HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

It's been some time since I updated my thesis on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY). Let me just say that since my last article, the company has moved up in a very material way. It's been years since I covered the business, and my last article is, in fact, now 4 years old.

How has my position, which unfortunately was rather small, done since that particular article?

Why is this relevant?

Because it's one of very few "STRONG BUYS" I have had.

Seeking Alpha Saint-Gobain Article (Seeking Alpha)

And the company, as you can see, has vastly outperformed and more than doubled my initial investment. This is what can happen when you buy cheap companies at undoubtedly good valuations. That is, I believe, what I did here.

In this article, I mean to update the thesis for Saint-Gobain - because it's been a while, and see what the company can offer going forward. Unfortunately, and to give you a bit of a "sneak peek", this company now trades above the average discounted valuation it typically merits, which tends to mean that I am a bit more somber on the conviction front.

But let's see what we have here - and see if Saint-Gobain might be a choice for you.

Saint-Gobain - Upside in construction and infrastructure

If you recall, even in my last article, which you can find here, I was up close to triple digits. This means that following this article, I can confirm an over 200% RoR in my position in Saint-Gobain, and I am now considering the future for this particular position.

So, to remind people after over 3 years, what is Saint-Gobain?

The company is an international business in the construction and infrastructure supply business that can trace back its roots over 300 years in time to 1665. It initially manufactured silk, lace, mirrors, and other things - even furniture at one point. It has gone through both times of nationalization and privatization. The company was re-privatized back in -87 after being nationalized in -82 by the then-socialist-controlled Fifth Republic of France. Since the privatization, investments have gone into R&D, and the company has become something of a world leader in engineered materials, such as abrasives and ceramics.

Some current figures.

Saint-Gobain employs over 160,000 people, with almost €48B in annual sales revenue of which the company manages an EBITDA of €7B and €5.25B in operating income. The company has over €3.24B in recurring net income and manages reinvesting and CapEx of €2B per year or above. Out of 160,000 employees, around 75% work outside the company's home nation of France, making it a very international company indeed, with vast operations.

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

Recent moves in 2023 include the expansion into high-growth markets, including the acquisition of BP Building products in September of 2023, as well as 11 bolt-on acquisitions in construction chemicals. The company has also achieved a non-trivial milestone in the first glass trial production with more than 30% hydrogen.

The results for Saint-Gobain as of 2023 were very strong, despite an overall very challenging environment. Sales were very resilient, despite a slight drop of 90 bps, but this was weighed up by the fact that the company managed record levels worth of operating margin as well as free cash flow during the period. EPS was over €6.3/share, which enabled the growth of the company dividend. Unfortunately, that dividend given the current valuation is less than 3%, which makes this less than appealing at this time - but more on that valuation later.

Overall, 2023 was a good year. We also have 1Q24 results, very fresh ones from April of 2024. The company managed sequential improvements in volumes at comparable working days and price spreads - but also saw a decline in overall sales of 5.8%. This was due to a mix of pricing, but overall volume declines due to continued macro uncertainty - and the company describes the current trends as a "low point".

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

At least, this is for EMEA. The company's NA segment was the exact opposite - positive FX, good structure, good organic growth, and good sales numbers. APAC saw similar trends, with a 2.6% growth, but it was the near-8% growth in NA that is worth highlighting here. It's also worth noting that 2023, as a full year, marked the third consecutive year when the company actually managed a double-digit margin increase. The conversion ratio was also above 50%, with a new record FCF generation here.

Fundamentals here remain above solid. The company's leverage is less than 1.2x to EBITDA, and this is especially impressive when you consider that the company's target leverage corridor is between 1.5x to 2.0x. This has enabled a BBB+ rating, inching closer to that coveted A-rating, which would certainly make the company even more attractive.

Saint-Gobain has also delivered on all targets here.

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

The positives for Saint-Gobain are several. Chief among them, I would say, is the fact that the company works in technologies that are important for the future, meaning energy-efficient renovation, lightweight construction companies, and the industry construction and decarbonization segments. All of these are considerably attractive segments. And this is to be considered in the context of a backdrop to very strong renovations and a good renovation market - which we currently have in Europe.

