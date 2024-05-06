Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.41K Followers

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Ward - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
David Simon - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Brian McDade - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Lizzy Doykan - Bank of America
Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Nicholas Joseph - Citi
Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point
Vince Tibone - Green Street
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Simon Hong - JPMorgan
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Simon Property Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Ward, you may begin.

Tom Ward

Thank you, Camilla, and thank you all for joining us this evening. Presenting on today's call are David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President; Brian McDade, Chief Financial Officer; and Adam Reuille, Chief Accounting Officer.

A quick reminder that statements made during this call maybe deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. We refer you to today's press release and our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to those forward-looking statements.

Please note that this call includes information that

Recommended For You

About SPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News