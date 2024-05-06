TKH Group N.V. (TKHGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TKH Group N.V. (OTC:TKHGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Alexander van der Lof

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome in this conference call. This morning we published our Q1 Market Update and we will walk you through the presentation that we have made for this call. I will go through that very briefly so that you can ask your questions. I believe that is the main focus of this meeting that you can ask questions.

Yes, it was a weak quarter but anticipated that it would be weak and to have continuing, let's say, destocking effects in Smart Vision and Smart Connectivity. And the Smart Manufacturing doing quite well, especially related to the time building activities with a very high order intake, continued high order intake, but also continued good performance, especially also related to last year when we still had a quite weak situation.

I believe what is very important to point to is the strong increase in the added value. Of course the divestments are supporting the increase but in all three segments we saw an increase and although the demand is lower due to the destocking, we have not seen that we are under pressure in respect of our margin and we were even able to increase the margin. And that is of course a very strong basis for also developing ourselves to the higher return on sales and the target that we have set for that.

The cost level was high and in anticipation of higher turnover in the coming quarters, the ramp up costs were also in there and ramp up costs means that we have, especially for the offshore wind activities, double costs. So we are manufacturing today in our existing plant in Borkum and we are preparing for starting by the end of Q2 to manufacture offshore wind cable in the Eemshaven.

It was good that we could announce, that in the first quarter we were able to manufacture the test cable and that also the first test went very well. But double costs and that is what we have to absorb in at least the coming quarter and then we will be able to reduce that cost during Q3 and Q4 and normalize.

Also related to the fibre optic, we saw that, and I am also already referring now to the second sheet, that we had some ramp up costs and the ramp up went a little bit less smooth as we had planned. So somewhat higher waste and a lot of homologation that took more time, homologation of products that we previously manufactured in China, and now have to manufacture in the new plant in Poland.

We also have mentioned that the second quarter will be considerably better than the first quarter with growth coming back again in Smart Vision, continued growth in Smart Manufacturing and improvements in Smart Connectivity.

Then continuing with Smart Vision, we saw the organic decrease of 12.4%. The good news is that we see that the order book has increased now for two consecutive quarters and what especially in the second quarter will support is that the consumer electronic business is coming back and that has a substantial impact in Q2 and is mainly related to our 3D activities.

I already mentioned Smart Manufacturing doing well, high order intake and it was also very good that at the exhibition, the recent exhibition, we were able to introduce the AI-driven foreign object detection system. And what is also really key, that’s with our technology, we are focused on the sustainability improvements and opportunities for our customers and that is attracting a lot of additional attention towards our technology and also bringing in additional orders.

In Smart Connectivity, we saw a continuation of the destocking effect. As mentioned in previous meetings, we see that our main customers have substantial stock. One or two of them even close to nine to 12 months and that means a strong effect in respect of the demand and that will continue as we foresee at this moment, at least till the end of this year.

I believe that this is the most important point that I want to clear with you, and we reiterated our outlook. And I believe that is also a clear message that we still believe that we can continue to get on a growth path this year in the coming quarters.

Thank you for your attention, and I’d like to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We will now take our first question from Chase Coughlan with Van Lanschot Kempen. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Chase Coughlan

Hi, good morning, all and thank you for taking my questions. I have a few and I will take them one at a time, if that is okay. Maybe starting off with the Smart Vision segment, I have more of a strategic question, I suppose. I think you spoke about it in the last earnings call that you were pushing to become sort of the TKH Vision brand and I think you were attending some trade shows under get a TKH Vision label instead of the separate brands. I am just curious on how that strategy is progressing and if you see any sort of risks associated with that. For example, do you think you will lose some of the brand image for some of the more niche applications or how is that progressing?

Alexander van der Lof

Thank you for your question. We are already positioning the TKH Vision brand since I believe, around three years. What we especially stipulate is the one-stop shop and until now we are keeping the brands as they are but under the TKH Vision label. And that works out very well and we are making good progress. We especially see also within the sales organization that they see the big advantages and especially related to the excitement of our customers that they are served in the best way possible to get their Vision technology delivered from TKH.

