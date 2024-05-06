JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis: Marriott International could see modest upside until we see evidence that RevPAR growth can accelerate heading into the summer months. I continue to rate the stock as a hold - in line with my prior article.

In a previous article back in February, I made the argument that Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) may see a plateau in growth in the short to medium-term, owing to modest growth in RevPAR and a decline in the Ritz-Carlton's average daily rate - indicating a plateau in demand for higher-priced brands.

Since then, we have seen the stock descend slightly by just under 3% at the time of writing:

Investing.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether my prior outlook on Marriott International still holds taking recent results into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Q1 2024 earnings results (as released on May 1), we can see that across all US & Canada system-wide properties - ADR (average daily rate) was up by 1.9% from that of the prior year quarter, while RevPAR was up by 1.5% over the same period, with a decline in occupancy of -0.3%.

Marriott International: Q1 2024 Earnings Release

The below illustrates a plot of ADR (average daily rate) vs. occupancy (%) by brand, with bubble size representing the number of rooms by brand. When looking at brand performance for Q1 2024 versus the prior year quarter, we can see that the largest brands by room size also have lower ADR than their higher-priced peers, which cater to a smaller set of luxury customers.

Among the higher ADR brands, we can see that while W Hotels saw a drop in ADR of -2.9% as compared to the prior year quarter - both the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott saw growth of 1.1% and 2.9% in ADR respectively, and it is also notable that occupancy for these brands was notably higher than that of W Hotels.

An interactive web-based version of the below graphs is available here.

Q1 2023

Graph created by author using Shiny Web Apps. Relevant figures sourced from Marriott International Q1 2023 Earnings Release.

Q1 2024

Graph created by author using Shiny Web Apps. Relevant figures sourced from Marriott International Q1 2024 Earnings Release.

From this standpoint, the fact that we have seen growth in ADR (and RevPAR) for Ritz-Carlton is encouraging - particularly given that Q1 represents low season for travel across the US and Canada owing to the winter months.

When looking at a breakdown of net income - we can see that adjusted EBITDA is up by 4% as compared to the prior year quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. Press Release Schedules Table Of Contents Quarter 1, 2024

However, it is also notable that net income this quarter was lower at $564 million as compared to $757 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was higher primarily as a result of an increase in reimbursed expenses.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and prospects for the stock going forward - we can see that while RevPAR growth has remained on an upward trajectory, overall growth has been modest.

In addition, while total revenues saw growth of 6% from that of the prior year quarter, this was outweighed by a 9% increase in reimbursed expenses - ultimately resulting in an 8% drop in operating income.

Marriott International, Inc. Press Release Schedules Table Of Contents Quarter 1, 2024

From this standpoint, I continue to take the view that RevPAR growth needs to accelerate for Marriott International to see further growth from here.

We also see that the EV to EBITDA ratio has seen an increase over the past year - with EBITDA per share failing to see sustained gains.

YCharts

In my view, the stock is likely to see little growth from here until we see a significant acceleration in both revenues and EBITDA.

Moreover, when looking at price to RevPAR (worldwide), we can see that the ratio is now at its highest level since Q1 2022 - indicating that stock price has become more expensive relative to the quarterly worldwide revenue per available room.

Price to RevPAR calculated by author using prices sourced from nasdaq.com and historical quarterly earnings statements for Marriott International. Heatmap generated by author.

In my view, this further serves as evidence that the stock is potentially trading at a premium at this time. Having previously cited a target of $210 for the stock - we could see some consolidation of stock price in this direction until RevPAR sees significant growth, and we see a lower price to RevPAR ratio going forward.

For the full year 2024, Marriott International is forecasting potential growth of 7% to 9% in adjusted EBITDA.

Marriott International, Inc. Press Release Schedules Table Of Contents Quarter 1, 2024

While RevPAR performance over the summer months remains to be seen, I take the view that achieving this would be unlikely unless we were to see significant RevPAR growth. I would expect at least a 6% growth in systemwide RevPAR across US & Canada for the upcoming quarter - which is the same rate of growth that we saw for Q2 2023. An obstacle to achieving this will be what Marriott sees as a "normalization" in domestic U.S. vacation bookings, with leisure spending in the US and Canada showing signs of moderating.

Moreover, with a significant portion of Marriott's properties catering to a "midscale" class of customers and above - this could make it more difficult for Marriott to substantially increase revenue on the basis of volume growth across more mainstream brands.

As such, while RevPAR performance could come in better than expected - I ultimately take the view that a normalisation of RevPAR would make it more difficult for Marriott International to achieve an adjusted EBITDA range of 7% to 9%.

Conclusion

To conclude, I continue to take the view that Marriott International remains a hold at this time.

Going forward, I expect that we should see some seasonal RevPAR growth heading into the next quarter as the summer months approach - and I will particularly be looking for evidence that Q2 RevPAR growth significantly exceeds that of the prior year quarter going forward. Should growth be modest (e.g. similar to the growth of 1.5% that we saw for Q1), then this could mean low growth prospects for the stock in the short to medium-term.

While the stock does have potential for longer-term upside if the company can meet its EBITDA growth target of 7%-9% for this year, RevPAR growth has remained quite modest and the stock could see little growth until we see evidence that growth has the capacity to rise as we head towards the summer months.