pessimism tell you that the stock price has little to no recovery potential priced in, but there is also a safety feature in that the supply of natural gas is headed down, and rig counts are well below the cycle high point.

That makes a stock like Comstock Resources a strong buy. It will not only benefit from the coming recovery of natural gas stocks, but it is also in a position to benefit from the additional export capacity coming online in the next two years. As a result of the extra demand from exports, the North American market could join the usually far stronger world price market. That would benefit a higher cost producer like Comstock Resources tremendously.

As noted previously, Comstock purchased additional acreage beginning in March 2020. This management largely finished the "shopping spree" sometime in 2022, long before consolidation was news in the industry. There is every chance that the acquisition program got some real deals that likely saved between $1 million and $2 million per drilling location. Since land does not depreciate, the cheap prices would show as above-average profitability. To a certain extent, this is speculation on my part. But the latest mad rush (that has happened lately) would appear to have largely involved higher prices than the ones negotiated around the time of the pandemic.

Risks

Commodity prices have notoriously low visibility, especially future visibility. Commodity prices are also very volatile.

The company does have a bit more financial leverage than the average natural gas company.

World prices could disappoint would-be exporters in the industry that expect to cash in on usually stronger world prices.

The major shareholder is Jerry Jones. He controls enough shares to run the company his way. While his share ownership does align him with other common stockholders, sometimes that sole control happens to the disadvantage of smaller shareholders.

The company could suffer from the loss of key personnel.