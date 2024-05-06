Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 9:15 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Maynard Um - Head, IR
Peter Rawlinson - CEO and CTO
Gagan Dhingra - Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America
Itay Michaeli - Citi
Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald
Tobias Beith - Redburn Atlantic
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Lucid Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Later we will conduct question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Maynard Um, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Maynard Um

Thank you, and welcome to Lucid Group's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Peter Rawlinson, our CEO and CTO; and Gagan Dhingra, our Interim CFO and Principal Accounting Officer.

Before handing the call over to Peter, let me remind you that some of the statements on this call include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating outlook and guidance, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives and other future events.

These statements are based on predictions and expectations as of today and actual events or results may differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties. We refer you to the cautionary language and the risk factors in our most recent filings with the SEC and the forward-looking statements on page 2 of our investor deck available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.lucidmotors.com.

In addition, management will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures

