I last covered Evolution Gaming (‘Evolution’) (OTCPK:EVVTY) (OTCPK:EVGGF) back in Feb 2023, and since then, the share price has fallen by 10%. In my view, Evolution’s current premium valuation meant that the market would demand for more robust execution, which the company has failed to deliver. The market has factored in greater uncertainty over the company’s ability to turnaround the RNG segment, as well as the foreign exchange headwinds and the company’s failure to execute their expansion plan quickly enough to meet the heightened demand for its live casino products in 2023. These factors have impeded the revenue growth of both its RNG and live casino segments. While the turnaround for RNG remains uncertain, the management has since taken steps in accelerating their expansion plans. Taking into consideration these factors, and my discomfort with Evolution’s current premium valuation, I have assigned a “hold” rating.

Evolution’s revenue can be split into 2 segments – the live casino and RNG, which is its slot business.

1) Live Casino: In 1Q24, the company delivered revenue growth of 20%, adding revenue of $71.2m from 1Q23, compared to the $95m of revenue added in 1Q23. This is a growth deceleration from the 34% growth in 2Q23 as the company faced greater headwinds in FX, which caused an 8% decline in revenue, and the failure to execute their expansion plans quickly enough to meet the heightened demand for its live casino games.

It is important to highlight that the growth decline is not a result of reduced demand but rather the inability to meet these demands in a timely manner. This also speaks to how resilient the business is to economic downturns. Since then, they have accelerated their expansion plans by building out new studios and expanding their studio capacity. In its most recent 4Q23 earnings call, they announced that they had increased the number of tables by 300, bringing its total tables to 1,600 as of the quarter. A new studio in Bulgaria and Colombia were also live this quarter, and more new studios in Europe, North America and LatAm are scheduled to launch later this year. Additionally, they have also accelerated their recruitment.

Revenue contributions from these developments are likely to happen in the back half of 2024 and more prominently into FY25, as expansion is an extremely time-consuming process. Not only is the company required to build out new studios add new tables, but they are also required to hire and train new staff. This process is extremely time-consuming which takes roughly 1.8 years to complete.

Future growth will primarily emerge from underpenetrated markets, notably in Asia, North America, and LatAm, where the rise of regulated markets is increasingly pronounced.

In particular, the growth decline in North America is especially pronounced, which is down from 20.4% in 2Q23 to 8.4% this quarter. This can be attributed to execution issues in which they had implemented new management changes, coupled with regulation and compliance headwinds which prevented Evolution from releasing games as fast as they would have liked. Although, growth did re-accelerate from 4Q23, indicating progress. As for Asia, this region has been performing exceptionally well. Growth for this quarter was 28.3%, which marks a continual decline from previous quarters. However, this can be attributed to the fact that Asia has increasingly been making up a larger revenue mix, as the percentage rose from 32.2% in 2Q22 to 39.4% in 1Q24. Inevitably, it will be hard to sustain its previous growth rates. Europe continues to perform well as revenue grew 10% YOY, which is a slight acceleration from 9.3% growth in 4Q23, although down from 14% in 1Q23. This is because Europe is a relatively mature market for Evolution, and overtime, this region will make up a softer revenue mix.

Moving on to RNG, Evolution's slot business, which continued to underperform, saw revenue grow by a mere 1% year over year as the company grappled with the challenges of turning around this segment. To provide context, prior to Evolution's foray into the slot business through an M&A spree, many industry players, including NetEnt, were already struggling to achieve growth, with only a handful like Nolimit City excelling (as extensively discussed in my previous articles). Initially, management opted to prioritize quality over quantity by reducing the number of slot games released. However, this strategy did not yield desired results. In 2023, management decided to resume growth by accelerating the release of new games, yet we have not witnessed a recovery in growth thus far.

Unlike live casinos, the slot business requires a different expertise that management lacks, making it a tough challenge to overcome. The market has grown increasingly frustrated with RNG performance, which continues to negatively impact its revenues and margins. Therefore, the market has priced that into the stock price.

Turning to profitability, the margin for this quarter stood at 69%, falling comfortably within the guidance range of 69% to 79%. With management pressing forward on expansion initiatives, I anticipate margins to remain at the lower end of the spectrum, around 69%, as they ramp up hiring levels. Cash flow from operations continues to grow as they generated $346m in 1Q24 compared to $284 million in 1Q23, and the balance sheet remained strong with $974 million of cash and zero-debt.

In my valuation, I used Seeking Alpha stock screener and shortlisted a list of companies that operate in the casino and gaming sector to gauge where Evolution’s current valuation stands at. According to this, it suggests that EVO is priced at a premium over its competitors. The reason is attributed to its industry-leading EBITDA margin and that it has and is projected to continue growing revenue at a faster rate than its peers.

However, investors must also recognize that a premium valuation implies that the market expects nothing less than flawless execution. Over the past three years, the firm's multiples have declined from an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31x to its current level of 16x. While this decline can be attributed to multiple contractions in the overall stock market due to high interest rates, it also reflects Evolution's failure to meet market expectations, as outlined earlier.

Personally, I will only feel comfortable owning the stock if the management can clearly demonstrate its ability to turn around the RNG segment and re-accelerate growth in the live casino segment. Until then, I will continue to monitor its progress from the sidelines. For now, I rate the firm as a hold.

In conclusion, the company has faced challenges in meeting market expectations, particularly in turning around its RNG segment, FX headwinds, and effectively managing growth in the live casino segment. The market has priced in these risks, which are reflected in the multiple contractions. While the turnaround of RNG remains uncertain, the management has taken initiatives to accelerate studio development and recruitment efforts for its live casino segment, which are expected to drive growth in the near future. In light of these considerations, I will maintain a "hold" rating on the stock.