Chase Coughlan

Okay, thank you for that. And then maybe moving on to the cabling business, we have seen some price inflation for copper and aluminium prices and I am just curious on how that is impacting the business there. Is that beneficial for you margin-wise? Are you able to pass that raw material inflation on or how should we look at that?

Alexander van der Lof

It is a standard procedure that you pass on the price increases of the metals to your customers and with a price increase in the end it has a negative effect on your added value as you make no margin on these price increases.

Chase Coughlan

Okay, so no major margin improvement expected from that in the near term I guess. Okay and then my final question, I think you mentioned already that you expect considerable improvements in the second quarter of the year versus what we have seen in the past quarter. And I understand, so this is primarily to do with the recovery of the Vision because we still see some destocking in the onshore energy cabling. You already mentioned the double cost for the Eemshaven facility and I think you said you expect now in the end of the second quarter to actually see the production ramping up there. So it sounds like most of the headwinds are still present but the only one that maybe is changing is this Vision environment or are there other moving factors as well?

Alexander van der Lof

That’s of course the Vision segment but we will also see in the Smart Manufacturing improvement in the result compared to last year and also this year or this quarter, the first quarter. And for Smart Connectivity there is also improvements foreseen in the second quarter in the EBITDA margin and result.

Chase Coughlan

Okay, thank you very much gentlemen.

Alexander van der Lof

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question from Tijs Hollestelle with ING. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Tijs Hollestelle

Yeah, thanks Laura. Morning, gentlemen. My question is about the connectivity division. We already discussed it I think earlier this year but it indeed showed a major increase in the second half of last year in the OpEx levels and in relation to the ramp up for subsea and onshore cable capacity. So how did this cost item develop in the first quarter compared to, let's say, the average levels seen in the second half of last year?

Elling de Lange

Good morning, Tijs. If you're looking at the OpEx for connectivity, then in the second half of last year we had in Q3 still our TKH France activities. If I normalize that then basically you're looking at a kind of uplift for Q1 in the range of about 8% compared to average of the H2’23 levels.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay.

Elling de Lange

That has to do on one side of course with the full staffing of the facilities which we have completed and are ramping up further for the commercial utilization and at the same time of course we also have to deal with some of the inflationary and taxation effects which we are not yet able to pass on of course to the customer base as the capacity is still not commercially used.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay that's helpful and I would say that for the coming quarters the level more or less remains stable so you've basically done all the investments?

Elling de Lange

There's a slight increase as we go along but basically most of it has been included already but with the full utilization especially in the Eemshaven in the second half you will have a little bit more headcount than we currently have. But by far the majority is already included here.

Tijs Hollestelle

Yeah. And Alex, on remark about starting production indeed in the second quarter, will there also be a revenue recognition in subsea cable in the second quarter?

Alexander van der Lof

Yes, yes there will. And as it was also in the first quarter since we still have our manufacturing plant in Borkum that is manufacturing the Greater Changhua project.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay and what kind of step-ups can we expect, kind of range?

Alexander van der Lof

In respect of the volume that we manufactured, the ramp up will not be leading to substantial higher utilization than that we have in the first quarter. The only thing is that we will reduce costs in the second half year because we are eliminating the double cost that we have. And then so this year we are targeting around 300 kilometer production and that will grow then further into 2025 where we are today with our sales funnel looking at around €450 million to 600 kilometer. And so what we see is that there is a kind of window where we have not been able to get to a higher utilization this year as the most of the projects were already ordered two years ago, three years ago for 2024.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay, so the real step up in terms of revenue will happen in 2025?

Alexander van der Lof

Exactly.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay. Yeah and then basically still on the Connectivity division but I also have some questions about the onshore cable. Just from my understanding, there is destocking going on, so your -- let's say your existing capacity in onshore cable is now underutilized but less utilized than it was in the past. So therefore it's less profitable and then the new capacity is not utilized at all so therefore its loss making, is that kind of the situation right now?

