Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike DiLoreti - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Develo
Steve McMillan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Claire Bramley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley
Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America
Howard Ma - Guggenheim
Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets
Sheldon McMeans - Barclays
Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI
Cole Erskine - TD Cowen
Oliver Crookenden - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mike DiLoreti, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Mike DiLoreti

Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2024 first quarter earnings call. Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today, followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and outlook.

Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K, and in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, that is expected to be filed with the SEC within the next few days. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no duty or

