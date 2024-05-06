Why Monthly REIT Income Is So Attractive And 2 Picks To Get Started

PM Images

As many of my followers have probably noticed, I am heavily biased towards assets classes that provide juicy income streams without introducing speculative risk. This is important for me to have reliable income streams, where I can count on their growth as I commit incremental capital from my salary, reinvest the dividends and to some extent capture the benefit of periodical dividend hikes.

The worst what could happen besides the company going belly up is a huge dividend cut, which would impose headwinds for my overall portfolio-level income generation (i.e., taking me some steps back in terms of the current income flows). For this reason I am willing to avoid a couple of hundred basis points in yield just to shield the current income levels at which I have bought the stock. Obviously, while the income stability is critical, typically when going long defensive high yielders there is also a dividend growth component attached to the case, which makes things more interesting and justifies why there is a logic behind not investing only in fixed income and / or preferred security products.

Luckily, the prevailing investing environment is favorable enough for investors to on the one hand capture historically high and attractive yields (I am talking from the 10 to 15 year perspective), and on the other hand keep the overall risk level balanced.

As a result of the higher interest rates, the multiples have gone down across the board rendering many asset classes enticing for yield-chasing investors.

One major asset class in this context is publicly traded equity REITs.

Why REITs are suitable investment for dividend investors?

We could split the answer to this question in two parts.

First, we have to understand that REITs have always offered compelling investment opportunities for dividend seeking investors - including the period when the interest rates were zero. Granted, the average REIT yields back then when the SOFR was close to zero were quite low on absolute levels (e.g., the yield of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in late 2019 was as low as 3.2%), but relative to other asset classes out there, these yields were actually quite interesting.

The main reasons why REITs are able to provide elevated dividend yields are the following:

Regulatory aspect, where REITs have to distribute by law at least 90% of their income in dividends in order to maintain the tax advantage.

Typically, long-term leases in place that warrant cash flow stability, which in turn allow the Management to implement shareholder friendly distribution policies.

Low growth business, where organic FFO generation usually goes up by mid single digits. This has a huge impact on valuation multiples, where the lack of "tech-like" growth element keeps the multiple low, thereby making the dividend yield more attractive.

Second, the reason why REITs have recently become a truly attractive choice for dividend investors is the embedded duration factor that magnifies any rate of change in the underlying interest rate levels. Since 2022 when the Fed initiated its aggressive cycle, REITs have suffered a lot - way more than average equities. As stated here, the key driver has been the above-average sensitivity to interest rate dynamics as REITs embody fairly similar characteristics to fixed income products (e.g., long-dated and fixed cash flows, struggles to quickly pass through inflation costs). Yet, interestingly, while the prices have gone down, the cash flows have in general continued to improve apart from several office and health care REIT players. This, in my opinion, clearly provides an opportunity for investors.

Before we transition to the next chapter, let me just insert a relevant chart, which depicts how REIT yields have surged higher in a more meaningful fashion than those in the other dividend friendly sectors such as MLPs and BDCs. REIT market is reflected via the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ), MLP market via the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), BDC market via the VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD), and the overall equity market via the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Why monthly dividend income is so attractive?

The theoretically correct answer to this question is that it really does not matter if the investment distributes income once, twice or, say, twelve time per year. It starts to matter only when we contextualize these streams with the opportunity costs that are associated with the process of what happens next to this capital. If investors are able to take these dividends and allocate them into securities that produce the same level of income (over the long-run) as the company, which distributed the capital at first, then there is no difference. If, say, investors get taxed or deploy the dividends into securities, which underperform, then obviously the investors would be better off by not receiving any dividend at all (i.e., allowing the Management to do the capital allocation process as in the case of the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)).

Yet, here is why I prefer monthly income and why two of my largest positions in portfolio are equity REITs, which distribute monthly dividends:

It just motivates me to put more and more capital into my portfolio when I see that there are tangible and measurable results each month from my hard work and foregone consumption.

I also value the effect that each month when I dedicate a portion of my salary to my portfolio there is a complementing dividend income component attached that slowly but surely deemphasizes the importance of my salary source.