Alexander van der Lof

No actually, it's a mix. We really are not segmenting new capacity compared to existing capacity because some of the new capacity has efficiency improvements. So we are utilizing that and we are profitable in the onshore business, so but much less profitable than one year ago. And so it's not a complete standstill in respect of demand from our existing customers it's substantially lower as they want to gradually also reduce their inventory. In several areas we see a higher demand but the impact of the large inventory of close to nine to 12 months is having a big impact that they cannot organize a higher demand this year.

Tijs Hollestelle

And then if I remember correctly you were also say looking into the opportunity to sell onshore cables to clients outside of the Netherlands? Is there any progress in that?

Alexander van der Lof

Yeah.

Tijs Hollestelle

Is it possible also on the short-term?

Alexander van der Lof

Yes but not in the first half year. We are looking at opportunities in the second half year and continuing in 2025 and so it takes some lead time but the outlook is quite positive of the opportunities.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay, that’s very clear. One final question because you mentioned indeed some let's say one-off kind of cost in the fiber optic business, can you provide us with a number on that, the impact?

Elling de Lange

Yeah, if you look at the part of ramp up cost related to the ramp up in Poland from fiber optic you're talking about just over €1 million more or less.

Tijs Hollestelle

Okay that's small. Okay.

Elling de Lange

Yeah.

Tijs Hollestelle

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll now take our next question Michael Roeg of Degroof Petercam. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Michael Roeg

Yes, good morning, gentlemen. I also have a question about the Connectivity systems activity. If I look at the results from last year and try to remove TKH France for Q1, Q2, Q3 and one month in Q4, I have a split in operating profit about €42 million in the first half and well basically the result halving in the second half of the year from €42 million to €21 million. And I was wondering should we be afraid that it will fall any further because of the increase in OpEx and the double costs and I mean, in offshore wind? And then bottom out with recovery in the second half?

Elling de Lange

No, we will see an improvement in Q2 already. And that also has to do with the fact that we see a higher utilization in the second quarter. And so, yeah, the outlook is that we will have a better result in Q2 than -- compared to Q1.

Michael Roeg

Yes, what I meant was if I add the two and compare them to my estimate of €21 million for the second half of last year, will then H1 ’24 result be lower than that or do you think that will bottom it out?

Elling de Lange

I don't believe that it will be lower.

Michael Roeg

Okay, good. And then I have a question on your guidance for the full year organic sales growth and organic EBITA growth, but there were of course some M&A influences from last year. TKH France you gave us all the numbers so that's relatively easy but there's also Euresys acquisition. And what is the EBITA level that you consider the basis from which to grow organically this year if you strip out all the M&A from last year?

Elling de Lange

So, a good question, especially as we really stressed that the like-for-like is important when we talk about our outlook. And then we are more in the range of, be very precise here, just want to make sure that you got the same definition as I have, about €224 million.

Michael Roeg

€224 million is the base for 2023 and guidance is organic growth against that?

Elling de Lange

Yeah.

Michael Roeg

Good, that's clear. Yeah Manufacturing systems, you expect growth to normalize in the course of this year? Well it was already normalizing to only 16% growth. It was 32% of course in the second half of last year. Is it fair to assume that in the second quarter you also still have a very strong growth year-on- year because of the H1 base from last year and then it will normalize only as of the second half of the year, is that correct?

Elling de Lange

I'm not sure if I got your question correctly, but --

Michael Roeg

You want me to repeat it once more? I see organic sales growth in Manufacturing systems last year was 3% in the first half, 32% in the second half and you predict normalization in the course of this year because of the strong base. Now you had 16% in Q1 which was quite a good number but --?

Elling de Lange

Correct.

Michael Roeg

Of course, slow down versus 32% from the second half. And given that the H1 base was relatively easy last year, should we expect another strong quarter in terms of growth in Q2 and then it will level up only as from Q3 to a normal number, say to a high single-digit?

