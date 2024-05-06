Kronos Bio: Underestimated Drug Discovery Platform

Summary

  • Kronos Bio, Inc.'s drug discovery platform has a lot of potential in targeting transcription regulatory networks. Genentech collaboration validates big pharma interest.
  • KB-0742, Kronos Bio's lead asset, is an orally bioavailable highly selective CDK9 inhibitor that has demonstrated promising single-agent antitumor activity and tolerability in an ongoing ph1/2 study.
  • Kronos Bio will present an update in ASCO (01 June 2024). Top-line results are expected in 1H 2025.
  • KB-9558, Kronos Bio's second internally developed asset, has demonstrated promising preclinical activity against multiple myeloma. Kronos plans initiation of a first-in-human trial in 1H 2025.

Thesis overview

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) is an early clinical-stage biotech targeting dysregulated transcription pathways in cancer. KRON's discovery platform aims to identify optimal targets within transcription regulatory networks to suppress oncogenic activity while avoiding (to

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
593 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