Having monthly income that is produced from the underlying holdings allows me to make swift tactical investments (in a more notable fashion) into securities that are temporarily depressed and provide better risk and return characteristics than the security, which has paid out its monthly dividend.

Two monthly dividend paying REIT picks

Let me know elaborate on two monthly dividend paying REITs, which together consume roughly 17% of my total portfolio exposure and are also the two largest names in my holding list.

First is O, which is widely known as one of the best-managed REITs with one of the strongest dividend track record out there. After the merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) it will become the 4th largest REIT, which will strengthen its position in the REIT universe even further.

The reason why I have put so huge emphasize on O is the stability and predictability of the underlying dividend. For instance, O has a portfolio, which consists of properties that are placed in defensive segments (roughly 90% of the total ABR) and that are leased under the net lease principle. There are very minor amounts of lease expiries coming due each year that coupled with the embedded rent escalators provides an attractive cash generation profile that clearly supports dividend stability.

Another major reason why I think that O is a solid monthly income pick is its A- balance sheet, which enables the Management to keep the cost of capital low. This in turn makes incremental M&A transactions more attractive as O is in a position to capture better spreads than other REITs that do not have upper investment grade credit rating. Plus, having A- credit rating allows O to refinance the forthcoming debt maturities at lower costs than what is possible for most other net lease retail REITs.

Also, O has faced the same dynamic that I highlighted above - its multiple has contracted, while the AFFO has continued to expand. As a result, O offers now a dividend yield of 5.6%, which is close to the 10-year high.

Having said that, I encourage readers to take a look at my article - Realty Income: The Wrong And The Right Reasons To De-Emphasize This REIT - in which I have outlined my rationale for leaving O as one of my largest stakes, while on an incremental basis deemphasizing its exposure (i.e., stop reinvesting in O and instead allocating elsewhere to decrease its dominance in my portfolio).

Second pick is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), which is my largest investment accounting for roughly 10% of the portfolio. The reason for my preference towards EPR is really the excellent combination of factors, which go hand in hand with the dividend investment strategy that I deem optimal (i.e., dividends stability, income growth potential, and strong margin of safety):

Attractive monthly dividend yield of ~8%.

Conservative FFO payout ratio at 69%, which provides the necessary margin of safety as well as contributes to dividend income growth potential.

Fairly strong balance sheet at net debt to EBITDA of 5.3x, which is way below the sector average of 8.1x and, on an absolute level, could be deemed robust.

P/FFO multiple of just 8.6x, which is also significantly below the sector average.

Interestingly, that even though the P/FFO multiple is in a single digit territory, EPR's FFO generation (adjusted for the one-offs in 2023 from rent collection that stemmed from deferrals in COVID-19) is expected to advance. Plus, the Management has clearly outlined its strategy to gradually reduce the exposure to theaters and instead focus the incremental capital allocation towards other experimental property segments that exhibit long-term tailwinds and offer better diversification for EPR.

In my opinion, whenever you have growing FFO generation, ample internal cash flows after dividend distributions and strong balance sheet, but so depressed multiple, it is definitely worth seriously considering to allocate part of the capital into such security.

The bottom line

The current interest rate environment has enabled better optionality for dividend investors to pick high yielding securities without too much of a risk involved. REITs due to their duration heavy operations, which resemble fixed income characteristics have been punished more than average income producing sector. This has made dividend investing in REITs very attractive.

On top of this, in REIT universe it is possible to find securities that provide monthly income, which for some investors (like for myself) is crucial. While there is a valid argument that the frequency at which the dividends are distributed does not play a major role in total wealth creation, but in the context of emotional biases it could be a game changer. Having monthly income helps keep me motivated to allocate more and more capital in the portfolio as there are tangible and measurable results in place already the month after I have foregone my consumption and invested my hard earned salary (plus dividend income) in the portfolio.

Here, EPR and O are my two largest portfolio positions producing monthly dividend income, where these streams are underpinned by great balance sheets, strong margin of safety and even income growth potential.