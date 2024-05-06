Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 8:06 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.41K Followers

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gillian Munson - CFO
Philip Moyer - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Youssef Squali - Truist
Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo
Tom Champion - Piper Sandler
Will Kerr - TD Cowen

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining Vimeo's Q1 2024 Earnings Live Q&A. Before we begin a few comments. First, this session will be recorded and available on the Vimeo Investor Relations site later today. Second, we will discuss Vimeo's outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements typically may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or other such statements.

These forward-looking views are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from the views expressed today. We've also provided information regarding certain key metrics and our non-GAAP financial measures including certain forward-looking measures. These should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP measures.

Additional information regarding Vimeo's financial performance, including reconciliations with comparable GAAP measures, can be found in our shareholder letter and Vimeo's filings with the SEC as well as in supplemental information posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CFO, Gillian.

Gillian Munson

Hello, and thank you for joining Vimeo's Q1 '24 earnings Q&A session. I'm Gillian Munson, CFO, and I'm happy to be joined by Philip Moyer, our new CEO. You can find our Q1 shareholder letter and additional financial materials on our Investor Relations website.

Before we jump into Q&A, a few quick points on the quarter. We are excited to welcome Philip to Vimeo. As I am sure you will see on this call, his enthusiasm for opportunity and the depth of his strategic

