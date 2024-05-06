lovro77

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) have been on fire in recent times. Operating relatively under the radar, the provider of electrical and adjacent services has been a real growth gem. With the market recognizing its rapidly growing track record, amidst accelerating operating momentum, shares have been unleashed in a huge way this year.

While current valuations look reasonable given the strong balance sheet and great track record, momentum might have been carried away a bit too much to jump onboard here, although IES definitely deserves a spot on the watch list in case of unexpected selloffs.

A Real Growth Business

IES Holdings is a provider of electrical, communication and other infrastructure services. The company generated some $2.4 billion in sales in 2023, just over half of which are generated within the residential segment, which includes electrical, HVAC and plumbing services. Communications are responsible for about a quarter of sales, generated from technology & data center infrastructure services. These two major businesses lines are complemented by a smaller infrastructure solutions and commercial & industrial business unit.

The company employs about 8,000 workers across the country, working from about 125 operating locations. Real growth has been seen on the back of inflation, organic growth but also various M&A deals. The company announced some 15 acquisitions since 2015, with growth having been impressive after sales only topped the billion dollar level as recently as 2019.

With many megatrends driving long-term demand in the markets in which IES operates, the organic growth outlook looks good, with the business having a real track record in integrating acquisitions.

In fact, if we look on a ten-year basis, the company has five-folded sales from half a billion to $2.5 billion, but moreover low single digit operating margins expanded to mid- to high-single digits in recent times (in fact even double-digit margins as of recent).

This is very impressive, as the company kept balance sheet integrity, while it maintained a flattish share count. This has been more than reflected in the share price as this was a single digit stock in 2015, still traded in its $20s in 2022, and now trade at $161 per share (after shares doubled so far this year!)

A Base Case

In December of last year, IES Holdings reported a near 10% increase in full-year sales to $2.38 billion for the year 2023. The company posted gross margins at 18.7% of sales, up a full four points from the year before. Sales growth was even held back by a divestment and the wind down of lower performing activities, making the reported sales growth more impressive, and in part the reason why margins improved a lot. Of course, inflationary pressures coming down aided margins as well.

Operating earnings of nearly $160 million were solid and even if we subtract a $14 million asset gain, adjusted operating profits of $144 million were solid at 6% of sales, having more than doubled from the year before. GAAP net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at $93 million, equal to $4.54 per share based on a share tally of just over 20 million shares, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.71 per share.

The balance sheet was in pristine shape, revealing a net cash position of around $75 million, equal to nearly $4 per share. Moreover, on top of the solid earnings power for the year, the company posted earnings which trended at $6-7 per share based on the fourth quarter performance. Given the performance, a $70 stock in December looked like a steal, with the benefit of hindsight.

On The Run

In February, IES posted a 10% increase in first quarter sales for 2024, with revenues reported at $634 million as strong margin trends prevailed. Residential sales were quite flat, with strong growth seen in all other segments.

Operating profits were reported at $58 million, with first quarter earnings reported at $1.87 per share, some $0.73 per share ahead of the same quarter last year, all while net cash holdings improved towards $87 million.

With shares trading around the $90 mark, the company commanded a $1.75 billion operating asset valuation. This values the business at about 0.6-0.7 times sales.

In April, the company announced a bolt-on purchase for Greiner Industries, a steel fabrication and service company. The deal will add some $58 million in annual sales, as the transaction furthermore includes the purchase of its 450,000 square feet facility. The transition will become part of the Infrastructure Solutions segment, as few financial details have been announced. Pro forma revenues will increase by about 2% as a result of the deal.

A Blowout Quarter

Early in May, IES posted a 24% increase in second quarter sales to $706 million. Operating profits of $77 million worked down to >10% operating margins, with GAAP earnings attributable to shareholders coming in at $47 million, equal to $2.29 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at a similar per-share number.

The accelerating growth has been attributed to a resilient housing market, runaway growth in the datacenter market, as well as initiatives made by the business in the past to drive organic growth. Accelerating sales growth and strong margins were impressive, as the only bad news is that the backlog of $1.36 billion was down nominally from a $1.39 billion number twelve months ago, and a peak at over $1.5 billion in recent quarters.

Net cash holdings rose to $106 million, that is ahead of the purchase of Greiner, but given the multiple at which the company trades itself, it likely runs in the tens of millions.

And Now?

Moving with strong momentum, shares of IES have risen to $161 per share here, for a $3.28 billion equity valuation, or about $3.18 billion operating asset valuation. This values the business at just over 1 times sales, which trend at nearly $3 billion going forward. With earnings power seen at $8-9 per share, the operating assets trade at 17-19 times earnings here.

While this looks very reasonable, we have to recognize that shares have doubled in essentially the first four months of the year already. This makes that momentum is running a bit too hot, and while current earnings multiple look reasonable amidst an unleveraged balance sheet, I am a bit cautious as well.

For starters, is the fact that the backlog is falling on a sequential basis, but more so because margins are very high already on a historical basis. Trends such as strong pricing might drive current margin momentum, something which might reverse over time, although that the company has been making long term strategic initiatives to increase margins.

A Final Word

The truth is that one has to be very appreciative of IES Holdings, Inc., as CEO Mr. Gendell has been a great capital allocator, as he furthermore owns over half of the shares in the company, making him well aligned. The leadership style furthermore allows division managers to operate with a great deal of flexibility and autonomy.

With shares having five-folded over the past two years, I am cautious about chasing the IES Holdings, Inc. momentum here, although current valuations still look quite reasonable. Amidst all this, I wished that I had learned of the business before, but after a great run seen already, I am leaning a bit cautious.

Given all this, I am keen to keep a close eye on the IES Holdings, Inc. business, as I am looking to learn more about the business, yet it is the great momentum seen already which prevents me from jumping onboard here.