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

And that's only the beginning. Why? Because the structural need for continued building and infrastructure expansion is significant across all regions. There is a combination of housing shortages, sustainability agendas, and a structural need for expansion in housing/residential buildings in both legacy and high-growth markets. High-growth markets for Saint-Gobain are markets like Turkey, India, and other parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Overall, Saint-Gobain delivers and offers some of the most innovative and qualitative products and solutions for the entire market in the way of energy efficiency and construction materials. This is a company you can, I believe, count on. The company does net zero "right", as I see it, working in residential construction but without going into excess in ESG, focusing instead on things like thermal efficiency, new finishes, and new materials.

Saint-Gobain IR (Saint-Gobain IR)

The company also, in addition, has very good records of rewarding shareholders. Saint-Gobain has averaged a 13% CAGR between 21-23, with a dividend increase of 5% at the latest, in addition to share buybacks. The share buyback plan which initially was slated for 2021-2025 will be finished in 2024 - another advantage here.

So, when we combine all of these factors, I would say that Saint-Gobain is a very qualitative business with an attractive set of overall upsides.

Let's look at the risks and upsides.

Saint-Gobain risks and upside

Any company, even Saint-Gobain, has risks and upsides. As I said in my sneak peek, I do not view the company at an especially favorable valuation at this point and will change my rating at this time. This does not mean the company is not attractive. In favor of Saint-Gobain speak a number of trends, including but not limited to the company's work in a very basic sector - increasing the sustainability and energy-efficiency of buildings. This is something that everyone can get on board with because buildings actually account for a large part of the world's carbon emissions.

The company is also a very successful capital allocator, having divested significant operations with lower margins that will support moves into higher-profitability sectors for the group. The success in allocation can also be seen in the recent acquisitions of GCP Applied Tech and Chryso, both of which will support income from rising infrastructure spend, and the move into more energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials.

The negative side?

Mostly things like high-interest rates and low consumer confidence. These things are currently keeping volumes down. Several manufacturing processes are also very reliant on gas, which in turn is subject to significant increases in pricing due to current geopolitical European macro. Part of these cost increases is likely to be problematic to pass on to consumers.

Acquisitions, while good, are also subject to realizing synergies - which is always difficult, so we'll see how that goes.

Overall, though, I'd say the company on the fundamental level has more positives than it does negatives.

Saint-Gobain Valuation - The valuation is no longer attractive here, I say "HOLD".

So, the issue with Saint-Gobain is that even though it's a fundamentally conservative and attractive business, it's currently not an attractive investment. By that, I mean that the company does not meet my 15% annualized RoR target on a conservative basis.

I justify this with the following.

Saint-Gobain usually trades at a 10-13x P/E. The 5-year average is around 10x, the 20-year average goes to around 13-13.5x. The current valuation is around 12.3x. Using the near-term 10.5x P/E average, which reflects the current uncertain geopolitical macro that I would argue better reflects the forward potential market, the current annualized RoR is less than 3% per year until 2026E (link to paywalled content in FAST Graphs) - and that's inclusive of the company's dividend.

FAST Graphs Saint-Gobain Upside (FAST Graphs)

On the positive side and in the more "optimistic" forecasts, we're able to see an upside in the double digits, but only at around 12% - so that's not enough, given that my demand is at least 15% annualized conservative upside.

In short, the company does not meet my valuation demands here. My price target of €70/share is based on the least acceptable conservative valuation where I can see that 15% annualized upside based on current estimates. I want to clarify, this does not even include the forward estimate accuracy rating of less than 50% for the company, with analysts negatively missing forecasts between 42-50% of the time even with a 10-20% margin of error.

In short, there's a fair bit more cyclicality here than we might expect for the company, which is why I'd be more careful here.

I am, in fact, changing my rating for Saint-Gobain here, from a STRONG BUY all the way down to a "HOLD" rating, justified by my rationale that you see above.

If you have questions, you're more than welcome to ask them below or send me a message.

Thesis

My thesis for Saint-Gobain is generally a positive one - provided you can "BUY" the company at an attractive valuation. Because this is not likely possible at this time, I would be more hesitant about investing here.

The company is a very solid building material company. It has world-leading operations across several continents and has demonstrated over time the ability to outperform its shareholders as well as outperforming the market.

However, over 200% return since I started investing in the business has left Saint-Gobain in a position of being overvalued, and I would not currently consider this an attractive play.

I say "HOLD", and I say a PT of €70/share at most for the business.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Saint-Gobain is an absolutely solid business, but due to the significant valuation seen to its historical average, I cannot call the company a "BUY" here. It does not fulfill my upside demands.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.