Elling de Lange

Well I think if you look at, let's say, the ramp up last year definitely you see H2, be very material compared to H1. Q1 and Q2 there the revenue base in the second quarter was a little bit higher than in Q1 but not that much but we have seen the impact coming through out of the supply chain effects on our EBITDA. So let's say in the second half of the year that's where the highest part of the revenue is and therefore this normalized part is more towards that [end].

Michael Roeg

Okay but you gave a bit more information that last year the Q2 base was higher than Q1 so then I can figure out what the trajectory will be in Q2 and then in Q3, Q4 we will have the real normalization, that's clear. Good, that's it from my side, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And we'll now take our next question from Maarten Verbeek from The IDEA! Your line is open, please go ahead.

Maarten Verbeek

Good morning, it's Martin Verbeek, The IDEA! Firstly you mentioned your EBITDA before exceptional items, did you recognize any exceptional items and if you did could you quantify that and give some information where you have used those proceeds for?

Elling de Lange

No, we didn't have them, Maarten.

Maarten Verbeek

Okay that's clear. And then secondly, during the full year update you mentioned that you expected subsea cable production this year for which you still had to sign the contracts. Has that materialized or do these contracts still need to be signed?

Alexander van der Lof

Yes they have materialized.

Maarten Verbeek

Okay and are they also, this in your order book you have stated at the end of Q1?

Alexander van der Lof

Yes, this has been materialized in April.

Maarten Verbeek

Okay, so it's not yet in that order book. And concerning Vision systems, could you give some color about the developments within that sector? So on one hand geographically but also within the industrial side and consumer side because you stated that consumer side is picking up and I think that is very much related to what's happening in Asia then?

Alexander van der Lof

Yes, the main manufacturing of these consumer electronic businesses is still in Asia. Yes.

Maarten Verbeek

But how are the developments within the industrial side of your business?

Alexander van der Lof

Also picking up. So that is good news. So we mentioned that we have a higher order book that is not only related to the consumer electronic but also to the factory automation activities and that is more in the 2D sector.

Maarten Verbeek

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you and we'll now take our next question from Ruben Devos with Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Ruben Devos

Yes, good morning, thanks for letting me on. Just to follow up on the previous point of the consumer electronics business on Machine Vision generally, I think it's about 85% of the Smart Vision segment. You talked about consumer electronics up in terms of orders and also the factory automation. Consumer electronics is 3D, factory automation is 2D. If you combine these two what is the percentage basically of the Vision for these two end markets?

Elling de Lange

Well if you look at the 85% within the Smart Vision is indeed Vision systems and of that -- and of course, you have a split between our Security Vision portfolio and the industrial parts of the Machine Vision. It's not that factory automation is an exclusive area for 2D, it's also a end market which is served by 3D. And you're right, consumer electronics is a little bit more 3D driven than 2D. They are important markets but it's not that they make up the majority of each of these two technologies, that's not the case. But it's fairly well split and it's one of the larger markets, let's call it like that.

Ruben Devos

Yes, would it be possible to somewhat quantify it like if you just look at the order book maybe today, like these two combined what do they represent?

Elling de Lange

I think if you add them all together into factory automation and consumer electronics, then probably just over half is related to these segments.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And just thinking about price versus volume in Q1, what was the volume effect and the price effect basically for Q1? I think for full year last year on the group level, I think most of the 3% organic growth was coming from pricing and less so for volume. How did it look like in Q1?

Elling de Lange

Basically everything is volume. It's very small, what the price effect is.

Ruben Devos

Okay, all right, so I get the scope impact. So purely the portfolio factor in Q1, the biggest segment was of course TKH France which then you had Euresys and I think [JCAYY]. Could you quantify what that total impact was?

Elling de Lange

Well not on a line item for each company but --

Ruben Devos

In aggregate?

Elling de Lange

Of course, yes, I mean you're talking about a few million. Let’s say in the range of €5 million to €7 million which is related to the revenue coming out of acquisitions in the like-for-like to Q1 ’23.

Ruben Devos

All right, that's all for me, thank you.

