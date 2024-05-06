Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Lapinski - Director of IR
Rick Smith - CEO & Founder
Josh Isner - President
Brittany Bagley - COO & CFO
Jeff Kunins - Chief Product Officer and CTO

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Will Power - Baird
Keith Housum - Northcoast
Josh Riley - Needham
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum
Trevor Walsh - JMP
Joe Cardoso - JPMorgan
Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining Axon's executive team today. I hope you've all had a chance to read our shareholder letter, which was released after the market closed. You can find it at investor.axon.com. Our prepared remarks today are meant to build upon the information and the financial tables in that letter.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made today are pursuant to and within the meeting of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These comments are based on our predicted -- predictions and expectations as of today and are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We discuss these risks in our SEC filings.

We'll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A description of each non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in our shareholder letter, as well as in the Investor Relations section on our website.

Now turning to our quarterly update. We like to start-off every quarter with a video, because we think it's a great way to show you more about our business and there's no shortage of

