Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 9:19 PM ETSymbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.41K Followers

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Evanson – Vice President-Investor Relations
Rick Cohen – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Carol Hibbard – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Kaplowitz – Citi
Matt Summerville – D.A. Davidson
Mark Delaney – Goldman Sachs
Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank
Ken Newman – KeyBanc Capital Markets
Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum
Mike Latimore – North Capital Markets
Robert Mason – Baird
Joe Giordano – TD Cowen
Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Symbotic Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today Jeff Evanson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Evanson

Thank you, Lisa. As a reminder, some of the statements that we make today regarding our business operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, during this call we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today's earnings release, which is distributed and available to the public through our Investor Relations website located at ir.symbotic.com.

On today's call, we are joined by Rick Cohen, Symbotic's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Carol Hibbard, Symbotic's Chief Financial Officer. These executives will discuss our

Recommended For You

About SYM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYM

Trending Analysis

Trending News