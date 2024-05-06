Dragon Claws

Dear readers,

I write about REITs extensively on Seeking Alpha for two main reasons.

Number one, I believe that it is a sector where I have an edge, thanks to my substantial work experience in real estate private equity and real estate development, which allows me to accurately evaluate and value individual properties, as well as understand the intricacies of the whole business from permitting, through financing to leasing.

Number two, it is a sector which, in my opinion, is currently very well positioned and can offer more conservative investors a safe (and relatively high) dividend yield and solid upside if a certain macroeconomic scenario materializes. By this scenario, I mean a decline in yields, which I've talked about since last year, and which seems more likely to me now than ever (more on this later).

The single best way to look at the REIT market as a whole is to talk about the most popular REIT ETF - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

I've covered VNQ before, most recently in January in an article called REITs in 2024 (Rating Downgrade) and showed that interest rate expectations (and particularly the 10-year treasury yield) are the single biggest driver of REIT valuations. In particular, I found a significant negative correlation between the two variables and estimated that REIT prices rise by 0.19% for every 1bps in yields, on average.

SA

At the time the 10-year yield stood around 4.15%, the market was quite optimistic about the Fed cutting rates as soon as March and most definitely by May, and I didn't see a clear path for inflation to decline below the Fed's 2% target. As a result, I wasn't overly bullish on the REITs and downgraded the sector to a HOLD. Since that article, the 10-year yield has increased to 4.50% (+35 bps) and the VNQ has declined by roughly 6%. That's a 0.17% decline for 1 bps rise in yields - more or less in line with my findings from last time.

More importantly, the macroeconomic environment has changed since the beginning of the year. I now see a clear path for inflation to decline towards the Fed's target. Moreover, the market's expectations of rate cuts (and consequently also REIT prices) have moderated and now offer a bigger margin of safety. As a result, I'm upgrading the VNQ to a BUY.

Why inflation is likely to decline further

March CPI came in at 3.5%, up from 3.2% in February, and Core CPI (excl. food and energy prices) was flat at 3.8%. At first glance, it doesn't seem like we've got any closer to the Fed's 2% target over the past 12 months, but there are two key variables that continue to skew the headline number upwards. And notably, I believe that both of these are destined to substantially decline over the rest of this year, dragging headline inflation down with them.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Many readers will be familiar with the first of these "misleading" variables - shelter CPI. Shelter CPI is important because it is heavily weighted in the calculation and accounts for over a third of the overall number. The reason we're talking about it today is that it is a variable which lags quite heavily compared to real time housing inflation, due to the methodology of using owner's equivalent rent.

To put some numbers around it, in March shelter CPI was reported at 5.7%. This is down from 8%+ several months ago, but still significantly above real-time housing inflation which is, in all likelihood, negative. We know this because nationwide apartment rents are down 0.8% over the past year and home prices have fallen by 2.5% YoY.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Even if we remain conservative and assume real-time shelter CPI of zero, we realize that the inflated shelter CPI number adds two full percentage points to headline CPI. In other words, absent the inflated and lagging shelter component, headline CPI would be at 1.7%, well within the Fed's target.

But that's not all. There's also a second variable in the CPI calculation, and it is one that lags even more. Auto insurance CPI has a lag of 12-24 months because insurance prices generally only increase once an insurance contract expires. Used car prices went through the roof in 2021 and as a result, auto insurance is currently seeing very high inflation of 22.2%! But once again, I believe that this is only temporary and since used car prices have been on a steady decline since early 2022, it's extremely likely that auto insurance inflation will head much lower in the coming months. With a CPI weighting of just under 3%, the auto insurance component of CPI has the potential to deduct an additional 0.6% from the headline number, once we work through the lag. Combined with shelter this could put us comfortably within the 1.2-1.5% inflation range by the end of the year.

CarGurus Index

Expectations of rate cuts have moderated

The market was very optimistic at the beginning of this year with the general expectation that inflation would decline on a steady trajectory and the Fed would cut rates as soon as March. But as the CPI missed expectations three times in a row and has stubbornly remained above 3-3.5%, the Fed has held strong, and the market has adjusted its expectation of rate cuts.

FedWatch Tool

Currently, trading activity implies a 30% chance of a first cut in July. The probability goes up to 65% in September and 78% in November. But given that the CPI is likely to trend below 2% by the end of the year, and that GDP growth had moderated to just 1.6% in Q1 2024, which is exactly what the Fed wanted, I think there's a good chance that the market has overreacted to recent CPI misses. If I'm right and inflation continues to head lower, the probabilities of rate cuts could, once again, shift forward in time. This would lead to a drop in long-term yields and consequently a rise in price of REITs (incl. the VNQ).

Trading Economics

Risks

By now it should be clear that the biggest risk to investing in REITs is rising interest rates. And there is only one imaginable scenario in which the Fed could raise rates higher - a second wave of inflation.

While currently there is nothing that points towards this risk, there have been several instances of this in history. I see the chance of a second wave of inflation as low, say 10-15%, but it is a scenario would be devastating for REITs, which is why the risk is well worth considering.

Trading Economics

Bottom Line

I am quite confident that as we work through the lag in shelter and auto insurance CPI, the headline CPI number will head lower and could very well be within the Fed's 2% target by the end of the year. As a result, I expect long-term yields to decline from these levels as expectations regarding rate cuts adjust, and consequently, I expect REIT prices to rise.

Using the correlation above and assuming that the 10-year yield declines to 4% (down 70 bps from today) the price of VNQ should increase by about 15%. Based on this expectation, I'm more than happy to continue to hold my REIT portfolio with generates about a 5% dividend yield and which likely has even more potential upside as it's invested in individual REITs that I expect to outperform. With interest rates expectation where they are today, and nothing pointing towards a second wave of inflation, I upgrade VNQ back to a BUY.