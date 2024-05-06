Nvidia: Fairly Valued, But Potential Huge Annual Returns Persist

Summary

  • Nvidia's Q4 2024 earnings surpassed expectations, with an 11.20% beat in EPS and 7.54% in revenue.
  • Following the earnings surprise, Nvidia's fair price estimate is $877.27, 1.5% above the current stock price, with projected annual returns of 25.8% by 2033.
  • Nvidia maintains dominance in AI chips with 84% market share in a market projected to reach $867.76B in volume by 2030.
  • Despite client developments, Nvidia's position remains strong, with performance parity and a cloud business venture mitigating risks.
  • Despite valuation concerns, Nvidia's performance and market outlook support a continued "buy" rating, with resilience against emerging risks highlighting long-term growth potential.

Nvidia World Headquarters

wellesenterprises

Thesis

In my previous article about Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), I rated the stock as a buy, explaining that the potential downside was very low. Therefore, this was a perfect opportunity to enter and wait for the company to surprise

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

